Australia Built Its Reputation on Active Travel — It’s Now Leading a Wave of Deep, Nature-Based Restoration.

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Few destinations blend natural extremes and cultural depth quite like Australia, a continent so vivid and vast that crossing it coast to coast takes the better part of four days. The Daintree Rainforest is believed to predate the Amazon by tens of millions of years, while Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have practiced bush medicine and land-based healing here for more than 60,000 years, the oldest continuous culture on Earth. In 2025, Australia was ranked the world’s most desirable wellness tourism destination, ahead of New Zealand, Bali and Japan.

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Australia may be known for active city breaks and outdoor adventures, but beyond the bustle lies a deeper tradition of retreat and restoration. That convergence of ancient wisdom and modern indulgence defines a wave of luxury wellness resorts stretching from tropical Queensland to temperate Victoria. Some occupy rainforest canopies and reef-front islands; others sit near the mineral springs of Daylesford and Hepburn Springs, long known as Australia’s spa capital.

We sought out properties where wellness is inseparable from place. At each, the landscape, culture and cuisine do as much of the work as the treatments guests come for.

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The Calile Hotel

Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, Queensland

(Courtesy of Calile Hotel)

The Calile anchors James Street in Fortitude Valley, a once-overlooked precinct now packed with independent boutiques and standout dining. Conceived as Australia’s first “urban resort,” it’s built for long, unhurried subtropical days.

Architects Richards and Spence drew on mid-century Australian and Palm Springs modernism, working in white brick, breeze block, and poured concrete across seven stories. A 100-foot pool with a gold-tiled name anchors the property, ringed by semi-private cabanas. Rooms use pink Rajasthan marble, bronze fittings, and natural wood, and most come with a balcony or terrace.

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KAILO Wellness Medispa occupies ten pink-hued treatment rooms, pairing a resident cosmetic physician with lymphatic drainage, infrared sessions, and native-botanical scrubs alongside IV vitamin therapy and microdermabrasion — a hybrid approach that won KAILO the Luxe Global Award for Best Luxury Beauty Spa. Dining includes Hellenika’s modern Greek poolside menu, SK Steak & Oyster, Sushi Room, and Thai spot Same Same. The hotel holds a Michelin Key and has placed on the World’s 50 Best Hotels list three years running, the only Australian property to do so.

The Brooklet

Brooklet, New South Wales

(Courtesy of Brooklet Hotel)

The tea tree that supplies antiseptic oil to shampoos and first-aid kits worldwide grows wild in the swampy country around Byron Bay, where Bundjalung people traditionally used its leaves to treat coughs and wounds. The Brooklet sits on this same stretch of Bundjalung Country, twenty minutes inland, but keeps its footprint deliberately narrow: 125 acres of hinterland cap out at 24 guests, split across seven villas and a three-bedroom homestead called The Bails.

Villas run one or two bedrooms, each with oak floors, ensuite rainwater showers, and a freestanding bath facing the hills. Wellness facilities sit together on the hilltop: an 82-foot mineral pool, magnesium hot tub, infrared sauna, and Odin ice bath, alongside a tennis court, gym, and a treatment room in The Barn for massages and facials. The property was recently acquired by Cordelia, the group behind Byron’s Bathhouse Albion and Queenstown’s Bathhouse Queenstown, both built around communal cold-plunge culture.

Guests pick vegetables and herbs from the estate’s orchard, and executive chef Simon Favorito cooks over a woodfired oven and Argentinian parrilla for shared, fire-based dinners in The Kitchen, using local meat and sustainable seafood.

Eden Health Retreat

Currumbin Valley, Queensland

Dairy farmer Henry Eden cleared this land in the 1860s and named it, without much subtlety, the Garden of Eden. In 1985 the property reopened as Camp Eden, a strict personal-development bootcamp with mandatory schedules and no exceptions; it has since loosened into Australia’s longest-running health retreat, spread across roughly 400 acres of rainforest below Mount Cougal.

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Suites and cabins sit into the hillside with private balconies overlooking the valley. The Vitality Centre runs cryotherapy, infrared sauna, ZeroBody dry float therapy, an AirPod oxygen chamber, and Biologique Recherche facials, alongside a heated pool, steam room, and guided rainforest walks to nearby waterfalls and lookouts.

Stays are alcohol- and caffeine-free, with up to eight optional classes a day — yoga, Qigong, boxing circuits, sound-bowl healing — and three meals designed by in-house chefs and nutritionists. Eden was named Australia’s Best Luxury Wellness Retreat in 2025 and picked up a World Luxury Spa Award the year before.

Silky Oaks Lodge

Mossman, Queensland

(Courtesy of Silky Oaks Lodge)

The Kuku Yalanji people, whose country covers this stretch of the Daintree, have long treated the surrounding rainforest as a natural supermarket, harvesting bush food and medicine from it and regarding the Mossman River’s water as a renewing, life-giving force. Silky Oaks Lodge takes its spa’s name from that belief, sitting on 80 acres above the river itself, 20 minutes from Port Douglas and neighboring the World Heritage-listed Daintree National Park.

Forty treehouses, built from local timber, are scattered through the canopy, each with a private balcony, hammock, and stone bathtub angled toward the green; some add open-air fireplaces for cool rainforest nights. The Healing Waters Spa runs six treatment rooms with river or rainforest views, including a couples’ room and a Vichy shower, with therapies built around natural clays, plant essences, and Australian-made skincare.

Guided walks with Kuku Yalanji rangers unpack the rainforest’s edible and medicinal plants, while the open-air Treehouse Restaurant serves contemporary Australian food with Asian and Mediterranean notes, timed to the sounds of the forest below. The lodge holds two Michelin Keys.

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Living Valley Health Retreat

Kin Kin, Queensland

(Courtesy of Living Valley)

The retreat‘s method traces to American herbalist Dr. Al Wolfsen, who developed a cleansing protocol in the 1940s and trained a group of Australian naturopaths in 1986. Two of them, Gary Martin and Les Shaw, tested it for two years at a small clinic in northern New South Wales before relocating in 1990 to an overgrown former farm in Kin Kin — one house and five cabins on 145 acres inside the UNESCO-listed Noosa Biosphere Reserve.

The not-for-profit retreat still runs on that program: juice cleanses, organic meals, nightly health lectures, and one-on-one counseling, delivered by a staff of roughly 50 for an average of just 20 guests a week. Programs range from 3 to 28 days and target specific conditions — power cleanse detox, weight management, PTSD and anxiety, men’s or women’s health. Kangaroos and other distinctly Australian wildlife move freely across the property.

Osborn House

Bundanoon, New South Wales

Osborn House has operated as a guesthouse since 1892, making it the oldest in Bundanoon, a Southern Highlands town that drew Sydney residents seeking cooler air long before air conditioning existed. Owner Adam Abrams spent two years finding the property and another five restoring it, enlisting Linda Boronkay, former design director at Soho House to shape its English countryside look.

Twenty-seven rooms split between the restored 1892 main house, styled with velvet sofas, vintage rugs, and antique objects, and rustic-chic cabins down a garden path, some with fireplaces and outdoor bathtubs. Wellness facilities include an 82-foot lap pool under a retractable roof, four treatment rooms, a sauna, steam room, and cool plunge.

Dining runs on two tracks: George’s serves contemporary clubhouse food, while Fire Kitchen turns to Latin American grilling on weekends, with a monthly outdoor Fire Feast event. The property holds a Michelin Key and sits between the village and Morton National Park.

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Hamilton Island

Whitsundays, Queensland

(Courtesy of Hamilton Island)

Hamilton Island’s northern tip is home to qualia, a 30-acre, adults-only resort built in 2007 by the Oatley family, with 60 pavilions overlooking either the water or bushland and two infinity-edge pools. The resort sits within a landscape that has long been known to the Ngaro people, who navigated these waters for roughly 8,000 years in bark canoes capable of open-water crossings between the islands. Today, that same connection to the Whitsundays shapes the experience at qualia, where the surrounding landscape is a part of the visitor experience.

Spa qualia has six treatment rooms and an open-air yoga pavilion, with treatments using Australian skincare lines including Sodashi, LaGaia Unedited and People4Ocean for facials, massages and naturopathic consultations. Beyond the resort, guests can charter a helicopter to Heart Reef or sail to Whitehaven Beach, where the silica-rich sand stays cool underfoot even at midday.

Injidup Spa Retreat

Yallingup, Western Australia, Australia

A short walk along the Cape to Cape Track leads to Injidup Natural Spa, also called Wyadup Spa — a rock pool carved by decades of Indian Ocean swell, sheltered enough to swim in even when the surf outside is rough. The retreat that borrows its name sits just above it: ten adults-only villas, each with a private plunge pool and ocean view, roughly 1.4 miles from Injidup Beach.

Villas come with an in-villa chef for breakfast and other meals upon request, plus a jacuzzi and sauna on-site. Spa treatments are handled by Bodhi J Wellness Spa Retreats and delivered mostly in-room — massages, facials, and body treatments built around privacy over programming.

The retreat sits inside the Margaret River wine region, one of Australia’s most decorated wine growing areas, with Canal Rocks a 25-minute walk north and dozens of cellar doors a short drive inland.

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Capella Sydney

Sydney, New South Wales

(Courtesy of Capella Sydney)

The Edwardian Baroque sandstone building on Bridge Street was designed by George McRae, the same architect behind the Queen Victoria Building a few blocks away, and served for decades as headquarters for the state’s Department of Education. A $225 million, seven-year restoration turned it into Capella Sydney, the brand’s first hotel outside Asia, with 192 rooms and suites behind the original facade.

Auriga Spa occupies the sixth floor, built around a 66-foot heated pool, yoga platform, and fitness center. Treatments use Byron Bay-based Synthesis Organics skincare, phase-of-the-moon-timed New Moon and Full Moon massages, and a Connect to Country ritual using hot stones gathered with permission from Aboriginal elders around the country.

Ground-floor dining spans Brasserie 1930, serving Australian produce through curing, smoking, and fermenting techniques; Aperture, an atrium lounge beneath a kinetic light installation by Drift and a living wall of native flora; and McRae Bar, named for the building’s original architect. The hotel holds a Michelin Key.

Spicers Tamarind Retreat

Maleny, Queensland

The land was a dairy farm before it was anything else, run by the pioneer Gardner family with its own schoolhouse and cheese factory on site. In 1998, Thai-cuisine specialist Paul Blain bought the property and spent years personally replanting it, putting more than 8,500 native rainforest trees into the ground before turning it into an Asian-inspired retreat called The Tamarind.

Fourteen villas hold 22 rooms along Obi Obi Creek, near Gardners Falls, a local swimming spot once bordered by the old bullock road loggers used to haul timber into Maleny. Rooms come with deep garden-view bathtubs and open fireplaces; the two-person Falls Villas add Japanese-style cedar hot tubs. The Tamarind restaurant, which holds two Chef’s Hats from the Queensland Good Food Guide, serves Thai-leaning modern Asian food and runs its own cooking school, while Spa Anise handles treatments across the retreat’s 18 acres of rainforest.

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Hepburn Bathhouse & Spa

Hepburn Springs, Victoria

Hepburn Bathhouse has drawn bathers to these mineral springs since 1895, in a region now home to roughly 80% of Australia’s mineral springs — though the springs’ namesake, Captain John Hepburn, never bathed in them. The Scottish overlander ran sheep through the district in the 1830s and died in 1860, four years before Swiss-Italian gold miners banded together to protect the waters he’d never taken.

The heritage-listed bathhouse, last remodeled in 2008, pairs its original facade with two heated pools facing Spring Creek and an adults-only Sanctuary featuring a magnesium salt pool, underwater spa couches, cold plunge, dry sauna, and mineral hammam, with waters running roughly 97–102°F. Treatments include volcanic hot stone massage, organic facials, thermal mud rituals, and private mineral baths drawn straight from the source.

Billabong Retreat

Maraylya, New South Wales, Australia

(Courtesy of Billabong Retreat)

The retreat takes its name from the billabong at its center — a cut-off bend of an old watercourse that holds water year-round even through drought, one of the more distinctive features of the Australian bush. Paul and Tory von Bergen opened the retreat around it in 2008, on roughly 11 acres of bushland an hour from Sydney.

Guests stay in treehouse cabins with outdoor baths or simpler cottage rooms, sharing the grounds with wallabies, lace monitors, and a nightly chorus of frogs and cicadas. Programs run two to four days on twice-daily yoga taught in the Krishnamacharya tradition, evening meditation, and workshops on stress and nutrition.

Spa treatments include massage, hot stone therapy, Reiki, and facials, alongside a far-infrared sauna. All meals are organic and whole-food, included in every stay.

