A Fine Romance: How the World’s Most Intimate Hotels Are Perfecting the Modern Couples Getaway

The romantic hotel stay can be hard to pull off. Too much staging and it starts to feel rehearsed – rose petals tossed via blueprint, champagne popping right on cue. Too little, and the stay could be for any guest, any occasion. The hotels that get it right do it in the specifics: small, deliberate touches that keep the connection burning.

Earlier this year, Lisa Vanderpump proved she’s no stranger to the romantic formula with the opening of The Vanderpump Hotel in Las Vegas. With a design aesthetic that’s perfectly in tune for two, it’s a bet that intimacy can sell on a Strip where spectacle usually wins.

We’ve got everything you need to know about this newest option for a romantic Vegas weekend, followed by five more global properties to add to your romantic getaway shortlist when you’re ready to venture a little further from home.

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The Vanderpump Hotel | Las Vegas, Nevada

(Michael Rudin / Caesars Entertainment)

Las Vegas has never been an easy place to find an intimate moment. Sure, the Vegas weekend is a solid part of the official couples playbook, but the city was built for crowds and jackpots, rather than quiet corners and the art of conversation. The Vanderpump Hotel is the rare property on the Strip designed with intimacy in mind rather than scale. Where its neighbors count rooms by the thousands, this one — a partnership with Caesars Entertainment and located directly across from Caesars Palace — stops at just 188 rooms and suites.

The difference shows the moment you walk in. This is Lisa Vanderpump’s first foray into hospitality after building an empire of restaurants and bars with her husband, Ken Todd, and many of the same qualities that made the previous ventures a success are here as well. It’s less a resort, and more a weekend stay at the home of a very glamorous, very well-connected friend with exquisite taste and a serious flair for the dramatic. That taste comes courtesy of Vanderpump and her longtime design partner Nick Alain. Their Vanderpump design house has created every room to be photo-ready, but meant to actually be lived in (elegantly, of course).

That instinct is most obvious after dark, inside Gigolo. It’s the hotel’s new cocktail lounge and the best argument for a romantic weekend away here. Named for Vanderpump’s late Pomeranian, whose likeness in the form of a 62-inch resin statue of the dog watches over the room, the space trades the Strip’s usual glare for black lattice, red chandelier light and velvet banquettes clearly built for two. Order the Talk Dirty to Me, a martini sized to share with an extra-large olive skewer to match. Or play a little game by writing down a secret for (or about?) your partner, sealing it in a tiny envelope and handing it to the bartender to lock away in the Vanderpump Vault. It’ll be there to reclaim when you come back in a day, a year or a decade. Few hotel bars deliberately ask couples to leave something behind; fewer still make it feel like a decidedly romantic idea.

Vanderpump reportedly negotiated every detail herself, right down to the turndown service, the chocolate left on the pillow and the plush robe waiting in the closet — all small rituals that gradually heighten the romantic mood. Dinner is a short elevator ride away at GIADA, or room service arrives on a silver tray with real silverware if neither of you feels like getting dressed again.

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The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe | Rancho Santa Fe, California

(Courtesy The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe)

Some hotels are built for being seen; this one is built with hiding away in mind. The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe scatters its rooms across dozens of low, Spanish Colonial casitas connected only by brick paths and a canopy of eucalyptus — two people could theoretically spend a whole stay without running into another guest. That seclusion goes back to 1924, when the property opened as La Morada, a guesthouse built by the Santa Fe railway’s land company, and a 2023 renovation kept that scattered, low-density footprint intact.

Borrow a pair of the property’s bicycles, trace the same eucalyptus-lined lanes the railroad once planted for timber, then share a Sunset Swing — vodka, vanilla blood orange, champagne — at Bing’s Bar, named for the old Hollywood regular who came here to disappear. By the time you’re back in a freestanding casita like the Bougainvillea Residence, the wood-burning fireplace is already lit and the marble bathroom warmed against the coastal fog.

Hoshinoya Karuizawa | Nagano, Japan

(Courtesy of Hoshinoya Karuizawa)

Karuizawa has been getting couples together since 1957, when a young Crown Prince Akihito met Michiko Shoda on a local tennis court, a romance the Japanese press never let go of. The Hoshino family had already been drawing visitors to this Nagano valley since 1914, tapping its geothermal springs for a traditional inn that was rebuilt in 2005 as Hoshinoya Karuizawa, a cluster of cedar-clad pavilions run on local hydroelectric and geothermal power.

Ask for one of the riverside Mizunami rooms, cantilevered directly over the terraced Yukawa River. There’s no television to compete with the sound of the water, just a thermos of roasted green tea and a chilled local apple cider waiting on the tatami mat. After dark, staff row wooden boats downriver to light floating lanterns one by one, and couples make their way to the guest-only Meditation Bath, moving from the lit Hikari-no-heya, or Room of Light, through a waist-deep water tunnel into the nearly silent Yami-no-heya, the Room of Darkness.

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RELATED: Former Prison Cells and Ancient Cedar Forests Are Hosting Japan’s Most Unexpected New Luxury Retreats

Cap Karoso | Sumba, Indonesia

(Alex Grabchilev / Courtesy of Cap Karoso)

Trade Bali’s scooter traffic for a one-hour flight east to Sumba, where wild horses still outnumber paved roads. French couple Fabrice and Evguenia Ivara spent years scouting this stretch of coastline before opening Cap Karoso, a collection of low concrete villas beneath towering, traditional Sumbanese thatched roofs.

The Beachfront Villas are built for secluded stays, with volcanic stone walls wrapped around private saltwater pools and open-air tubs. In place of chocolate on the pillow, staff leave a coil of burning sandalwood and a slice of cassava cake wrapped in banana leaf. At dusk, cocktails at Apicine draw from the resort’s own seven-acre organic farm, including the Sumba Spritz, built around homegrown pomelo. Then, the real show starts just outside, where local riders exercise their Sandalwood ponies along the empty beach as the light fades.

Hotel Villa Honegg | Ennetbürgen, Switzerland

(Courtesy Hotel Villa Honegg)

A local builder put up this mountainside mansion in 1905, without an architect, as a summer retreat above Lake Lucerne. A 2011 renovation cut the room count to 25, but the property feels built for two: no restaurant crowd, no lobby scene, just the L-shaped infinity pool, where 93-degree water meets cold Alpine air and throws up a bank of steam thick enough to screen swimmers from the valley below (and each other).

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Before settling in for the relaxing part, most couples take the Felsenweg trail, cut straight into the rock face of the Bürgenstock ridge, and ride the Hammetschwand Elevator 500 feet up bare stone to a lookout over the lake. Back inside at Hotel Villa Honegg, an Alpine herbal gin and tonic in the Lake View Corner Suite takes the edge off the altitude, and by evening there’s Swiss hot chocolate and a wedge of aged Nidwalden cheese waiting bedside, about the only reason to leave that steam-wrapped pool at all.

RELATED: High Above Europe, Two Luxury Alpine Hotels Deliver a Classically Cool Summer Escape

Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa | Champillon, France

(Courtesy The Royal Champagne Hotel and Spa)

At dusk on the terraced patio, a sommelier opens the evening’s champagne with a cavalry saber, a nod to 1814. That’s when Napoleon himself stopped here after the Battle of Reims, at what was then a coaching inn on the post road above the vines. American owners Denise Dupré and Mark Nunnelly, who also own the neighboring Leclerc Briant champagne house, spent four years rebuilding it. The Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa reopened in 2018 as a glass-fronted amphitheater curving along the Champillon ridge, every room angled toward the Marne Valley below.

In the Marie-Louise Suite, floor-to-ceiling glass makes that view come alive in full. That connection to the valley carries through at turndown each evening, when a chilled half-bottle of house Leclerc Briant and a plate of rose-infused macarons appear. In the morning, descend into Épernay’s chalk crayères to see the vintages still aging underground, or take the hotel’s electric bikes out into the Grand Cru villages next door.