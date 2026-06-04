This 1000-Year-Old Estate is About to Reinvent the English Countryside Luxury Weekend Getaway

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The British countryside hotel has long had a familiar draw: a tradition of sweeping lawns, afternoon tea, lake views, a slower pace just beyond the city. Come July, that classic escape will marry far grander scale at the new Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere.

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“Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere offers a countryside sanctuary designed for pause and restoration within beautifully appointed surrounds,” said Claudia Kozma Kaplan, Chief Brand Officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts in a press release.

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(Fairmont Hotels)

Set across 157 acres in the Cheshire countryside, the resort will bring the luxury hotel brand to Northwest England for the first time. With views over The Mere Lake, the property is being transformed into a full-scale resort complete with an 18-hole championship golf course, a destination spa, several dining venues and event spaces designed for large celebrations.

Despite the modern updates, the property will still carry the lived-in, historical charm that establishes its bona fides as a true English estate. The Mere’s history reaches back to a mention in the Domesday Book of 1086, before later chapters as a leisure estate and private club.

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(Fairmont Hotels)

The Mere has always been tied to recreation and celebration, and Fairmont’s version keeps that spirit intact while expanding the scale.

Dining will be a major part of the draw. Gordon Ramsay at The Mere will headline the culinary program, bringing a recognizable name to the estate’s next chapter. The Club Lounge will serve classic British fare and Indian cuisine, while Spa Bar will offer lighter options, including post-treatment smoothies.

Together, the restaurants and lounges give the hotel the rhythm of a country house weekend: breakfast before golf, tea or champagne in The Orangery after spa treatments, fine dining after sunset.

(Fairmont Hotels)

The hotel is also being shaped as the address in the region for large events. Its Grand Ballroom can host up to 1,000 guests, with the ability to connect indoor and outdoor spaces across the estate. Four dedicated boardrooms with landscape views support smaller meetings, private dining and more discreet gatherings.

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For destination weddings, the property can handle everything from intimate ceremonies to hosted multi-day celebrations, with the lake, parkland and resort amenities all at the bride’s disposal.

(Fairmont Hotels)

“We look forward to welcoming guests into this new chapter of the estate,” said Gary Johnson, General Manager, Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere, “Whether they are here for dining, golf or well-being, it’s exciting to see the hotel once again become a place for great company, meaningful occasions and a life well lived.”

This is not the quiet country inn version of rural England. Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere is aiming for something more expansive, pairing the character of a historic estate with the polish and programming of a global five-star resort. For travelers who might otherwise focus on fall in London or a spring trip to Scotland or the Cotswolds, this latest opening gives Northwest England the summer countryside luxury address worth building a trip around.

(Fairmont Hotels)

Reservations for Fairmont Cheshire, The Mere are now open ahead of the hotel’s July 10, 2026 debut, with guests able to book one of the property’s 116 rooms and suites directly through Fairmont.