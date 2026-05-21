Three Distinct Stays, One Destination: The Ritz-Carlton Hawaii Experience

The Ritz-Carlton Hotels & Resorts of Hawaii invites you to an elevated and timeless experience in the Hawaiian Islands. Across three distinct stays in one iconic destination, each location offers its own vibe – blending Oahu’s vibrant energy with Maui’s breathtaking, laid-back beauty.

From golden-hour cocktails to immersive spa rituals, locally inspired wellness and beautifully curated farm-to-table dining, each retreat is designed with effortless elegance – honoring the land, culture, and community of Hawaii with a refined, understated touch.

Follow your own rhythm by experiencing Hawaii on your own terms with stays at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua; The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach; and The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay – each offering its own take on effortless, elevated island living.

For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/hawaii.

Where Rugged Meets Refined

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua embodies a grounded sense of place, honoring the land and culture of this secluded island escape while delivering the signature luxury The Ritz-Carlton is known for. This resort is a rare kind of destination where authentic Hawaiian heritage meets immersive oceanfront restoration – effortless, refined and deeply connected to its surroundings.

With 70+ weekly experiences, all inspired by the beauty, spirit, and culture of Hawaii – travelers enjoy dynamic guest programming during their stay. Choose from pickleball, tennis, biking, coastal hikes, and a variety of keiki activities like pizza-making and a survivor course, while couples enjoy sunset wine tastings, sushi-making, guided eco-tours and stargazing under Kapalua’s clear night sky.

This summer is anchored by wine and cuisine festivities at the resort for the epicurious traveler. Indulge your taste buds in an interactive Chef’s Table, taking place every Friday. During the evening, enjoy exquisite dishes crafted by our chef, featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients throughout a communal dining experience under the Maui stars. No two menus are the same. Next up the Kapalua Wine & Chef Series offers one-of-a-kind culinary experiences, featuring collaborative wine pairing dinners with the resort’s culinary team of Glenn Thompson, Joshua Werksman and Ignacio Carballo in conversation with renowned chefs. The current line-up features Andrew Yeo (June 13), Richard Sandoval (July 11), Kristen Ash (August 8), and Sheldon Simeon (Sept 12). Lastly, the nation’s oldest food festival returns to Maui from June 25-28 with the highly anticipated 45th Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival featuring world-renowned vintners and a star-studded culinary lineup including Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, and the Voltaggio Brothers in their first-time joint appearance on the island.

At The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, environmental stewardship is a hallmark. The Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program only offered at six Ritz-Carlton hotels worldwide. Program highlights include immersive land-to-sea activities, such as tidepool explorations and e-bike tours through ancient lava fields, each led by naturalists.

From music, to the arts and cultural experiences the resort offers a plethora of experiences to delight the senses. On July 4, celebrate Independence Day with an unplugged concert by country-pop sensation Dasha, a 50-times platinum-selling artist who has captivated audiences globally. Live musical performances grace the Alaloa Lounge each night, with summer highlight performances from Wayne Toups (June 5), Grace Tyler (June 19), FILMORE (July 17), Marty Dread (August 7), and Kristian Bush and Payton Sullivan (August 21).

The weekly Aloha Friday Market is where local artisans share handmade goods that celebrate the island’s creative spirit. The monthly Artist in Residence program celebrates the vibrant creative spirit of Maui by showcasing exceptional local artists through immersive live demonstrations, captivating storytelling and intimate meet-and-greet experiences.

Highlighting the resort’s strong sense of place, immersive Hawaiian cultural experiences such as lei poo making, hula lessons, and beginner ukulele classes, plus Hawaiian history talks are all designed to connect guests with Maui’s heritage. For those seeking holistic wellness traditions traditional Hawaiian healing featuring garden showers, volcanic stone grottos, and therapeutic rituals like Lomilomi are deeply intertwined into the guest experience at The Ritz-Carlton Spa Maui, Kapalua.

Kapalua’s legendary fairways returns and The Plantation Course has reopened! Avid golfers can enjoy renewed greens, enhanced course conditions, and spectacular ocean views to rediscover the magic of golf at Kapalua.

From authentic cultural expression, world-class golf, and a majestic location, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is here to explore the experiences that will change you.

A Vibrant, Urban Oasis

Residential luxury awaits as you’re perched along the shimmering Honolulu skyline with world-famous Waikiki Beach and its international flair awaits outside. Featuring the largest number of luxury suites on the island complemented by residential amenities – this is the life at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach .

Completing a multi-phase, multi-million-dollar redesign of its rooms and suites that celebrates “Oahu from Sky to Sea” - The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach recently emerged with much brilliance in this urban landscape. The renewal also features upgrades to both infinity pools, enhancements to public areas, and the debut of a new dining concept Solera highlighting Hawaiian regional cuisine. The legendary Keiji Nakazawa of the critically-acclaimed Sushi Sho and other world-class dining on the property continues to attract attention.

This year marks a milestone as The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach celebrates 10 years since opening in 2016, marking a new era of luxury travel to Waikiki Beach. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach is debuting a roster of signature experiences that celebrate the island culture in meaningful ways while paying homage to the island of Oahu. One highlight experience includes the Story of Manoa. During this guided excursion into Manoa Valley, guests learn about the history and cultural significance of Manoa then end the journey at the hotel’s spa with a signature “Manoa Mist” treatment inspired by the misty Tuahine rain of Manoa. Other experiences include a Private Luau Experience for 2-4 under the stars with a private entertainer and a hula dancer presenting mele (songs) that celebrate Waikiki Beach, as well as Lauhala Weaving and discovering the Art of Lai, Hawaii’s sacred plant.

From imaginative cuisine in open-air restaurants to surf lessons on one of Waikiki’s stretches of golden sand and warm waters – Waikiki has something exciting happening nearby. Waikiki is both the birthplace of surfing and a city with a dynamic nightlife. This is the destination for the urban adventurer who’s never satisfied with just the city, nor just the beach. Experience the Energy of Waikiki at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach .

A Destination That Inspires Discovery

Set on a scenic point encompassed by the ocean on three sides, Turtle Bay is framed by hidden coves, tide pools, and long stretches of secluded shoreline. Here, The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay offers a refined oceanfront escape along Oahu’s North Shore featuring a blend of lush green mountains, serene farms, wide sandy beaches, quiet bays and dramatic surf.

Summer brings a myriad of curated experiences at The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay. Kicking off June 5th, Sunset Music Sessions with local artists happen every Friday and Saturday through August 16 at the resort’s surfside Sunset Bar. For those seeking an immersive experience into the cultural tradition of a Hawaiian luau and insight into the island’s deep ranching history, Paniolo, A Hawaiian Cowboy Luau is an outdoor celebration set against the backdrop of the resort’s working Horse Stables . This dinner show features a locally inspired feast, live music, storytelling of Hawaii’s vibrant history and professional hula and cultural dances. For guests wanting to partake in traditional Hawaiian floral design with an understanding of its cultural meaning, the resort offers complimentary Lei Making (Okika Creations) on select weekdays.

Nature is a cornerstone of the resort with several featured partnerships for guest access. With over 460 acres of agricultural land, the resort’s unique location is home to Kuilima Farm , which showcases sustainable practices and cultural heritage. Explore the inspiring history of the area, vibrant local culture and learn about the innovative farming practices behind the fresh produce that sustains Turtle Bay and the North Shore communities.

Experience Hawaii’s incredible underwater world at night along the protected, Kuilima Cove, with the Night Snorkeling Exploration . In partnership with Hawaii Night Divers, this guided snorkel-based marine life experience takes guests inside Hawaii’s nocturnal ocean ecosystem to learn about and see up close the animals and corals only found in Hawaii.

Hawaii’s iconic North Shore is synonymous with surfing. Offered daily, guests can catch a wave with the Intro to Surf | Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience at this elevated surf school that delivers personalized instruction, premium equipment, and a true behind-the-scenes look at life in one of the world’s most revered surf communities. Whether you’re catching first waves or refining your technique, it’s an immersive introduction to the breaks that have shaped generations of champions.

Fill your days by immersing yourself in the natural beauty and cultural richness of Oahu’s North Shore at The Ritz-Carlton Oahu, Turtle Bay.