Ten Eccentric Heritage Hotels Where Modern Art Collides With Centuries of History and Untamed Architecture

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Historic hotels usually prefer a sanitized version of the past — a bronze plaque by the door or a framed photo in the lobby to prove the building is old. The properties here are much messier. In southern Italy, that means sleeping in Paleolithic caves evacuated for extreme poverty, or drinking wine under a 19th-century fresco that was plastered over for decades. In Bangkok, it’s a hotel built simply because a Thai musician ran out of room for his antique collection.

The ten hotels on this list are as eccentric as raw spaces where guests happen to sleep alongside whatever history was left behind.

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Adare Manor

County Limerick, Ireland

(Jack Hardy / Courtesy of Adare Manor)

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You can spot the obsession of the Earls of Dunraven before you even walk through the doors of Adare Manor. The massive Gothic Revival features 365 windows for the days of the year, 52 chimneys for the weeks, and seven heavy stone pillars anchoring the entrance hall. It took nearly thirty years and an unexpected inheritance to turn the original Georgian house into the 5-star resort Adare Manor standing today, but you feel the romantic 19th-century weight most in the details.

The historic core of the house remains completely untouched by modern additions. Today, you can try Michelin-starred tasting menus in The Oak Room surrounded by Augustus Pugin’s intricately carved wood paneling, or take afternoon tea in the Gallery under the original plasterwork. Walking through the Great Hall feels exactly like the private, obsessively detailed aristocratic home it was always meant to be.

The Lodge at Torrey Pines

La Jolla, California, USA

(Zack Benson / Courtesy of The Lodge at Torrey Pines)

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Modeled after the early-1900s Craftsman masterpieces of Pasadena, The Lodge at Torrey Pines the architects brought in the curator of the legendary Gamble House just to ensure they weren’t faking the details. It’s a replica built with a historian’s obsession that carries its weight everywhere — from the walls lined with salvaged clinker bricks to the custom stained glass in the front doors.

It feels entirely seamless until you reach the spa, which unexpectedly trades the heavy California timber for the delicate, rose-motifs of Scottish designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh. But outside, the homage ends. Along the bluffs, the actual Torrey pines (the rare, twisted trees that gave the property its name) still dominate the coastline.

Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita

Matera, Italy

(Courtesy of Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita)

For decades, the Sassi di Matera was considered Italy’s ultimate shame — a sprawling network of Paleolithic caves riddled with such extreme poverty that the government completely evacuated it in the 1950s. Today, in one of the strangest luxury pivots in Europe protected by UNESCO, you can pay to sleep in them.

Daniele Kihlgren bought up a cluster of the oldest, abandoned caves in the Civita quarter and aggressively preserved their raw, haunting atmosphere. At Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita, there are no plush drywall renovations. The bare, rough-carved stone is left entirely exposed, and the rooms are lit almost entirely by candlelight. It’s part hotel, part upscale monastery. You take your breakfast in a rock-hewn church, and if you want a massage, you get it in a spa carved directly into the same ancient rock that families survived in for centuries.

Capella Hanoi

Hanoi, Vietnam

Capella Hanoi is basically an architectural love letter to the Hanoi Opera House just a few streets away. Designer Bill Bensley built the property to feel like a glamorous, bohemian inn where visiting singers and composers might have crashed between performances in the 1920s.

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The illusion is incredibly specific. Each room is dedicated to a performer from that era. If you stay in the Ellen Terry suite, you’re sleeping next to actual 1889 playbills and shadowboxes detailing her stage career. It feels overwhelmingly theatrical, right down to the courtyard, where a massive, hand-painted mural scales the full height of the building like a stage backdrop.

La Mamounia

Marrakech, Morocco

(Courtesy of La Mamounia)

Marrakech has a tradition as a thrilling destination for design connoisseurs. Long before the 1929 Art Deco building that is La Mamounia went up, this land was a sprawling 18th-century royal garden. You can still walk beneath olive trees that were planted more than two hundred years ago; the hotel essentially functions as a massive, intricate viewing platform for the greenery.

Today, the property trades heavily on its own ghosts. Winston Churchill took Franklin Roosevelt here in 1943 just to watch the sun drop behind the Atlas Mountains. There’s a low-lit, leather-heavy bar named in the prime minister’s honor near the lobby.

Domaine des Etangs

Massignac, France

(Many Heslop / Courtesy of Domaine Des Etangs, Auberge Collection)

A lone cedar tree stands between the castle and the restaurant at Domaine des Étangs, marking the spot where a baron was murdered in 1601. It’s a fitting introduction to an estate that spans a thousand hectares of heavy forest and seven lakes. The property is anchored by a massive 13th-century château and surrounded by a cluster of stone farmhouses that have been sitting there since the 1500s.

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A resident historian leads walks into the woods to track how the landscape has swallowed up the old property lines. In one of the converted agricultural barns, a spacious modern art gallery holds Yves Klein pieces beneath stacked library mezzanines.

But the strangest room on the property is the spa. When the architects gutted the estate’s old stone mill to build it, they left the original mechanics completely intact. You lie there for a deep-tissue massage in a quiet, high-end treatment room while a medieval wooden grinding gear the size of a car looms right over the table.

Maison Métier

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Maison Métier occupies the old City Hall Annex in New Orleans, and the building hasn’t completely shaken its municipal past. The heavy wrought-iron staircases and massive windows are still intact, originally built to protect government workers from the Delta heat before air conditioning.

The interiors don’t try to hide that austerity. The hotel placed heavy velvet furniture and brass fixtures directly inside the old bureaucratic offices. Down on the ground floor, Bar Marilou operates on the same weird contrast. It’s a dark, heavily styled room pouring expensive aperitifs, but if you look up at the civic-scale ceilings, you never quite lose the feeling that you’re drinking inside a government building.

Galleria Vik Milano

Milan, Italy

(Chiara Cesana / Courtesy of Galleria Vik Milano)

Galleria Vik Milano is built directly into the rafters of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II — the massive, glass-domed arcade that connects Milan’s Duomo to La Scala. Guests go past the marble floor and the same luxury shopfronts any tourist wandering through would pass. Only past that does the hotel begin.

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The property itself operates in direct contrast to the heavy, 19th-century architecture outside the windows. The interiors are strikingly modern and completely chaotic. Instead of standard luxury templates, the owners handed the rooms over to different contemporary artists to design from scratch, meaning you might end up in a room covered floor-to-ceiling in clashing tilework. There are no televisions, and the bar downstairs functions more like a dense, heavily cluttered gallery space than a traditional hotel lounge.

Four Seasons Bangkok

Bangkok, Thailand

(Courtesy of Four Seasons Bangkok)

The Four Seasons Bangkok treats the Chao Phraya River less like a scenic background and more like an inextricably linked neighbor whose presence cannot be ignored. Water dominates the layout: guests cross a vast courtyard threaded with cascading pools, arriving at a lobby anchored by massive, river-inspired installations — including a sweeping gold sculpture mapping the water’s bends down to the Gulf of Thailand and woven pieces made from the wild water hyacinth that drifts past the hotel’s docks.

Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy of DENNISTON in collaboration with Thai artist Pongsatat Uaiklang (Khun Dong), the property keeps itself surprisingly in tune to the local art scene. A dedicated gallery space on the grounds, run alongside Bangkok’s Museum of Contemporary Art, showcases rotating exhibits from younger Thai artists. Because it’s open to the public, the space feels like an active neighborhood gallery where locals actually drop in.

Palazzo Daniele

Gagliano del Capo, Puglia, Italy

(Courtesy of Palazzo Daniele, GS Collection)

Palazzo Daniele spent most of the last century quietly suffocating under bad renovations. By the time the 19th-century estate in Puglia passed down to its last descendant, an art collector named Francesco Petrucci, the home’s original frescoes and mosaic floors had been completely plastered over.

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When Petrucci finally gutted the building, he chipped away the drywall to expose the centuries-old artwork underneath, and then he simply stopped. He left the plaster cracked and the walls bare, turning the echoing, cavernous rooms into a backdrop for his own contemporary art collection.

Today, the palazzo operates as a guesthouse, but the vibe is intentionally stark. There is no plush lobby or heavily upholstered antique furniture. Guests sleep in a raw, stripped-down architectural shell where a massive modern art installation may happen to be resting on the floor beneath a peeling, 19th-century ceiling.

