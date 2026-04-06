Eco-Conscious Travel: 5 Luxurious Vegan Hotels and Resorts Across the Globe

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From oceanfront retreats in Mexico and California to boutique stays in France and Italy, these stays are a varied bunch.

I recently stayed at an exclusively plant-based resort, which meant that the property only served vegan dishes. Before the trip, I expected the hotel’s food offerings to be extremely restricted.

However, I was pleasantly surprised by the wide range of delectable vegan dishes that were served. The plant-based food was so good that I didn’t miss eating non-vegan food a bit during the days I was there.

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If you’re like I once was – believing that “vegan travel “means limited dining options – think again. In recent years, a number of eco-hotels and resorts around the world have sprung up that are offering innovative and lip-smacking vegan dishes. To help you get started on your plant-based adventures, here are 5 vegan properties that prove that you can have luxury and sustainability in one memorable stay.

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Stanford Inn by the Sea (Daniel Turbert Photography)

Stanford Inn by the Sea: Historic Farm and Eco-Resort, Mendocino Coast

My recent stay was Stanford Inn by the Sea , a charming eco-retreat in Mendocino. This scenic coastal property’s eatery, Ravens Restaurant, crafts delicious vegan dishes using the freshest ingredients, some of which have been sourced from the hotel’s on-site organic garden. The restaurant’s signature vegan dishes include Sea Palm Pad Thai, Portobello Benedict, Ravens Enchiladas, Stanford Inn Florentine, Maple-Tamari Glazed Tofu, Sea Palm Strudel, Stanford Herbed Polenta, and Kalua Mushrooms & Coconut Rice. Take me back!

1 2 1. Sea Palm Pad Thai 2. Ravens Enchiladas (Photos by Daniel Turbert Photography)

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“We value experiences that spark curiosity – those moments when you discover something new and want to explore it further. That’s what we hope to create for our guests at Ravens. Our breakfast is a great example: it’s plant-based, whole-food focused, and a departure from the traditional bacon-and-eggs routine. Many of our guests aren’t plant-based, and they’re often surprised by the variety and flavors,” mentioned Jeff and Joan Stanford, owners of Stanford Inn by the Sea: Historic Farm and Eco-Resort. “That curiosity leads to questions about preparation and ingredients, and that’s exactly what we aim for.”

“We’re not trying to change preferences, just to offer a different experience that inspires exploration!”

The Sala Ristorante dining room. (Giorgio Baroni)

Il Mansio – Rivoltella del Garda, Italy

Il Mansio , situated in Rivoltella del Garda, on the shores of Lake Garda, Italy, is a quaint inn with a 100% plant-based kitchen. Featuring just six rooms, every corner is conceptualized and personalized to offer an exclusive, authentic and ever-changing experience. The interiors boast natural materials, organic textiles and soft lighting that create a warm and inviting ambiance and match the natural, clean-living aesthetic featured on the menu.

A tofu dish at Il Mansio (Sara Scarpa Studios)

Helmed by chef Veronica Lora, the Il Mansio culinary team offers an à la carte, plant-based menu celebrating the flavors of Lake Garda and its surroundings. Standout plates include the Pea and Almond Tempeh, Pumpkin Seed Tofu, Cold Tagliolini with Garda Lemon Olive Oil and the Algae “Caviar,” which is evocative of celebrated Italian chef Gualtiero Marchesi’s famous Caviar Spaghetti.

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Beck Hall’s ancient stone bridge. (Courtesy of Beck Hall)

Beck Hall – Yorkshire Dales, United Kingdom

Perched alongside a picturesque stream in the verdant Yorkshire Dales National Park, Beck Hall is a casual vegan hotel which is a leader in sustainable hospitality. The property’s chefs craft seasonal, ingredient-led dishes that range from comforting classics to more elegant dishes. Order the Gochujang Ginger Tofu, Sweetcorn Hush Puppies, Coronation Tempeh Boats, Korean Rice Bowl, Puy Lentil Lasagna and Dhal Bread Bowl: Try it all, you will not be disappointed!

The Secret Garden restaurant. (Courtesy of Beck Hall)

Additionally, Beck Hall runs on renewable energy. It houses solar panels and an air source heat pump for both warming and cooling, and takes advantage of smart systems to minimize energy use. In addition, the hotel also supports local artists, with work from vegan artist Mark Butler showcased throughout the property to add another layer of connection to the encompassing landscape.

Delectable Vegan Tacos at HOY (Photo courtesy of HOY)

HOY – Paris, France

Established by yoga teacher Charlotte Gomez de Orozco and conceptualized as a retreat for reconnection for local Parisians and travelers, HOY is a boutique property focused on guests’ well-being. Spanning over six floors, the hotel’s 22 guest rooms follow mindful Feng Shui principles. They feature soft tones and natural materials to promote calmness and well-being. Additionally, the property’s YUJ yoga studio, where classes are held in a darkened, heated room under infrared light, and the onsite flower shop are particularly well-loved.

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(Photo courtesy of HOY)

At the heart of HOY is the hotel’s well-appointed vegan eatery – MESA , which draws inspiration from Latin American culinary traditions. The restaurant’s food offerings, crafted by plant-based chefs Lauren Lovatt and Carolina Rodriguez, are mouthwatering and healthy at the same time. Furthermore, the eatery also hosts guest chefs in residence, offering a constantly changing culinary experience.

Casa Mauna’s dining treats. (Cesar Ramos)

Casa Mauna – Oaxaca, Mexico

Nestled on the serene Salchi coast of Oaxaca, Casa Mauna is Latin America’s first plant-based oceanfront boutique hotel. The retreat features six elegant suites just a short walk from the beach. The property’s restaurant offers panoramic vistas of the stunning Salchi Bay and serves both Mexican and globally-inspired plant-based dishes, homemade desserts and locally produced coffee.

1 2 1. Casa Mauna’s poolside view. 2. Suite overlook the coast. (Photos courtesy of Casa Muana)

At Casa Mauna, guests can expect the kind of food that will surprise even the most skeptical non-vegans. The property’s Cucumber Pineapple Ceviche, Potato Curry Samosas, Thali, Cream Fusilli Chipotle, Stir Fry Noodles, Chilaquiles and Veggie Chorizo Tacos come highly recommended. Yum!