Former Prison Cells and Ancient Cedar Forests Are Hosting Japan’s Most Unexpected New Luxury Retreats

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While established luxury icons such as Aman Tokyo and Six Senses Kyoto remain fixtures on the itineraries of discerning travelers, Japan’s newest generation of high-end accommodations is expanding the country’s luxury landscape far beyond its traditional destinations.

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There’s a meticulously restored former prison transformed into an extraordinary heritage hotel in the magical forest village of Nara and a secluded farm retreat beneath Mount Iwate; an elevated onsen ryokan in Kusatsu, an intimate nature-focused escape on Yakushima, and the long-awaited arrival of the Imperial Hotel to Kyoto. These newly opened—and soon-to-open—properties invite travelers to discover new corners of Japan without compromising on world-class comfort or service.

(Azuma Farm)

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Here are five of Japan’s most exciting new luxury accommodations to watch, for travelers seeking unforgettable stays to add to their upcoming Japan travel itineraries.

HOSHINOYA Nara Prison

(HOSHINOYA Nara Prison)

Ready to stay one night in a former prison—converted to a luxury hotel, of course? While the concept might sound initially alarming, HOSHINOYA Nara Prison is one of the latest launches from the iconic Japanese luxury brand HOSHINOYA, well-regarded for its commitment to quality that extends across its prolific portfolio of high-end accommodations all throughout Japan.

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(HOSHINOYA Nara Prison)

At HOSHINOYA Nara Prison, a National Important Cultural Property with over 100 years of history that spans the reign of four Japanese emperors, a sprawling complex of 48 all-suite guestrooms created from former prison cells offers upscale appeal despite their sparse origins. Historically significant and assuredly unforgettable, the luxury opening also provides a curated escape from the crowds of Kyoto for travelers looking to soak in Japan’s cultural traditions while traveling.

Azuma Farm Koiwa

(Azuma Farm)

Agriculture gets the 5-star treatment at Azuma Farm Koiwa, a rural luxury opening on the massive 3,000-hectare Koiwai Farm. Located in scenic Iwate Prefecture, roughly 2.5 hours north of Tokyo by Shinkansen and famed for seafood, natural splendor, and artisan craftsmanship. An escape from the frenetic energy of city life, the destination is the attraction at Azuma Farm Koiwai; but rather than just focus on the getaway, the luxury accommodation brings in the location’s unique connection to the land and local community.

(Azuma Farm)

Horseback riding, farm experiences, excursions to local ironware workshops and sake brewers, ensure that the unique terroir of Iwate is imbued in every moment of the stay. With 22 Forest Villas and 2 Garden Villas, constructed using local lumber from Iwate’s dense mountain forests — cedar, chestnut, and red pine— and farm-to-table dining, with produce grown directly from the surrounding Koiwai Farm and fresh Tohoku seafood sourced from Iwate’s nutrient-rich coastline, indulge in the unique flavor of local Iwate life with a luxury spin.

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(Azuma Farm)

Imperial Hotel Kyoto

(Courtesy Masatomo Moriyama)

The latest luxury hotel to the Kyoto travel scene, the Imperial Hotel Kyoto has repurposed an iconic 1930s cultural landmark in Gion, Kyoto’s geisha epicenter, to an elegant accommodation infusing a curated blend of Japanese tradition with contemporary taste.

(Imperial Hotel Kyoto)

Art Deco fixtures cast a refined, retro atmosphere to the stately property, a renovated nationally registered Tangible Cultural Property that once acted as a sanctuary for performing arts in the city’s storied past.

(Courtesy Masatomo Moriyama)

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Potentially one of the most important heritage hotels opened in Kyoto within the last handful of decades, an intentionally limited 55 guestrooms assure an intimate luxury experience framed by Kyoto craftsmanship and architectural heritage. Elegance takes center stage, for every moment of your stay.

ATONA Yakushima

Untouched forests of towering green trees, some older than 1000 years old, comprise the background of the subtropical island Yakushima, a pristine outpost off the coast of Kyushu where heritage and nature go hand in. It’s in this verdant terrain that Japan’s latest luxury hotel, ATONA Yakushima, calls home. Entirely in a world of its own, ATONA attracts outdoor adventurers and nature-lovers looking to immerse themselves deeply in the natural splendor of this region.

The surrounding environment is at the core of the hotel stay, with hyper-local island ingredients and seafood infused into the seasonal tasting menus, in-depth excursions ranging from waterfall trekking to stargazing, and unobstructive lodging that limits bookings to a bare minimum, ensuring a limited impact on the local ecosystem and a honed attention to detail.

KAI Kusatsu

(KAI Kusatsu)

Opened June 2026 in one of Japan’s most famed hot spring districts, where scalding-hot water splashes and steam wafts through the historic streets, KAI Kusatsu whisks travelers away to another world—one of mountain air, thermal activity, and effortless luxury. Kusatsu is the much-needed onsen alternative to Hakone, often touted as the essential one-night onsen excursion for travelers adventuring outside of Tokyo, and offers a more immersive onsen experience yet to be commercialized and fire-hot water said to cure “every sickness but love sickness.”

(KAI Kusatsu)

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Operated by the well-renowned Japanese luxury accommodation brand, Hoshino Resorts, KAI Kusatsu blends contemporary comfort with traditional ryokan elegance, amply utilizing the region’s famed mineral waters, optimal for those seeking wellness, nature immersions, and an entry to Japan’s long-standing culture of hot spring travel.

Stories Over Stays: The Art of the Authentic Hideaway

Japan, a destination already famed for its impeccable attention to detail, refined luxury accommodations and ease in getting around, continues to offer five-star comfort that connects stays to stories—these most recent openings all go one step beyond sheer indulgence, imbuing the value of heritage, experience, and authenticity to each visitor who walks through the doors.

From adaptive reuse of historic architectural landmarks to thoughtful stays rooted in regionality, the ever-evolving future of luxury stays in Japan offers much to be excited about—and a whole new reason to plan your next trip.