Marrakech: Africa’s New Capital of Cool

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A new crop of sleek design hotels, switched-on bars and restaurants, and art happenings is transforming Marrakech into a thrilling destination for design connoisseurs.

Think of the world’s great art and design cities, and the mind may naturally drift to the usual suspects: Tokyo’s glorious futurism, New York’s perpetual reinvention or London’s historic grandeur, flexed for all to admire. Yet far from the familiar circuits of cutting-edge street style, audacious modern architecture and echoing halls of hallowed galleries, a surprising new contender is staking its claim as a budding capital of cool.

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In southwestern Morocco, Marrakech is fast emerging as a must-visit for design devotees. The city has long drawn creative types: after all, this was the place that fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent famously described as “the city that taught me color” when he arrived in the swinging Sixties. More recently, a wave of revamped riad hotels, hip clothing boutiques, fusion restaurants and the arrival of the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair have further enriched the city’s intoxicating kaleidoscope of craftsmanship and spectacle.

El Fenn’s Rooftop Bar. (Courtesy El Fenn)

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To witness this old-meets-new renaissance, head straight to the jostling Medina, the city’s millennium-old historic quarter and a UNESCO World Heritage site. It’s here, tucked down a slim ochre alleyway, that you’ll find IZZA, a 14-room riad that opened its chic doors in 2022. Checking in here saves you a trip to the art gallery, as some 300 pieces – mostly Moroccan photography, paintings and digital artworks, collectively valued at around $5 million – adorn the guest bedrooms, lobby, courtyard walls and even the gym. Keep a look out for pieces by Hassan Hajjaj, the pop artist dubbed the Andy Warhol of Morocco, who has photographed the likes of Madonna, Will Smith and Billie Eilish.

The hotel took seven years to renovate, incorporating a home once owned by the late Bill Willis, the American socialite and interior designer who lived here, surrounded by Afghan embroideries, filigreed lanterns and prisms of geometric tiles exploding across walls and floors. His freewheeling spirit of bohemia still haunts the interiors, from the meticulously curated store on the ground floor selling limited-edition prints, up to the rooftop terrace restaurant and bar: the perfect spot to end the day with a soul-warming tagine as the call to prayer drifts across the souk.

Posh IZZA was recently awarded a Michelin Key. (Courtesy IZZA)

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From here, it’s just a short stroll through the Medina’s labyrinthine alleyways, passing dusty mule carts and dodging honking mopeds, to arrive at Jemaa el-Fna. The frenetic market square is the city’s beating heart, alive with a constant throng of people and the hypnotic, reedy wail of snake charmers’ horns. When sensory overload threatens, take refuge at nearby DaDa, a finger-on-the-pulse cultural hub that’s become a key fixture in Marrakech’s contemporary art scene, hosting exhibitions and screenings in the Modernist concrete gallery spaces designed by French designer Anne Favier.

Upstairs, DaDa’s rooftop restaurant San Francisco experiments with fusion cuisine, pairing American-style barbecue chicken and lamb with heady Moroccan spice rubs involving saffron, cumin and lashings of black pepper. There’s an extensive menu of fresh juices to wash it down. For now, however, DaDa’s alcohol license remains pending, a detail that may curb late-night DJ ambitions, at least until the paperwork catches up with the party.

DaDa’s sleek terrace rootop. (Courtesy DaDa)

For a guaranteed Negroni or two, served clinking with ice, decamp to El Fenn, the hotel, restaurant and rooftop bar that has become a social hotspot in Marrakech. Book ahead to secure a table in the restaurant, which glows beneath red-and-white striped lanterns. You can’t go wrong with the lobster ravioli swimming in yuzu-infused cream, a dish that’s become the restaurant’s signature. Finish with the vanilla millefeuille, its cloud-like layers of pastry enough to make even a French pâtissier turn green with envy, before browsing the ground floor store for hand-painted plates and breezy leopard-print caftans.

It’s not only culture-seeking travelers answering Marrakech’s call: international artists are increasingly settling here as well. Among them is Albanian designer Armir Sejdaj, who recently relocated to launch his fashion label, Atelier Yazi. “Marrakech attracts people from all over the world, especially artists, and that creates a constant exchange of ideas,” he said.

The magic lies in the dialogue: newcomers add fresh references to age-old artisan traditions like embroidery, leatherwork, weaving and metalwork, without losing sight of their origins. “What’s exciting is how that heritage meets a modern twist when artists and designers from outside create here,” he added. “New perspectives, but still grounded in the essence of African and Arab colors, textures and details.”

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This thriving creative hotbed has been further boosted by 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, Marrakech’s major art event taking place each February across satellite venues. Now in its eighth year, it has helped put the city on the art world map, says Sejdaj. “African art and design are receiving more global attention right now, and it’s long overdue,” he reflected.

“People are increasingly drawn to work that carries meaning, craft and authenticity, and to voices shaping the narrative on their own terms.”

IZZA Coffee Boutique. (Hassan Hajjaj)

Also leaning into the art-fair energy is Jnane Rumi, a family-owned hotel estate in the Palmeraie District. During the fair, the lush, palm-studded grounds are briefly recast as an open-air sculpture park, as soaring installations sprout between 150-year-old olive and pistachio trees. Beyond the festivities, the property’s 12 rooms come in all shapes and sizes and are adorned with a rotating collection of museum-worthy works, largely by local and emerging artists, giving the house the feel of a private foundation that just happens to welcome overnight guests.

Following its long-awaited 2025 debut, this stately house has settled into its role as a hushed sanctuary that feels a world away from the medina’s thrum, although it’s only a short drive from all the action. A swimming pool, as blue as the ocean and fringed with tasseled parasols, invites languid afternoons, perhaps with a book borrowed from the library. The prevailing mood is of staying at a friend’s house: if your host had the eye of a curator and the culinary skills to rustle up Moroccan eggs fragrant with cumin each morning.

For a dose of unbridled design inspiration, head to Jardin Majorelle, the electric cobalt villa surrounded by cacti and exotic plants that star frequently on social media feeds. You may need a touch of “California cool” to tolerate the endless selfie sticks, but it’s well worth it to view the house and garden first conceived in the 1920s by French painter Jacques Majorelle and later rescued by Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé. To take a splash of style home, the gift shop sells pots of iconic Majorelle Blue paint to deck your own walls.

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Opt for a combination ticket, which also grants entry to the Yves Saint Laurent Museum, opened in 2017 just steps from the garden. Behind its minimalist terracotta-brick façade, sleek galleries spotlight sketches, photographs, accessories and theatrical costumes by the legendary couturier.

Sebastiao Salgado’s art displayed on the IZZA terrace. (Courtesy IZZA)

For the grandest of finales, visit Amanjena, an ultra-luxe resort that shimmers like a desert oasis. Hammams, traditional steam baths and purification rituals, are a cornerstone of North African life, and at the palatial Amanjena, the spa elevates the experience to giddy new heights with its half-day wellness journey.

Step through blush pink Moorish archways, into the moss-green tiled steam room and let its warmth envelop you as expert therapists scrub and oil your skin until you feel renewed. Next comes a full-body massage and facial, infused with hot stones, crystals and Morocco’s natural bounty, from seaweed to argan oil and amber.

The experience concludes with a three-course, health-conscious lunch served in a sun-dappled olive grove, with the snow-capped Atlas Mountains forming a picture-perfect backdrop. It’s the ideal way to bid farewell to this seriously stylish city.