Sleep in History: 6 Historic Boutique Hotels with Fascinating Past Lives

Step directly into the action in Salt Lake City like you just got off the train – because your hotel is IN a former train depot!

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Last summer, I visited our capital city and stayed at a charming boutique hotel, the Riggs Washington DC , which was constructed in a former national bank. The interiors of the property paid homage to its legacy and boasted details inspired by the golden age of banking.

I had such a wonderful stay that now when I’m booking hotels for my travels, I’m always on the lookout for boutique properties that are situated within structures that were once public institutions.

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If you’re looking to go the same route and choose a hotel that offers a unique blend of history, inspiring architecture and luxury , read on. Here’s our curated guide on the six best boutique hotels that are former public institutions.

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Beautiful murals adorn the walls of the former Union Pacific Depot in Salt Lake. (Photo courtesy of Asher Adams)

Asher Adams, Salt Lake City, Utah

Nestled within one of Salt Lake City’s most iconic architectural structures, the long-dormant Union Pacific Depot train station, Asher Adams opened a few years ago offering panoramic vistas of downtown and the Wasatch Mountains. The 225-key property is a celebrated adaptive reuse project in the center of Salt Lake City that balances the historic character of the building with contemporary luxury through the architecture and interior design . The hotel is instantly transportive: it whisks guests to a bygone era with the original terrazzo floors, light fixtures, crown molding and beautifully resorted stained glass windows that let in the natural sunlight. Even better, the property’s event spaces are locally loved for weddings and events, so you can really get a sense of hometown joy with your stay (just don’t crash any ceremonies!) Whether you’re a train buff or just a fan of luxe trappings, this 225-room hotel – and its central location to all things Salt Lake – is a gorgeous choice.

The expansive piazza is central to the Portrait Milano, tucked within the city’s busy Fashion District. (Photo courtesy of Portrait Milano)

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Portrait Milano, Milan, Italy

Located in Europe’s oldest seminary, Portrait Milano’s palazzo has lived many lives, including being a boarding school, a military hospital during wars and an atelier of Mario Bellini, one of Italy’s most iconic contemporary architects. Now, it is a well-appointed hotel owned by the fashionista Ferragamo family, with interiors created by designers Michele De Lucchi and Michele Bönan. The hotel itself boasts 73 historical suites and guest rooms that feature one-of-a-kind furnishings and modern amenities (curated espresso, anyone?) The huge plus is wandering, the hotel’s piazza, a 32,000-square-foot respite from the busy fashion district. The hotel continues to host all manner of event, maintaining a tradition of community engagement that dates back centuries.

Overlook it all at the Encanto pool. (Photo by Mike Kelley)

El Encanto, Santa Barbara

El Encanto was built in 1913 when landowner James M. Warren commissioned the architectural firm Winsor Soule and E. Russell Ray to create eight Craftsman-style cottages. These houses were originally meant to house faculty and students of Santa Barbara State Normal School, the predecessor to the University of California, Santa Barbara. In 1918, the hilltop property opened as a hotel.

In 1928, striking Spanish Colonial Revival additions were added, which was the trending architectural style of Santa Barbara. Additionally, during Hollywood’s Golden Age, the hotel became a refuge for A-list celebrities who were attracted to its privacy and understated elegance. Currently, El Encanto continues to honor its history while offering modern luxury and customized experiences. Don’t miss dining at the ocean-front The Dining Room & Terrace , which serves seasonal Californian cuisine crafted using the freshest locally-sourced ingredients – try the Santa Barbara Halibut, featuring Jicama, bok choy, brussels sprouts, blood orange, Vietnamese vinaigrette.

A stay so luxurious, you’ll forget you are in a building that housed prisoners (except for the bars on the windows.) (Hirofumi Inaba / Hoshino Resorts)

HOSHINOYA Nara Prison, Japan

Coming this June, HOSHINOYA Nara Prison will transform one of Japan’s most treasured cultural landmarks, the former Nara Prison, into a one-of-a-kind luxury hotel. Housed within the architectural masterpiece and nationally designated “Important Cultural Property,” the red brick building and its surrounding walls will feature carefully reimagined interiors, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience its rich heritage in a new way. This upcoming hotel is already generating buzz due to its unique history, architecture, and one-of-a-kind style of stay. Who knew that a prison could become one of the most anticipated hotel openings of the decade?

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This beautiful Roman stay – and view – is possible due to the property no longer being a bank, thank goodness! (Jonathan Maloney for What The Fox Studio / Corinthia Rome)

Corinthia Rome, Rome, Italy

Corinthia Rome occupies a central location minutes from the Pantheon, the Spanish Steps and the heart of Campo Marzio. The hotel is built within the former Bank of Italy on Piazza del Parlamento, and marries original 1921 architectural features and frescoes with modern Italian design. With 60 elegant guest rooms, including 21 suites, the hotel is less “financial” and more “finesse,” including a spa built into the building’s historic bank vault and three eateries curated by famed Michelin-star chef and TV personality Carlo Cracco. It also doesn’t hurt that the property’s hospitality is impeccable – definitely better than waiting in a bank line!

Gorgeous interior appointments await at the Adolphus, a passion project of the Busch of the same name. (Photo courtesy of The Adolphus)

The Adolphus, Dallas, Texas

Originally intended as the site of Dallas’ City Hall, The Adolphus is now a stunning landmark in the heart of downtown – now that’s some adaptive reuse. Originally constructed as a passion project of Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch, the hotel’s German castle-inspired façade rose as Texas’ tallest building for over a decade. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983, garnering national prominence and welcoming distinguished leaders and notable guests.