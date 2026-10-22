10 Cozy New England Boutique Hotels for a Late Fall Leaf-Peeping Escape

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Every year, as autumn comes around, I can’t help but think about my time spent on the East Coast of the United States. I went to college in Pennsylvania and lived in New York City for a few years before moving to Los Angeles. Every fall, I would plan a quick weekend getaway to New England. It was my favorite time of year to be in the area. Summer crowds had long vanished, and the small towns of Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut would transform into the coziest settings for a relaxing vacation. Think dramatic ocean fog, crackling wood fires, and hot pumpkin-spiced lattes.

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“Everything shifts dramatically right after Labor Day on Cape Cod. The crowds thin out, no traffic on the bridges, and you can get a dinner reservation without planning three weeks ahead,” mentions Erica Dunn, co-owner of The Pheasant , a New England restaurant. “The lead up to Thanksgiving is arguably the most underrated time of year to visit. It’s classic New England at its best with cranberry harvesting in full swing, and towns like Eastham hold their turnip festival right before the holiday. And there’s something particularly special about spending Thanksgiving itself on Cape Cod, given its place as the origin point of the holiday and history that runs through the region. Few destinations in the country carry that kind of meaning for the holiday.”

If you’re looking to plan a late-autumn reset, it’s not too late. Here’s your guide to some boutique-style hotels that offer the perfect fall getaway. Save this guide for the ideal autumn trip with high-end dining, historic ambiance and gorgeous nature walks.

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Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection

Washington, Connecticut

Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection, is a picturesque countryside boutique property in Connecticut’s Litchfield Hills. The property’s wooded landscapes, crisp November air and historic setting craft a scenic backdrop for a restorative getaway. Perfectly paired with a few days in New York City (only a two-hour drive away), the hotel pairs quintessential New England charm with elevated dining and wellness experiences, including its Café Boulud Culinary Residency, which brings chef Daniel Boulud’s celebrated cuisine to the hotel’s Garden Room through the end of the year with a seasonal menu inspired by French culinary traditions and locally sourced ingredients.

Wequassett Resort & Golf Club

Harwich, Massachusetts

(Courtesy Wequassett Resort & Golf Club)

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At Wequassett Resort & Golf Club , the fall season comes to life through experiences that celebrate the traditions, flavors, and natural beauty of Cape Cod. Crisp fall mornings offer the perfect setting for a round at the resort’s golf course encompassed by the changing New England scenery.

At the hotel’s eatery, Twenty-Eight Atlantic, executive chef James Hackney serves native seafood, local produce and the flavors of fall via beautifully plated seasonal dishes. Autumn brings a quieter way to experience Cape Cod’s natural landscapes. Guests can go birdwatching along the Atlantic flyway or bike the Cape’s scenic tree-lined trails as the leaves begin to change.

Cliff House

Cape Neddick, Maine

(Courtesy Cliff House)

Situated atop 70 acres of majestic cliffs overlooking the Atlantic, Cliff House Maine provides a classic Maine coastal escape, with dramatic ocean vistas, a rich New England history dating back to 1872, and a strong connection to the local arts and culture scene. Travelers can explore rotating exhibitions of Maine artists in the hotel’s own gallery, learn about its history on the guided Weare History Walk or venture into nearby Ogunquit, long known for its art and theater scene. The resort’s expert team arranges fall-focused excursions such as visits to local oyster farms like New England Superior Oysters, where they can learn about local oyster farming.

Ocean Edge Resort

Brewster, Massachusetts

(Courtesy Ocean Edge Resort)

Overlooking Cape Cod Bay, Ocean Edge is a 429-acre waterfront resort. It houses historic mansion-style guest rooms and villas, multiple outdoor and indoor pools, and offers private beach access on Cape Cod Bay. In the fall season, travelers can spend slow afternoons fireside, indulge in restorative spa treatments or unwind with a floating sound bath.

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Additionally, guests can take brisk walks along the shore and winding trails, go cycling along the Cape Cod Rail Trail, explore nearby cranberry bogs and enjoy the region’s fall seafood season.

The Vanderbilt, Auberge Collection

Newport, Rhode Island

(Courtesy The Vanderbilt, Auberge Collection)

Situated in the center of Newport, The Vanderbilt, Auberge Collection, offers an elegant late-autumn escape in a historic mansion that marries Gilded Age glamour with contemporary coastal luxury. Experiences at the property in fall include guided classic car tours, a New England clam chowder workshop, ‘Mahjong at the Mansion’, and a Whisky Mixology Class with The Macallan. The hotel also completely embraces the season with festive cocktails, culinary offerings and lively events celebrating Newport’s legendary past.

The Pelham House Resort

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

(Courtesy The Pelham House Resort)

The Pelham House Resort is one of Cape Cod’s most well-loved oceanfront resorts with 33 well-appointed guest rooms. The property recently unveiled a multi-million-dollar refurbishment that included guest room renovations, the addition of a building that houses two floors for its signature eateries, as well as a renovated swimming pool with gas firepits and a poolside lobby bar. In addition, the hotel’s executive chef Daniel Coté’s lip-smacking dishes at Pelham House Resort’s rooftop restaurant come highly recommended.

“Fall on Cape Cod is the best time to come visit. The crowds are gone, and it is still harvest season in New England, so the locally grown food can be found at area restaurants which are easier to visit without the long waits that summer brings,” mentions John McCarthy, owner of the Pelham House Resort on Cape Cod. “More hotel rooms are available in the fall and the rates are also more approachable. It is the best time to explore the mid-Cape and find some oceanside calmness while still feeling the crisp air. The perfect evening ends outside, hearing the ocean waves while relaxing by the firepits and toasting s’mores for an after-dinner snack.”

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Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa

Groton, Connecticut

(Courtesy Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa)

Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa is best known as a summer destination, but November brings the homey Connecticut charm of Gilmore Girls’ Stars Hollow reimagined on the coast. Picture fresh sea air, historic streets and unhurried seafood dinners that invite visitors to slow down. The property welcomes guests with refreshed contemporary interiors, expansive guest rooms and suites and restorative spa treatments.

After a day of exploring, travelers return to the hotel for freshly shucked oysters and seafood towers at Helmsman Kitchen & Bar, paired with handcrafted cocktails. At Cerulean Beauty & Spa, guests can unwind with soothing massages, aromatic steam rooms, an infrared sauna and a tranquil relaxation lounge.

The Press Hotel, Autograph Collection

Portland, Maine

(Courtesy The Press Hotel)

For travelers who prefer their foliage with a side of dining and culture, The Press Hotel makes Portland a leaf-peeping city break. The hotel’s Penthouse Suite offers unobstructed vistas of Portland’s autumn canopy and boasts a private rooftop patio. The property’s seasonal ‘Harvest in the City’ package pairs an overnight stay with a chef-curated welcome amenity and an autumn-inspired dinner for two at the hotel’s restaurant, UNION, making this a wonderful option for a cozy fall getaway.

The Charles Hotel

Cambridge, Massachusetts

(Courtesy The Charles Hotel)

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Located in the heart of Harvard Square, this 303-room hotel balances classic New England personality with a distinctly chic ambiance. The Charles Hotel is steps from Harvard University, the Charles River, independent bookstores, museums and neighborhood boutiques. Guests can unwind in the intimate Noir Bar for craft cocktails, grab a book from the hotel’s library collection and curl up by the fire, indulge in a mouthwatering, farm-to-table meal at Henrietta’s Table or catch a performance at Regattabar Jazz Club, a Cambridge institution located within the hotel.

For travelers looking to fully embrace the season, the hotel’s Harvest Escape Package offers a quintessential New England autumn getaway. The two-night stay includes a private orchard excursion, house-prepared treats made with freshly harvested regional apples and a seasonal tasting menu at Henrietta’s Table.

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa

Manchester, Vermont

(Courtesy The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa)

Perched at the base of Mount Equinox in Manchester, Vermont, The Equinox is a historic hotel, which offers guests a front-row seat to one of New England’s most anticipated seasons. Encompassed by the Green Mountains, the resort features quaint accommodations, a championship golf course and a serene spa.

At this hotel, travelers can experience peak foliage from every angle, whether hiking the nearly 1,000-acre Equinox Preserve, which is steps from the resort, taking a drive through Southern Vermont’s mountain passes and back roads, mountain biking beneath the changing canopy or heading out for a day of fly fishing on the Battenkill River. For an elevated spin on the traditional foliage drive, the resort also offers its Land Rover Driving Experience, taking guests off-road through private forest and hillside terrain.

