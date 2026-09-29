From Oahu to Maui: Three Distinct Ritz-Carlton Escapes in Hawaii

The Ritz-Carlton Hotels & Resorts of Hawaii invites you to an elevated and timeless experience in the Hawaiian Islands. Across three distinct stays in one iconic destination, each location offers its own vibe—blending Oahu’s vibrant energy with Maui’s breathtaking, laid-back beauty.

Follow your own rhythm by experiencing Hawaii on your own terms with stays at The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay; The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua; and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach—each offering its own take on effortless, elevated island living.

A Destination That Inspires Discovery

Set on a scenic point encompassed by the ocean on three sides, Turtle Bay is framed by hidden coves, tide pools, and long stretches of secluded shoreline. Here, The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay offers a refined oceanfront escape along Oahu’s iconic North Shore, where verdant mountains, sprawling coastline, pristine beaches, and world-renowned surf come together in striking harmony.

Fall brings a variety of curated experiences at The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay. Among them is the Town and Country Chef Series , which welcomes acclaimed local chefs from across Hawai‘i to the North Shore for an intimate evening of exceptional food and wine. For those seeking a deeper connection to Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions, Paniolo, A Hawaiian Cowboy Lū‘au offers Turtle Bay’s distinctive take on the lū‘au, celebrating the legacy of the paniolo, or Hawaiian cowboy. Set against the backdrop of the resort’s working Stables, this immersive dinner show features a locally inspired feast, live music, storytelling, and professional hula performances. Guests looking to further explore local culture can also participate in complementary daily activities, including lei making, ‘ukulele lessons, and hula lessons.

Nature is woven into every aspect of the resort experience, with more than five miles of pristine coastline, seven secluded beaches, and 12 miles of scenic hiking and biking trails to explore. Home to a diverse coastal ecosystem, Turtle Bay offers opportunities to respectfully encounter native seabirds, Hawaiian green sea turtles, and seasonal marine life amid some of Oʻahu’s most breathtaking landscapes. Guests can immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the North Shore through a variety of outdoor adventures, including turtle kayaking, birdwatching, horseback riding, helicopter tours, night diving, and guided ocean experiences, all designed to foster a deeper connection to the land and sea.

Hawaii’s iconic North Shore is synonymous with surfing. Offered daily, guests can catch a wave with the Intro to Surf | Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience at this elevated surf school that delivers personalized instruction, premium equipment, and a true behind-the-scenes look at life in one of the world’s most revered surf communities. Whether you’re catching first waves or refining your technique, it’s an immersive introduction to the breaks that have shaped generations of champions. This December 2026, create merry island memories with curated Holiday Experiences. For a limited time, Surfer [The Bar] at The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay returns for its second year, In partnership with Surfer Magazine, Off the Lip lobby bar transforms into a celebration of the surf culture and its community.

Fill your days by immersing yourself in the natural beauty and cultural richness of Oahu’s North Shore at The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay with a special offer for five nights or more .

Where Rugged Meets Refined

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua embodies a grounded sense of place, honoring the land and culture of this secluded island escape while delivering the signature luxury The Ritz-Carlton is known for. This resort is a rare kind of destination where authentic Hawaiian heritage meets immersive oceanfront restoration—effortless, refined, and deeply connected to its surroundings.

With 70+ weekly experiences, all inspired by the beauty, spirit, and culture of Hawaii – travelers enjoy dynamic guest programming during their stay.

Experience the magic of the holiday season with the resort’s signature twist on classic holiday traditions. Enjoy festive celebrations, holiday lights, family friendly activities, and seasonal spa-liday treatments. The winter months also feature Maui’s famous Whale season, with peak viewing activity happening from mid-January through March. During these winter months, thousands of North Pacific humpback whales migrate from Alaska to the warm, shallow waters of West Maui to breed, calve, and nurse their young. The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua offers a perfect location in an enviable location to witness and watch these majestic creatures. January 6-9, 2027 also marks the return of the annual Maui Songwriters Festival to the resort as Maui’s premier luxury live music experiences, bringing together award-winning artists, hit songwriters, industry leaders, and music lovers for an immersive celebration of creativity, connection, and island elegance.

Discover the legendary Plantation Course at Kapalua, where world-class conditions, dramatic elevation changes, and panoramic ocean views create one of golf’s most memorable experiences.

Highlighting the resort’s strong sense of place, immersive Hawaiian cultural experiences such as lei poo making, hula lessons, and beginner ukulele classes, plus Hawaiian history talks are all designed to connect guests with Maui’s heritage. For those seeking holistic wellness traditions traditional Hawaiian healing featuring garden showers, volcanic stone grottos, and therapeutic rituals like Lomilomi are deeply intertwined into the guest experience at The Ritz-Carlton Spa Maui, Kapalua.

Elevate your stay with The Ritz-Carlton Club Experience with Club Lounge access to a newly reimagined Anuenue Room with a dedicated concierge team, daily culinary presentations, as well as thoughtful added in-room amenities during your stay. For those seeking added comforts, enjoy the exclusive fire pit experience with the Fire Lanai Collection , the only Maui hotel rooms with direct access to private fire pits.

From authentic cultural expression, world-class golf, and a majestic location, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua offers a special offer for those staying four nights or more to discover Kapalua.

A Vibrant, Urban Oasis

Residential luxury awaits as you’re perched along the shimmering Honolulu skyline with world-famous Waikiki Beach and its international flair awaits outside. Featuring the largest number of luxury suites on the island complemented by residential amenities – this is the life at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach .

Completing a multi-phase, multi-million-dollar redesign of its rooms and suites that celebrates “Oahu from Sky to Sea” - The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach recently emerged with much brilliance in this urban landscape. The renewal also features upgrades to both infinity pools, enhancements to public areas, and the debut of a new dining concept Solera highlighting Hawaiian regional cuisine. The legendary Keiji Nakazawa of the critically-acclaimed Sushi Sho and other world-class dining on the property continues to attract attention.

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season in one of the world’s most iconic beach destinations including an iconic Parisian pâtisserie and Hawaiʻi’s first-ever Ladurée café pop-up experience. Immerse yourself in the timeless elegance of the iconic Parisian maison, as well as a host of holiday experiences happening at the hotel.

This year also marks a milestone as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach celebrates 10 years since opening in 2016, marking a new era of luxury travel to Waikiki Beach. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach is debuting a roster of signature experiences that celebrate the island culture in meaningful ways while paying homage to the island of Oahu.

From imaginative cuisine in open-air restaurants to surf lessons on one of Waikiki’s stretches of golden sand and warm waters - Waikiki has something exciting happening nearby. Waikiki is both the birthplace of surfing and a city with a dynamic nightlife. This is the destination for the urban adventurer who’s never satisfied with just the city, nor just the beach. Experience the Energy of Waikiki at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach with a five night special offer .