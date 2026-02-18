Game, Set, Match: The 7 Finest Hotels With Well-Appointed Pickleball And Tennis Courts

The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai features eight tennis and four pickleball courts and offers instruction in both.

These days, when selecting a hotel, travelers aren’t looking for just those basic pool and gym amenities. Instead, they’re more often than ever searching for properties with the best pickleball and tennis courts.

And, lucky for any racket fan, from “dinkers” or clay court aficionados, hotels around the world are delivering.

To help you plan your next active vacation, we have “served” up a guide to the finest properties with excellent pickleball or tennis offerings.

These seven hotels and resorts are investing in developing their pickleball and tennis for a discerning clientele. Imagine playing a thrilling game of tennis or pickleball surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty – what’s not to love?!

(Photo courtesy of Flamingo Resort & Spa)

Flamingo Resort & Spa, Santa Rosa

Established in 1957, the Flamingo Resort & Spa is an iconic mid-century property located in Sonoma’s Wine Country. This charming oasis offers guests immersive experiences set across a verdant, 10-acre campus. Fitness at Flamingo is the on-site health club, which is a community hot-spot for pickleball and tennis lovers who are members of the expansive 20,000 square-foot facility.

This winter, the Flamingo Resort is proud to host the inaugural “Sip, Serve & Stay” Pickleball Pro Weekend from March 6-8, 2026. This three-day experience from Game ChangeHer Events brings together world-class pickleball instruction, thoughtful hospitality, and the finest local flavors in a partnership with Ehret Wines. Guests will have the opportunity to train with two of the top touring female professionals from the APP Tour – Lee Whitwell and Bobbi Oshiro – through intimate, small-group sessions conceptualized to improve their tennis game.

(Photo by NavadiseMedia)

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Cape Cod, MA

Situated on Cape Cod’s beautiful Pleasant Bay, Wequassett Resort and Golf Club is a luxury waterfront resort. The hotel has three Har-Tru tennis courts and three Har-Tru pickleball courts. Each court is located amid gorgeous landscaping and just steps from stunning water views. Guests can book social play or schedule private lessons and clinics with experienced pros. Furthermore, the property’s courts are located alongside raised viewing terraces and outdoor dining areas, crafting a social hub. The experience is designed for seasoned players and guests who prefer to casually incorporate sport into their vacation.

(Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai)

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Hawai’i

On the Big Island, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai’s tennis complex consists of eight tennis courts and four pickleball courts with programming including instructional clinics, private lessons, and social mixers. Along with the recent addition of a fourth pickleball court, all pickleball courts are now oriented in a north–south configuration, minimizing sun interference during play.

As a part of the hotel’s spring programming, daily tennis and pickleball clinics are also available for players of all levels. These pickleball and tennis courts are available to both Four Seasons Resort Hualalai guests and Hualalai Resort residents. Hualalai Resort, the neighboring luxury residential community, is the first resort community in the United States to utilize Rebound Ace courts throughout its entire court complex, aiding in player performance and comfort.

(Photo courtesy of Soneva Resorts)

Soneva, Maldives

Sister properties – Soneva Jani and Soneva Fushi, house well-appointed tennis and padel tennis courts. Unveiled in 2022, the hotels offer options for private lessons, group sessions and casual play encompassed by breathtaking natural landscapes. Additionally, guests can practice their backhand, volley, and smash under the Maldives’ blue skies with the help of a star-studded line-up of professional players. For instance, in April, Max Björkman, a rising Swedish padel player, and Jonas Björkman, a Swedish former professional tennis player, will be conducting private sessions for guests at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani. Sign us up!

(Photo courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel)

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, Dana Point

Founded in 1984, the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is located on a scenic bluff offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and direct access to a serene beach. The sprawling property boasts a well-appointed pickleball court and offers private lessons with experts. Guests get the opportunity to work on their skills with customized paddles, and follow-up notes from a pickleball expert for their next visit. Following the lesson, visitors can also book a custom massage at the property’s newly renovated spa. While at the hotel, don’t miss dining at one of its well-loved eateries!

(Photo courtesy of Arizona Biltmore)

Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ

Situated across 39 acres at the base of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, this historic resort is home to brand-new, professionally groomed racket sports facilities, including three Har-Tru clay tennis courts and four dedicated pickleball courts. The property’s courts feature sub-irrigated surfaces and LED lighting for early evening play. Additionally, the hotel offers access to USPTA Elite Professionals for private lessons, clinics and open play, as well as equipment rentals.

(Photo courtesy of Little River Inn)

Little River Inn, Mendocino

Little River Inn offers guests access to two lighted, regulation-size, tennis courts right on the property, perfect for a scenic game with ocean breezes and garden vistas. Use of the courts is complimentary for guests, and the property provides rackets upon request. Little River Inn’s additional amenities include a nine-hole golf course and a serene spa. Make your way to this quaint property for awe-inspiring ocean views and state-of-the-art tennis amenities.