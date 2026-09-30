Beyond the Beach: Where Modern Design Meets Island Vacations

There’s no place in the world like Hawai‘i. You see it in the culture. You taste it in the flavors. You feel it in every moment of aloha. Here’s an insider look at the best Hawai‘i hotels and tropical resorts in Hawai‘i.

‘Alohilani Resort Waikīkī Beach

Prince Waikīkī

OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels

Waikīkī’s Oasis of Tranquility

Set amidst the energy of Waikīkī and along the golden shores of the Pacific, ‘Alohilani Resort Waikīkī Beach offers a contemporary interpretation of the classic Hawaiian resort experience. Its design balances the relaxed spirit of the islands with a distinctly modern sensibility, creating a setting that feels both polished and approachable.

Just steps from Waikīkī Beach, guests are within easy reach of Honolulu’s restaurants, shops, nightlife, and outdoor attractions while maintaining the convenience and amenities expected of a full-service resort. Ocean-facing views and open, airy spaces reinforce the connection to the surrounding landscape.

At the heart of the property is its expansive lobby and 280,000-gallon Oceanarium, a dramatic focal point that brings an element of the Pacific indoors. Dining is another significant part of the experience, with restaurants and bars offering everything from casual poolside fare to more refined culinary options. The resort also features a pool deck with private cabanas alongside a saltwater infinity pool, and a pool bar that seamlessly transitions from day to night. There are also on-site fitness facilities, spa services, and event spaces designed for both leisure and gatherings.

What distinguishes ‘Alohilani is less about traditional Hawaiian grandeur and more about atmosphere: contemporary, social, and distinctly Waikīkī. It embraces the Waikīkī’s lively character in a central beach location with modern design, dining, and a vibrant sense of place — ‘Alohilani presents a compelling portrait of contemporary Honolulu hospitality.

Elevate your stay with daily Longboard Club access, the resort’s private indoor/outdoor venue offering a daily buffet breakfast including a noteworthy acai bar, evening hors d’oeuvres including a selection of complimentary house beer and wine, international cheese and crudité selections. Plus, a light entree featured nightly.

A Four-Diamond, All Ocean View Hotel

Experience Prince Waikīkī , Waikīkī’s only Four-Diamond all ocean view hotel offering oceanfront rooms and suites. Guests will delight in spacious guestrooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling ocean views and expansive bathrooms. Prince Waikīkī’s highest floors offer Club Rooms featuring unmatched ocean views and a private oceanfront Club Lounge featuring all day dining, wine and beer on tap and personalized concierge services.

Prince Waikīkī’s signature 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar offers award-winning island cuisine and oceanfront marina views. Enjoy options from the renowned Prime Rib and Seafood dinner buffet with craft cocktails to Sunday brunch with mouthwatering mimosas. Plus, don’t miss out on the nightly Happy Hour – make sure you ask about the Secret Menu!

Take a dip in our iconic oceanfront infinity pool offering the best views of Waikīkī’s Friday night fireworks and breathtaking sunsets. Experience refreshing cocktails and casual dining at Hinana Bar, our open-air pool bar. Plus, enjoy live, local music and DJ sessions every week.

During Hawaiʻi’s upcoming festive season, take a ride on Prince Waikīkī’s private trolley to view the Honolulu City Lights and enjoy complimentary mini-performances of Ballet Hawaiʻi’s The Nutcracker.

Prince Waikīkī also features the Hawaiʻi Prince Golf Club , O‘ahu’s only golf course with three interchangeable nines. This 27-acre course includes a driving range, Mateflex tennis courts and Bird of Paradise restaurant. Plus, guests of Prince Waikīkī can enjoy these facilities all day for a discounted rate.

Located near the new Kaka‘ako area, Ala Moana Beach Park and Ala Moana Shopping Center, the world’s largest open-air mall, have a plethora of activities to enjoy. As a guest of Prince Waikīkī , you’ll receive unlimited complimentary access to the Honolulu Museum of Art, Bishop Museum and Iolani Palace. Plus receive discounted access on the Waikīkī Trolley Green Line, special offers at Hawaiʻi Theatre, complimentary fitness classes, 24-hour access to our fitness center, and so much more.

Travel has shifted toward experiences that feel more spacious, relaxed and rooted in place. Across beachfront destinations from Hawai‘i to the South Pacific, suites with expansive lanais, multiple bedrooms and uninterrupted ocean views are increasingly shaping how travelers choose where to stay. Just as important is a sense of authentic culture that connects guests to the destination beyond the shoreline.

That philosophy anchors the Premier Suite Collection from OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels, a portfolio of reimagined oceanfront suites and villas across Hawai‘i, Fiji, Thailand and the Maldives. Designed around the idea of barefoot luxury, the spaces pair modern comforts with details inspired by local traditions, textures and materials.

In Hawai‘i, travelers can settle into penthouse suites at OUTRIGGER Reef Waikīkī Beach Resort with sweeping views of Diamond Head and Waikīkī’s surf, or retreat to the Royal Huakaʻi Suite at OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa overlooking the calm waters of Keauhou Bay. Across the islands, these oceanfront suites invite a slower rhythm of travel; expansive lanais open to warm trade winds, light-filled interiors blur the line between indoors and out, and gathering spaces encourage long evenings with family and friends.

Beyond Hawai‘i, the collection extends to Fiji’s traditional thatched-roof bures along the Coral Coast and tranquil overwater villas in the Maldives, where private decks and infinity pools hover above turquoise lagoons.

Across each destination, the goal is the same: creating space for travelers to slow down, reconnect and experience island life more deeply.