The Tide Becomes the Soundtrack

There is a specific kind of luxury that simply cannot be created anymore — a style of building, a timeless opulence that is seen in some of the most classic resorts in the world. In some cases, its as much about where the property is located as the build or operation.

Surf & Sand Laguna Beach occupies a stretch of shoreline that could be described as “rare.” That would also be doing it a disservice. The truth is there is no location like it in Southern California: a place where the ocean is as much a part of the property as it is the backdrop.

The resort represents a unique opportunity to step into a past when Orange County was expansive with its namesake groves and the gorgeous South County beaches were just being tapped for their beauty and restorative benefits.

(Tanveer Badal Photography / Surf & Sand Laguna Beach)

This isn’t an “ocean-view” or located “near the beach,” this is true oceanfront, right here in the resort’s own backyard. You are so close to the sand that the tide doesn’t just provide a backdrop; it becomes a part of your stay.

At most resorts, the ocean is a distant blue line. Here, the lines between indoors and out are blurred entirely. Every single guestroom offers sweeping views of the deep blue Pacific. When you step onto your oversized balcony, you aren’t gazing at the sea, you are floating over it, getting a full sensory experience just as if you were lounging on the sand below.

The ambiance defines the experience: the rhythm of the waves, the crisp sea air, and the golden evening light come together in a setting that feels both immersive and quietly exclusive.

(Tanveer Badal Photography / Surf & Sand Laguna Beach)

The design philosophy underscores the resort’s “blue-space thinking,” Surf & Sand’s ethos; a connectivity to the ocean, the surroundings and the feelings guests get when they’re one with their environment. The resort not only facilitates this, but offers it as a foundational part of the experience.

While the resort is a “California Original,” Surf & Sand has recently undergone a full-property reimagination. Every inch has been recreated to deliver a modern coastal luxury experience that feels as welcoming as home yet entirely fresh and richly luxurious. Think deep soaking tubs with ocean views or premium stone finishes and fixtures, all thoughtfully curated and designed for an immersive sense of wellbeing.

As a testament to its location, all rooms are designed with balconies that act as an extension of the indoor space, curated for those slow, intentional morning coffees or sunset moments that seem to suspend in time.

(Tanveer Badal Photography / Surf & Sand Laguna Beach)

Even familiar resort experiences like the pool and spa feel elevated. Aquaterra Spa, the resort’s signature wellness center, offers mindful treatments using organic ingredients, including oceanview couples massages, to restore balance upended by a busy Southern California life. And the resort’s pool, overlooking the gorgeous Pacific (naturally) is the perfect place to while away a weekend afternoon with the outside world held at bay and, if you prefer, a cool drink in hand.

Elevating this intentional and wellness-focused stay is the cuisine. At Splashes Restaurant, the Pacific is the setting and the food is the star. Waves crash just beyond the glass wall as your California Coastal cuisine arrives. It is a sensational experience highlighted by ocean-fresh seafood and the most sumptous Wagyu chops available. It’s why guests return again and again; not just for the curated menu by Executive Chef Ron Fougeray, but for the emotional connection to a place that feels “Laguna Grown.”

(Auda + Auda Photography / Surf & Sand Laguna Beach)

And, of course, the locale is part of the stay as well. Laguna Beach is deeply defined by its art scene. Surf & Sand guests are just a short walk away from its boutiques and art galleries. The property showcases an extensive curated art collection and maintains deep ties to its surrounding community through partnerships with local artists, including the legendary Pageant of the Masters and the Coastal Canvas Art & Wine series.

With this unparalleled luxury just about an hour away from most of Los Angeles, it’s less about thinking about it and more about packing – you’ve earned this weekend away from it all.

Take advantage of an exclusive offer for L.A. Times readers and reserve now at surfandsandresort.com.

Ad paid for by Surf & Sand Laguna Beach