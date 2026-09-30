10 Nations Just Made Michelin History With Their First-Ever Luxury Key Distinctions

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Michelin Keys are the hotel world’s answer to the guide’s famous restaurant stars. Since introducing the rating in 2024, Michelin inspectors have awarded one, two or three Keys to standout properties, judged on design, service, character, value and how meaningfully a hotel connects to its surroundings. A single Key marks “a very special stay,” while three Keys — the rarest distinction — go only to the most extraordinary hotels in the world.

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The 2026 Michelin Key Hotels Guide just published its updated list, awarding distinctions to over 500 properties worldwide. Ten new countries made their debut appearance, with properties ranging from a single mountain hideaway in Liechtenstein to safari lodges across the Okavango Delta.

Several of these new countries received not one, but two Michelin Keys, marking a big achievement for their tourism sector. Here’s why these ten groundbreaking properties stand out.

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Xigera Safari Lodge | Botswana

(Courtesy Xigera Safari Lodge)

Botswana just claimed its first ever Michelin Keys, awarded to Xigera Safari Lodge Located in the Moremi Game Reserve. The 12‑suite Xigera Safari Lodge is located on palm‑covered islands in the Okavango Delta, where riverine forest gives way to open lagoons.

Built over several years with the input of African artists, the interiors use baobab and marula wood carved into benches and hand‑forged copper fixtures. Whether you prefer 4x4 game drives or quiet trips in traditional mekoro canoes, there is no shortage of adventure. Local guides tweak every route on the go, tracking wildlife movements and changing water levels. Back at camp, a massive solar farm powers the entire lodge, while kitchens serve seasonal dishes from local farms alongside South African wines.

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The Veil Hotel | Kazakhstan

The Italian architecture firm Archea Associati wrapped The Veil, — located in the capital of Astana — in vertical timber, corten steel and pigmented cement. The curved facade borrows its lines from the Ishim riverbank and traditional Kazakh yurts. Inside, a central spiral staircase rises through the floors, with each level’s opening shaped slightly differently.

Alongside The St. Regis Astana and The Ritz-Carlton, The Veil brought Kazakhstan one of its first Michelin Keys in 2026. Aside from the top-floor rooms facing the Bayterek Tower, the building is meant to be a multi-concept destination. Four restaurants cover ground from Tuscan to Cantonese, topped off by a Cinq Mondes spa and Turkish hammam on the upper floor.

Singita Kwitonda Lodge | Rwanda

Singita Kwitonda Lodge has 11 suites right on the border of Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park. Built from mossy volcanic stone, the structures were intentionally designed for the surrounding forest to slowly overrun them over time.

The lodge debuted straight at two Michelin Keys. The forests surrounding it are home to more than a third of the world’s remaining mountain gorillas. Trekking routes start directly on the grounds or a short distance away at the park boundaries. Guests can also participate in daily tree-planting projects meant to expand the park’s forest buffer.

Park Hotel Sonnenhof | Liechtenstein

(Courtesy Park Hotel Sonnenhof )

Sandwiched between Austria and Switzerland, the little country of Liechtenstein (with under 50,000 inhabitants) was recently awarded its first-ever Michelin Key. Perched on a hill, Park Hotel Sonnenhof is located on a hilltop hideaway overlooking Vaduz Castle, towering alpine summits and rolling vineyards.

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Today, the hotel operates as a family business, together with its signature restaurant Marée, which caters to lovers of outdoor dining since 1997. Other amenities include an indoor spring-fed pool and an attached wellness spa.

Seven Visions Resort & Places, The Dvin | Armenia

Seven Visions occupies the grounds of Yerevan’s 1979 Soviet-era Dvin Hotel. At its nightclub, The Stage, a retractable roof opens to the night sky as acrobats perform overhead. The suites carry that same extravagant flair, furnished with gold-trimmed headboards and warm amber lighting.

Entrepreneur Artak Tovmasyan took over the site after the original building sat abandoned for decades. The project preserved parts of the old building while naming itself after both the previous property and the ancient Armenian capital Dvin. Inside, restaurant Hayrik acts as an anchor point, serving polished Armenian food based on old family recipes.

RELATED: 48 Hours in Yerevan: Pink Architecture, Ancient Manuscripts and the Modern Rhythm of a City Older Than Rome

Anantara Stanley & Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel | Zimbabwe

Stanley & Livingstone Boutique Hotel pays homage to Africa’s most famous era of exploration, located inside a private game reserve, 15 minutes from Victoria Falls. Its 16 suites look directly over an active waterhole.

The property earned two Michelin Keys in Zimbabwe’s debut and doubles as a base for regional black rhino protection. At the signature restaurant, 1871, guests can dine on local delicacies like Zambezi crayfish while taking in views over the bush.

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Wa Ale Resort | Myanmar

(Courtesy Wa Ale Resort)

Getting to Wa Ale requires a 3-hour boat ride from the Myanmar mainland deep into the Myeik Archipelago. Located inside Lampi Marine National Park, the resort intentionally keeps its footprint small, with only 14 villas and one beach house.

The price you pay for your stay directly funds the Lampi Foundation, which established the park’s first sea turtle hatchery. Each night staff member watch over the beaches to protect nesting green, leatherback, and hawksbill turtles, so hundreds of hatchlings swim to the ocean.

The property holds one of Myanmar’s first Michelin Keys while maintaining a balance between sea and jungle. Visitors can enjoy snorkeling in the mornings and spend their afternoons trekking inland through dense, bird-filled canopies.

LOFT Hotel & Wilson Palace | Slovakia

In 1918, Bratislava briefly considered renaming itself Wilson City in honor of Woodrow Wilson. That plan fizzled, but the American president’s legacy inspired the name of Wilson Palace. Built in 1881, the neo-Baroque landmark is located on historic Štefánikova Street.

The hotel holds one of Slovakia’s first Michelin Keys. It now connects directly to LOFT, a modern industrial annex next door. Uniting the two contrasting spaces is Fabrika, a dark, contemporary restaurant that has been brewing its own craft beer on-site since 2014.

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Ayan Zalaat | Mongolia

(Courtesy Xigera Safari Lodge)

Tucked into one of the world’s oldest protected mountain valleys, Bogd Khan Uul Biosphere Reserve, Ayan Zalaat offers a quiet escape on the edge of Ulaanbaatar. Italian architect Fabio Friso designed the 32-room hotel, balancing cold marble surfaces with plush wool carpets from local brand Erdenet.

For a small property, it packs in ten separate dining venues and lounges. Days here center on high-altitude wellness, spa treatments with traditional Mongolian rituals like guided Buddhist meditation and private throat-singing performances.

Sofitel Cotonou Marina Hotel & Spa | Benin

Sofitel Cotonou Marina is located along the Gulf of Guinea, giving Benin’s commercial hub a modern beachfront hotel. Interiors designed by French architects accent the public spaces with handmade masks and regional textiles.

The main draw is its restaurant, L’Ami. Cotonou native chef Georgiana Viou, who made news in 2023 as the first Black woman in France to get a Michelin star, returned home to craft the hotel’s culinary concept, celebrating regional flavors through a refined lens.

