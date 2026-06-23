Inside the 130-Year-Old Arizona Desert Oasis Where Even U.S. Presidents Went to Unplug

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As a freelance journalist and content strategist with clients all over the world, I’m one of the chronically online. I’m guilty of checking my emails as soon as I wake up, and I’m often scrolling social media late into the night.

A few weeks ago, I (naturally) found myself feeling extremely burnt out, desperately in need of a break. I wanted to have an analog weekend surrounded by nature where I could mentally and physically recharge.

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That’s when I remembered Castle Hot Springs , an all-inclusive, wellness resort located just outside of the Phoenix metro area. I immediately booked my stay, excited for what was in store for me in the surreal Sonoran Desert. Here’s what I experienced.

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A Peek into the Gilded Age: Historic Legacy Meets Contemporary Luxury

Founded in 1896, Castle Hot Springs was a favorite of America’s top industrialist families, including the Cabots, Vanderbilts, Wrigleys, Roosevelts, and Astors. Rumored guests include Clark Gable, Carol Lombard, and George Gershwin, in addition to a number of former U.S. Presidents such as JFK, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Woodrow Wilson.

(Castle Hot Springs)

The luxury resort is set against the majestic Bradshaw Mountains and spans 1,100 acres. Celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, the sprawling property features an exceptional culinary program, thanks to its on-site farm that grows more than 300 different types of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and florals. They also offer a wide-range of adventure offerings in the surrounding mountain desert. Of course, it’s the mineral-rich hot springs that are at the heart of the hotel’s wellness offerings.

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“Castle Hot Springs’ driving philosophy behind all we do is to provide guests a destination to break free from their day-to-day routine, be nourished by the experience, and encounter the true warmth of genuine hospitality in a remarkable landscape,” says Kevin Maguire, general manager at Castle Hot Springs. “This is a place of respite, where guests can come to slow down, taste new flavors, have an authentic experience, and re-connect in an increasingly disconnected world.”

Tranquil Sanctuaries: Well-Appointed Accommodations

Castle Hot Springs is home to 31 elegant standalone bungalows and cabins, including the newly unveiled Top of the Lodge, a three-bedroom suite for up to eight guests conceptualized for groups. The interiors of the guest accommodations are aesthetically pleasing and feature sumptuous furnishings and state-of-the-art appliances (but no television!). Staying in one of the Spring Bungalows, I found my favorite ritual: the Sonoma stone outdoor soaking tub.

(Castle Hot Springs)

From Seed to Table: The Farm and Culinary Program

Castle Hot Spring’s culinary team is helmed by executive chef Chris Knouse, who crafts nightly tasting menus at Harvest, the hotel’s restaurant, where every dish reflects a one-of-a-kind collaboration between the kitchen team and the on-site farm. Working alongside third-generation Arizonan agronomist Ian Beger, Knouse crafts an immersive farm-to-table experience that changes every season. The beverage program, led by Level 2 Sommelier Sarah Foote, brings equal innovation to the glass, with a 7,150-bottle cellar featuring 720+ thoughtfully curated labels.

“An ever-rotating chef’s tasting menu highlights the culinary experience each evening. Working with the farm, daily harvests are provided just steps away from the kitchen and ultimately to the guest’s plate,” highlights Maguire. “We view the farm and culinary program, alongside the springs themselves, as the centerpiece of the stay. We have a wide variety of interests that guests can partake in during the day, from yoga to Via Ferrata climbing tours. But at the end of the day, the stories are shared around the table, and we aim for each bite to impress.”

At every meal at the resort, I was amazed by the vibrancy of the produce. I could taste the freshness of a vegetable that was harvested just steps away that very morning. It didn’t hurt that the service was just impeccable!

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(Castle Hot Springs)

Liquid Gold: Hot Springs and Healing Offerings

While Castle Hot Springs is well-loved for its culinary offerings and comfortable accommodations, the biggest draw is undoubtedly its natural hot springs. Around the world, travelers have searched for hot springs for bathing, healing, socializing, and spiritual experiences. The hotel is home to three mineral-rich hot spring pools at different temperatures. The hot springs water is packed with minerals like lithium, magnesium, and bicarbonates, which offer several health benefits.

Soaking in the hot springs pools was my most memorable part of the entire resort experience. There is something deeply grounding about bathing under the desert stars, far away from the glow of a smartphone screen. After years of high-stress digital work, experiencing my nervous system return to a state of balance was extremely profound.

In addition to unlimited soaking in the hot springs, the property also offers unique spa treatments harnessing the healing power of water, which include their signature Watsu Pool Treatment, the new Healing Waters Qigong practice, and a range of therapeutic treatments infused with mineral-rich springs and botanicals to restore balance and well-being.

“At Castle Hot Springs, wellness is designed in partnership with nature. Being largely composed of water, the body experiences a sense of recognition when it meets a familiar element,” explains Colleen Inman, wellness curator at Castle Hot Springs. “From that foundation, our programming follows the rhythms of the Sonoran Desert that evolves alongside changes in light, temperature, and seasonal shifts. In this alignment, the nervous system softens, clarity emerges, and restoration becomes both natural and sustainable.”

(Castle Hot Springs)

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Adrenaline and Awe: The Adventure Program

Beyond the geothermal waters, Castle Hot Springs also offers guests a curated range of seasonal activities, which include yoga, breathwork, archery, axe-throwing, rock climbing, horseback riding, falconry, stargazing, hiking, canyon walks, farm tours, e-mountain biking, bocce ball, and pickleball. The property also recently unveiled a thrilling Via Ferrata course, which takes guests up sheer rock walls and across a 200-foot aerial walkway suspended between two peaks of the Bradshaw Mountains for an exciting climb with awe-inspiring views.

Though I went for relaxation, Castle Hot Springs’ guided aerial walkway adventure helped me get over my fear of heights and gave me a new appreciation for the Sonoran landscape. Looking out over the Bradshaw Mountains from the aerial walkway, the scale of the desert and mountains made my “everyday problems” feel appropriately small. I left the desert not just feeling rested, but truly realigned.

