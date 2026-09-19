Why This Northern Escape Is Now the Top-Ranked Hotel in the U.S.

Just 90 minutes from Los Angeles, Montecito’s San Ysidro Ranch ranks 22nd on this year’s 50 Best Hotels list, making it the highest ranking U.S. hotel in the history of the 50 Best and the number one hotel in the United States. From vine-covered cottages to a 16,000-bottle wine cellar and a storied guest history, here’s an inside look at this hidden Southern California escape.

The transformation begins somewhere around Ventura. As the density of Los Angeles softens into open coastal highway, the ocean opens up on the left and the Santa Ynez Mountains rise on the right. Just 90 minutes after leaving, a quiet turn into Montecito leads past ancient 400-year-old olive trees and fragrant lavender hedge rows to signal arrival at San Ysidro Ranch .

Spanning 550 secluded acres, this historic retreat feels less “hotel” and more “hidden haven” designed for those who know exactly where to look.

Now, as “the Ranch” (as it’s affectionately known) has been given the 22nd spot on the 50 Best Hotels List 2026, the time to visit has changed from “soon” to “immediately.” The accolade, reserved for only the most special stays across the planet, puts the hotel in truly rarified air. It’s not only one of two hotels in California ever to receive the honor, but it’s also the highest ranking of any U.S. hotel in the history of the 50 Best Hotels list. In fact, “The Ranch” is only one of two hotels in the United States that was selected for this year’s list. A single visit to the property more than tells the story of the selection.

Cottage Living, Reinvented

Crossing the threshold of one of the 38 vine-covered cottages, the urban pace disappears entirely. These residential sanctuaries — each starting at 800 square feet — are defined by private gated entries, lush enclosed gardens, and front and back patios. Inside, hand-selected antiques and custom details set the warm, lived-in tone, while modern essentials like individual electric vehicle chargers allow drivers to plug in and forget about the commute until Sunday. As the afternoon cools, firing up the indoor fireplaces or stepping onto private patios for a dip in a soaking spa is essential, all surrounded by blooming bougainvillea and jasmine.

These evenings also call for a leisurely stroll through the Ranch’s beautifully lush gardens, featuring 30 varieties of manicured rose rows that wind around the heart of the property. This stroll foreshadows the 17-plus miles of walking trails available to guests, but that’s a morning plan. First: dinner.

Dining Without Limits

Here, the traditional hotel experience is inverted: all dining is included in the nightly rate, encouraging guests to savor every course without concern or care.

At The Stonehouse , nestled within a 19th century citrus packing facility (San Ysidro Ranch was once a working citrus farm), dinner is an event dictated by what is fresh in the on-site chef’s garden, served alongside indulgent options — think caviar, fresh-caught seafood towers, and extraordinary cuts of Wagyu alongside incredible table-side theatrics. Just below the dining room, a 16,000-bottle wine cellar houses rare treasures, including a complete 120-bottle Pétrus vertical and an 1811 Château d’Yquem.

Nightlife at The Speakeasy

The post-dinner hours draw guests to The Speakeasy , a dim, 1920s-inspired hideaway recognized by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the top five hotel bars in the United States. With live jazz floating through the space between vintage furnishings and bespoke cocktails pouring over hand-carved ice, it offers an atmosphere rivaling L.A.’s finest nightspots, minus any pretense or crowds.

Mornings for Wellness

Mornings at the Ranch belong to quiet wellness, in a “choose-your-own reset” style. Guests can wander down to the open-air Salon & Spa , set beneath vine-draped pergolas, and relax to the sound of rushing water from the adjacent waterfall. Treatments are personalized using botanical oils infused with lemon, rosemary, and lavender harvested directly from the estate grounds, alongside advanced oxygen therapies, Yon-Ka Paris skincare, and exclusive haircare treatments from Shu Uemura and Yume — the only salon in the region offering these products.

For those who prefer a more active renewal, the aforementioned scenic hiking trails weave directly out from the property into the hills, while a hidden bocce court, mini-golf course, and heated outdoor pool await for an active swim or an easygoing afternoon linger.

Even four-legged companions experience the journey in style through the Pampered Pets Program, receiving custom dog beds, bespoke toys, house-made cookies, and gourmet breakfasts featuring peanut butter and bacon puppy pancakes.

General manager Ian Williams said this service stems from inspired and dedicated leadership. “San Ysidro Ranch has always been recognized for creating unforgettable experiences, and that doesn’t happen by accident. It begins with an owner who is deeply committed to preserving the Ranch’s legacy while continually investing in the people and experiences that make it so exceptional.”

A History Written in Legends

For all of the modern amenities and contemporary service San Ysidro Ranch offers, it’s also impossible not to feel the weight of history that permeates the grounds. From its beginnings as a refuge for Franciscan monks to its use as a functional farm, to an escape for some of the most famed figures in history, the environs permeate with timelessness. For more than 130 years, this landscape has hosted notable figures, from Winston Churchill planning world-changing events to John and Jacqueline F. Kennedy honeymooning in the sunlit gardens.

The Kennedy (and celebrity) connections to San Ysidro Ranch continue to today, spanning generations — Katherine Schwarzenegger wed actor Chris Pratt on these very grounds in 2019. And, on a balmy summer evening in August, superstar Billie Eilish was on hand to officiate the wedding of her brother and musical collaborator Finneas. And, beyond weddings or special events, A-listers flock to the Ranch for a respite from L.A.’s busy life and a truly private experience.

(Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch)

In addition to being a newly minted 50 Best property, Ty Warner’s San Ysidro Ranch is a Forbes 5-Star and Condé Nast Gold List destination ranked among the best resorts in California and, indeed, the world. San Ysidro Ranch remains what it has always been: a hidden escape right in Southern California’s backyard, proving that sometimes the ultimate getaway is just a short drive away.

