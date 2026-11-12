Anantara’s First African Safari Camp Opens on Zambia’s Kafue River

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Africa’s most visited national parks have already earned a reputation of extraordinary game viewings and decades of experience delivering it well. What few of them rarely offer though is privacy — a camp that doesn’t share its sightings, river or night sky with anyone else.

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One place wasn’t on the safari map until very recently — Kafue National Park in Zambia. This part of Africa was very much under the radar until the Zambian government and African Parks began restoring it in 2022. It’s telling that when Anantara finally opened its first safari camp after 25 years of existence in July 2026, it chose Kafue.

(Courtesy Anantara Hotels & Resorts)

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Anantara Tented Camp Kafue River has just 13 rooms across three villa types, all with river views. According to Laurie Burr, Minor Hotels’ area general manager for Zimbabwe and Zambia, there are no other vehicles, no other boats and no light or noise pollution within about 12 miles of the camp.

“When we first stepped onto this stretch of the Kafue River in April 2023, it was entirely untouched — dense bushland with no roads, only the river forming a boundary,” Burr said in an email interview with Travel by LA Times Studios. “The potential was immediate.”

(Courtesy Anantara Hotels & Resorts)

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The camp was built around the park’s existing riverine trees, including marula and jackalberry, and runs on solar power with its own water purification system. “This ensures natural grass and water flows remain uninterrupted and wildlife can move freely beneath our walkways, Burr said. “We build with an intentionally light footprint.” In fact, the camp’s steel-and-wood walkways are raised 11 feet off the ground so elephants can pass underneath on their way to the river.

Kafue may not be a household name, but Burr says guests quickly see the scale and diversity that set it apart from more crowded destinations. You can see lions, elephant herds, hippos along the riverbanks and 21 species of antelope — the most out of any park in Africa. The park is also home to 580 bird species, including the African finfoot and Pel’s fishing owl. Three packs of African wild dogs currently range around the camp, and a cluster of natural hot springs draws parrots and other wildlife to drink.

(Courtesy Anantara Hotels & Resorts)

Much of the safari here happens on the water instead of from a Land Cruiser. Asked about the advantage, Burr said, “The land gives you scale and tracking; the river gives you intimacy, peace and a front-row seat to the wild at its most unhurried. Going out by boat allows us to access areas the vehicles can’t go and get closer to hippos, crocodiles and interesting birds and trees.”

Between the two daily game drives, guests can unwind with in-room massages, steam showers, heated plunge pools and a floating Technogym platform anchored in the river for private training or yoga. Breakfast, afternoon tea and sunset wine tastings are all served on a floating pontoon on the river. Every villa has its own host who handles meals, laundry and a daily schedule built around whatever guests want to do.

(Courtesy Anantara Hotels & Resorts)

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(Courtesy Anantara Hotels & Resorts)

The game drives are led by local guides, all trained to safely take guests on walks and boat trips. One of them, Francis Phiri, has worked in Kafue for more than 30 years. That’s long enough, Burr said, to read the animal movements, the geography and the weather patterns. Phiri also has plenty of stories to tell inquisitive guests about growing up in the bush.

Kafue National Park itself is being rebuilt right alongside the camp. As part of the restoration, African Parks and the Zambian government helped reintroduce hundreds of Kafue lechwe in 2024 and last year relocated wildebeest and zebra from Liuwa Plain National Park. Burr said bringing paying guests into that landscape will help fund it directly through park fees, jobs and visibility.