These 4 New Luxury Mediterranean Escapes Were Built for Beating Summer Heat and Experiencing Europe Like a Local

Mediterranean summer always has a way of arriving with a fresh set of new hotels looking to make their mark on the region. Four notable properties in the luxury space opened this spring, with all pulling off the difficult trick of coming across as something grown organically out of natural and historical setting. One sits above the Costa Smeralda on what used to be a private Sardinian estate. A third fills an 18th-century palace in the wine capital of Spain’s Rioja Alta. And the fourth claims the top of Ibiza’s UNESCO-listed old town from inside a centuries-old castle. All four come with the warm-weather essential of a stylish place to cool off. All four are definiltey worth putting on your radar as you plan those last-minute European summer getaways.

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La Tiara di Cervo

Porto Cervo, Italy

(Courtesy La Tiara di Cervo)

Porto Cervo, on Sardinia’s northeast coast, started as a fishing village before it became a jet-set destination on in the 1970s. La Tiara di Cervo sits high above Marina di Porto Cervo. The property has 26 suites carved into a granite hillside on roughly nine acres of land. It was originally the private estate of Italian fashion executive Alfonso Dolce. Aldo Melpignano, the hotelier behind Puglia’s Borgo Egnazia that’s popular with the celebrity wedding set, has now converted it into a hotel. True to its origins, it operates more like a private residence than a hotel.

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The suites range from one to three bedrooms. Architecture firm TornoTeam, led by GianMaria Torno, designed the buildings to track the natural contours of the site, using local stone, reclaimed wood and antique tiles. The 26 units are split into four clusters, and each is named after a different gemstone: Emerald, Citrine, Aquamarine and Paraiba. An ocean-facing terrace is a feature of every suite, as is a fully equipped kitchen with pantry items from local Sardinian producers. At the very top of the property is the Penthouse, with sweeping rooftop views over the town of Porto Cervo.

(Courtesy La Tiara di Cervo)

Luxury service includes twice-daily housekeeping, in-suite breakfast, a local concierge and a private chef on request. There’s also a fitness area, a kids space and a spa offering wellness treatments. In addition to two infinity pools on the property, guests get reserved spots at Cala Granu beach, just a short drive away.

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Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport is a 35-minute drive from the property. Delta Air Lines is also launching a seasonal nonstop from New York JFK to Olbia this summer, the first direct flight between Sardinia and the United States. There’s a helipad within a kilometer of the estate, and Porto Cervo Marina sits directly below for guests arriving by yacht.

Ikos Kissamos

Crete, Greece

(Courtesy Sani Ikos Group)

Ikos Resorts, known for its beautiful properties in Spain and Greece, has launched their latest offering in Crete. Ikos Kissamos opened last month on a 600-meter stretch of beachfront in Kissamos Bay, near Chania. At over 53 acres, it’s the largest single hotel investment the island has seen. The grounds are divided into four sections: Main Village, River Village, Dunes Village and Deluxe Collection, with eight landscaped garden zones and protected coastal dunes between them. Buildings have been purposefully kept low, built from natural materials like wood, stone and woven fiber.

The property runs on Ikos’s all-inclusive model. Seven restaurants with menus developed by Michelin-starred chefs are available to guests. One of those restaurants, Kriti, is exclusive to this resort and focuses on regional Cretan cuisine. Over 70% of the ingredients used across the property come from the island. Guests have access to a MINI Countryman through the Local Discovery program to explore the island on day trips. Notable excursions include Balos Lagoon and Falassarna beach, both on Tripadvisor’s 2026 top-10 beaches list worldwide. Gramvousa, the so-called “pirate island,” is reachable by boat directly from the resort.

Hotel Palacio de Los Ángeles

Haro, Spain

(Courtesy Hotel Palacio de Los Ángeles)

Hotel Palacio de Los Ángeles opened this spring in the wine capital of the La Rioja Alta region of Spain. The five-star property sits inside a restored 18th-century Baroque palace and claims to hold the world’s largest collection of Rioja wines in a stone-carved underground cellar called El Calado. It has 38 rooms and suites plus 10 one and two-bedroom residences in an adjacent building. The hotel is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and holds VERDE sustainability certification from Green Building Council Spain.

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(Clara Larrea Quemada / Courtesy Hotel Palacio de Los Ángeles)

The kitchen of the hotel’s restaurant, La Ventilla, is run by two-Michelin-starred brothers Carlos and Ignacio Echapresto. The duo sources much of the produce from their own farm and garden. The wine cellar hosts private tastings, dinners and events.

Beyond food and wine, the property has a heated outdoor pool on a landscaped terrace, a Natura Bissé spa and a gym. Sommelier-led tours of La Rioja Alta, day trips to local producers and hot-air balloon rides at dawn over the Ebro River valley can be arranged through the hotel concierge.

Parador de Ibiza

Ibiza, Spain

(Jorquera / Courtesy Paradores de Turismo)

Ibiza got its first state-run Parador hotel in April, and it only took 17 years to get there. The Parador de Ibiza occupies the former Almudaina Castle at the top of Dalt Vila, the city’s UNESCO-listed historic acropolis, on foundations that go back more than 2,000 years. The fortress had been sitting abandoned since the 1970s. The €47 million restoration doubled as a working archaeological dig, with crews pulling Phoenician storage jars and Moorish ceramics out of a site that’s been occupied by every culture from the Carthaginians to the Renaissance Spanish.

(Jorquera / Courtesy Paradores de Turismo)

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Inside, there are 66 rooms and an outdoor pool that hangs out over the medieval city walls. The hotel also has a contemporary art collection commissioned specifically for the Parador: paintings, photography and sculpture by living artists, all taking the Mediterranean as their subject. The restaurant runs the Paradores formula of leaning into a menu of regional cuisine. The harbor, the cathedral, the old market and the famous coves are all walkable from the castle walls. Guests get a view of the Ibiza that existed well before the clubs full of party-goers (and will undoubtedly exist after them).