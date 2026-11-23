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Ski season is upon us, and if you’re like me, you may like to wait to see where the snow is falling (or not) before booking your magical winter mountain getaway. But every fanatic knows that the depth of the powder is just the beginning of what makes for a great ski vacation. For when the ski day is done, a great lodge can make all the difference.

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Here’s your guide to some of the most beautifully designed ski lodges that are the ideal home base to recharge after a thrilling day on the slopes.

Hotel Hubertus, Italy

(Courtesy Hotel Hubertus)

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The distinctive design of Hotel Hubertus gives guests the opportunity to completely immerse themselves in the surrounding natural landscape. Perched high up in the Dolomites, the hotel is well-loved for its contemporary architecture, wellness offerings and state-of-the-art amenities. In particular, its 25-meter Sky Pool, which appears to float between the property and the encompassing peaks, is wildly popular. In addition, the hotel recently renovated its reception area and sauna to offer panoramic vistas of the dramatic mountain ranges.

Aman Le Mélézin, Courchevel 1850, France

(Courtesy Aman Le Melezin)

Reopening on December 10th, 2026, Aman Le Mélézin provides travelers a traditional French château stay in Courchevel 1850, one of the world’s most celebrated Alpine ski destinations. The hotel sits directly on the Bellecôte Piste, offering exceptional ski-in, ski-out access alongside restorative après-ski experiences. This property is perfect for families. Recently, its dedicated Kids’ Club has been extensively expanded and renovated. Additionally, the spa’s Skier’s Recovery Program, which includes morning mobility sessions and personalised body treatments with restorative therapies, is worth checking out.

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Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection, Telluride, Colorado

(Courtesy Madeline Hotel & Residencies, Auberge Collection)

Designed by Miami-based Rose Ink Workshop, Madeline Hotel & Residences features a sophisticated design aesthetic. The property offers guests coveted ski-in/ski-out access, making it an excellent spot for those who would like to transition straight from their double-black-diamond runs into the comfort of luxury such as the Great Room and Timber Room, which layer reclaimed wood, blackened steel, Pietra marble, selenite crystal and plaster relief murals inspired by the Uncompahgre Range. After a day of skiing or snowboarding, guests can unwind in guest rooms that boast private balconies overlooking the mountains or village and in the heated outdoor swimming pool or alpine-inspired spa and salon.

Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection, Aspen, Colorado

(Courtesy Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection)

Situated in the center of Aspen, the 99-room Hotel Jerome , Auberge Collection, is one of the most well-known hotels of the American West. The 137-year-old historic landmark, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, pairs well-appointed accommodations with impeccable hospitality and chic dining venues.

The hotel houses an outdoor pool and hot tub, J-Bar, an iconic bar, Prospect, an upscale American eatery, the crowd-favorite Living Room bar and lounge, trendy underground bar Bad Harriet and the serene Yarrow spa. In addition, a recent renovation introduced the lush new Garden Room and refreshed guestrooms that blend intentional design and the property’s storied heritage with modern elegance. Hotel Jerome’s ski concierge team also comes highly recommended.

AlpenGold Hotel, Davos, Switzerland

(Courtesy Visit Graubünden)

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AlpenGold Hotel is an architectural masterpiece in the Swiss Alps. It’s known for its one-of-a-kind architecture, which was inspired by pine cones from the nearby forest. Perched 1,600 meters above sea level on the heights of Lake Davos, the hotel’s gold-hued facade was conceptualized by Munich-based architects, Oikios. AlpenGold Hotel offers easy access to one of the world’s most iconic winter sports capitals. For some post-ski recovery, the hotel’s restaurants and spa are perfect. Lastly, the Spa Nescens houses a heated indoor and outdoor pool, separate complexes for men and women, and a total of 14 treatment rooms.

“The AlpenGold is an example of architecture that takes its cues from nature without trying to imitate it. Its pinecone-inspired form, reflective golden façade and expansive views create a constantly changing relationship with the surrounding mountains,” notes Francesca Francucci-Waldvogel, cluster marketing manager of AlpenGold Davos, Adula Flims and La Réserve Eden au Lac Zurich. “It is as much a part of the landscape as it is a place from which to experience it.”

Park Hyatt Niseko, Niseko, Japan

(Courtesy Park Hyatt Niseko)

Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono is set within the world-renowned ski resort of Niseko Hanazono. This mountain retreat features sleek design and glass, with stunning views across the Annupuri ranges and Mount Yotei. Dining options include everything from robatayaki and Chinese cuisine to sushi and French fare from Michelin-starred chefs. The property offers guests ski-in/ski-out access, ski valet service with heated equipment and boot storage, along with a concierge for rentals, lift tickets, lessons and private guides. Additionally, starting December 15, 2026, Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono will bring back the Krug Igloo Privé, which is a private dining igloo conceptualized in partnership with Krug Champagne, perfect for an intimate après-ski celebration.

The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort, Utah

(Courtesy Sundance Mountain Resort)

Perched at the base of Utah’s iconic Mount Timpanogo’s ski slopes, The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort features 63 guest rooms and an on-site library. The lodge’s interiors pay homage to Sundance Mountain Resort’s rich history. During the winter months, this property offers guests convenient slope access via the Outlaw Express lift, complete with a ski valet and boot room. In addition, The Inn at Sundance Mountain Resort is located steps away from renowned resort dining options like the Tree Room and Owl Bar, as well as art studios.

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Chalet Vicuña, Verbier

(Courtesy Chalet Vicuña)