Dolly Parton’s Nashville Has a New Stop on the Rhinestone Trail

Every city has its patron saint. In Nashville, she happened to wear six-inch heels, a halo of blonde hair, and enough rhinestones to light up Broadway — and now, celebrate her life and legacy with a signature stay. When Dolly Parton left this world in August, she left behind an outsize, almost superhuman legacy and millions of devoted fans that made her a true American legend. For someone of her stature, it seems nearly impossible to pin her down to one specific location, thought, or feeling — where do you begin?

Nashville, it turns out. And you don’t have to look far to find Parton in Tennessee’s capital. She’s everywhere you turn. Murals of the Queen of Country smile down from brick walls. Step inside a honky-tonk and Parton’s voice rings out over the speakers while bartenders pour frozen cocktails named after her greatest hits. Couples can now even exchange vows beneath twinkling chandeliers at Dolly-themed weddings.

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Sixty-two years ago, this level of devotion would have seemed unimaginable. Parton stepped off a Greyhound bus here as an unknown 18-year-old carrying little more than a bag of crumpled clothes and a head full of songs. Fast forward to today, she’s sold more than 100 million records, starred in blockbuster movies, and built an entertainment empire affectionately dubbed the “Dollyverse,” encompassing the Dollywood theme park, an Appalachian dinner show, and two resort hotels in the Great Smoky Mountains.

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Mention Dolly almost anywhere in America and you’re likely to be met with a fond smile, as though someone had just remembered a favorite aunt, only she’d have been dressed head to toe in a riot of sequins. And unlike many beloved legends, admiration for Parton cut across generations and political divides. She is forever celebrated as much for her generosity and self-deprecating humor as for the catchy songs that made her famous.

A New Home for a Nashville Icon

(Courtesy of SongTeller Hotel)

This fall, Parton’s legacy can be felt through a gift to the city that made her such a beloved star. The new 245-room SongTeller Hotel , complete with the Life of Many Colors Museum on the third floor, is her forever glittering love letter to Nashville and her first property in Music City. “This is where Dolly came to make her dreams come true,” said the singer’s niece, Rebecca Seaver, who curated the museum, which is set to be the largest exhibit celebrating Parton’s life anywhere in the world.

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Alongside razzle-dazzle stage costumes and Hollywood memorabilia are far more personal treasures. One of the first objects that the museum’s visitors encounter is a pair of battered leather work boots belonging to Parton’s father, Robert Lee. Immortalized in her song “Daddy’s Working Boots,” he wore them while laboring as a sharecropper in the hardscrabble hills of East Tennessee. “As a family member, it feels especially meaningful to help preserve these stories,” said Seaver. “Those boots remind visitors where Dolly came from before they see everything she became.”

That same harmony of spectacle and sentiment runs throughout the adjoining SongTeller Hotel, where Parton references are sprinkled lavishly across the interiors of the 12 floors. One of the standout suites, the Six Sisters , was inspired by a wish she made while planning the hotel. “When we asked Dolly what she’d like to see here, she said she’d love a room where she could stay with her five sisters,” said hotel manager Shannon Foster. “So we created a suite with three king beds and multiple vanities. It’s designed for celebrations, family get-togethers, and girls’ trips.”

Where the Storytelling Comes Alive

(Courtesy of SongTeller Hotel)

Just a short stroll from Broadway’s boot-stomping honky-tonks, the hotel also has its own live music venue. Parton’s Live is an intimate cabaret space where singer-songwriters perform in the round, sharing the stories behind their songs as well as the music itself. Foster hopes it will become a launchpad for emerging talent, recalling the Nashville that first gave a teenage Parton her big break.

“There are plenty of fantastic places to hear live music in Nashville,” she said. “What makes this different is the storytelling. You get to hear why a song was written and what it means to the person performing it.” For Foster, Parton’s Live pays tribute to the grit that shaped Parton’s own career. “People think about Nashville’s music scene and those musicians knocking on the doors of Music Row, just trying to get their songs heard,” she said of the venue, which will also be open to non-hotel guests. “Parton’s Live celebrates that determination.”

Unofficial Tributes Around Town

(Amber Jacob / Courtesy of White Velvet Chapel)

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Not every Parton attraction in Nashville is officially sanctioned. Just over a mile away in Germantown, the tiny clapboard White Velvet Chapel has found its own gloriously campy way of honoring the singer. Parked outside, a pastel pink 1957 Thunderbird known as the “Dolly Carton” gleams in the sunshine, while brides arrive in cowgirl boots and enough sparkle to make Parton proud.

“We can have a Dolly impersonator officiate, perform a few songs, or even stand up as a bridesmaid,” said owner Lexy Burke. And it’s not just couples embracing the idea. “One of our most popular options is the ‘Best Babes’ package, where friends make it official with their bestie on a girls’ trip,” she adds.

After declaring that “I Will Always Love You,” continue the celebrations at White Limozeen , the rooftop bar crowning the Graduate Nashville hotel . Named after Parton’s 1989 song about a country girl embracing the high life, its kitschy cool interiors are an unapologetic explosion of pink. Tasseled parasols shade the pool, cocktails arrive in every imaginable shade of fuchsia, and an enormous bust of Dolly presides over the festivities like a larger-than-life fairy godmother. Downstairs in guest rooms, the maximalist fever dream continues with floral canopied beds and vintage portraits of Parton adorning the walls.

Retracing Dolly’s Musical Roots

(Courtesy of Country Music Hall of Fame)

For those wanting to delve deeper into the singer’s rags-to-rhinestones story, a short drive away is RCA Studio B on Music Row. It was here, in 1971, that Parton recorded “Coat of Many Colors,” inspired by the childhood experience of being teased for wearing a patchwork coat her mother had sewn from scraps. Before heading inside the small but mighty hit factory, where a staggering 35,000 songs were recorded, take a look around the studio parking lot. A knee-high patch of mismatched brickwork marks the exact spot where, on her first visit to the RCA studio, Parton accidentally drove straight into the wall. “Bricks were still falling onto the hood of my car as I walked nonchalantly into the recording session, as if nothing bad had happened,” she later joked.

Just a few minutes away, the Ryman Auditorium offers another glimpse into those early years. A guided tour leads onto the famous wooden stage where, at just 13 years old, Parton made her Grand Ole Opry debut, introduced by none other than Johnny Cash. Long before the sold-out arenas and global fame, there was simply a plucky schoolgirl with an extraordinary voice singing beneath the stained-glass windows of the Ryman, a former church and revival hall that later became country music’s most hallowed stage.

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The journey comes full circle at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum . Inducted in 1999, Parton takes her place alongside the genre’s greatest names. Wander through the galleries and you’ll find stage wear and instruments from Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, and Porter Wagoner, whose music helped shape Nashville’s sound, before arriving at the woman who turned stories of patched-up coats, old work boots, and small-town life into songs recognized globally.

Nashville has no shortage of country music legends but only one true patron saint. And with a new crop of museums, hotels, rooftop bars, and wedding chapels inspired by her life and legacy, there’s never been a better time to celebrate a life extraordinarily lived by joining Parton’s congregation in Music City.

