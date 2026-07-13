Restored Estates and Hidden Adriatic Coves Are Ushering in the New Era of Eastern and Central European Wellness Travel

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Spend a week on a luxury barge along France’s Canal du Midi and you’ll understand why it reasonably costs $32,000 . Spend a week at the right resort in Romania, Montenegro, or Slovenia — and you’ll understand why seasoned travelers looking for more budget-friendly options are quietly shifting east. For example, Montenegro alone drew a record 2.7 million visitors in 2025 , despite a population of just 620,000.

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The region’s best resorts aren’t trying to recreate Tuscany, Provence or the Maldives — in price or in the experience. Instead, they draw directly from their surroundings: thermal waters sourced from deep underground aquifers, spa programs built around local botanicals, and historic estates restored with an emphasis on regional architecture, food and culture. A neo-Renaissance castle outside Budapest houses a Michelin-recommended restaurant; a coastal retreat in Montenegro is defined as much by its landscape as its amenities.

The resorts on this list were selected not for the size of their spas, the number of pools, or their name recognition, but for how convincingly they reflect their surroundings as they deliver world class wellness programs and experiences to their guests.

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Belvedere Hotel

Mykonos, Greece

(Photo by Yiorgos Kaplanidis. Courtesy of Belvedere Hotel)

Mykonos Town is picture-postcard Greece — a dreamlike knot of white and blue lapped by a crystal-clear sea, consistently ranked among the best Greek islands to visit both for its beauty and history. And above the town the Belvedere has stood since 1969, its whitewashed terraces stepping down toward the sea and the rooftops of Chora below.

A five-star member of Leading Hotels of the World that built its reputation before “boutique” became the island’s default style. The main complex holds 31 rooms, 9 suites, and a private Mansion arranged around a deep-blue pool in the pattern of a Cycladic village; guests wanting more space can book the standalone Waterfront Villa or one of 26 rooms and suites at the hotel’s hilltop annex, 250 meters up the road.

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The spa side of the property, run under the Six Senses name, opens each session with a Tibetan singing bowl before moving into massage, facial work, and poolside body treatments meant to boost circulation. Nobu Matsuhisa’s restaurant sits poolside, while Cocco, an Italian bistro, holds down the hotel’s second address in Little Venice.

Vytautas Mineral SPA

Birštonas, Lithuania

Birštonas has been a Lithuanian spa town since the 19th century, and Vytautas Mineral SPA distills that heritage into a modern wellness destination rooted in local mineral traditions. The property claims to be the only mineral spa of its kind in the Baltic region — a distinction rooted in the local Sofija spring, whose water carries around 70 trace elements including magnesium, potassium, calcium, and iodine.

The minerals don’t stop at the treatment room: they run through the pools, the food, and the skincare rituals throughout the stay. Signature spa offerings include mineral baths with myrrh and black spruce oils, sapropel body wraps, and dry mineral scrubs — all Sofija-based. The 164-room hotel sits inside one of Lithuania’s largest regional parks, beside the looping Nemunas River, with two restaurants, mineral pools, saunas, and a sports and rehabilitation center.

BOTANIQ Castle of Tura

Tura, Hungary

(Courtesy of BOTANIQ)

About 50 kilometers northeast of Budapest, Baron Sigmund Schossberger built this striking neo-Renaissance and neo-Baroque castle in 1883 as a gift for his wife Therese — commissioning architect Gyula Bukovics in the style of the Loire Valley châteaux then fashionable among Central European aristocracy.

Botoniq Castle’s spa centers on a heated pool and a salt cave, the latter drawing on Hungary’s long tradition of halotherapy. It has a modest 19 rooms and suites, each with park views and handmade cashmere mattresses. The flagship Schossberger Suite spans 100 square meters with a 50-square-meter terrace and a dining room inside the original clock tower. The Palm House – a glass-enclosed hall with vaulted ironwork – serves as the hotel bar and bistro. Outside, a 10-hectare park and tennis court complete the grounds.

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Equal parts historic landmark and wellness retreat, Schossberger offers a uniquely Hungarian escape.

Acro Suites

Agia Pelagia, Crete, Greece

Set on the rocky coastline of Agia Pelagia on Crete’s northern shore, this adults-only bohemian-luxury property builds its accommodation into the landscape: Cave Suites occupy caverns cut from the rockface, while the two-bedroom Acroterra Villa perches at the cliff’s edge with a private infinity glass pool and 180-degree views of the Aegean.

The wellness program, called Balance, matches the setting’s ambition — a Byzantine-inspired Bathhouse with marble hammam, dry sauna, indoor and outdoor pools, alongside an Asana Yoga Shala surrounded by bamboo walls offering daily yoga, meditation and sound therapy, and a Pilates studio with reformer beds.

Dining covers a full range of options: Cremnos reinterprets Cretan classics, Eleonas serves in an on-site olive grove, and UMI blends Japanese and Peruvian cuisines. The property holds a Michelin Guide selection, a Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice recognition, and is a member of Small Luxury Hotels .

One&Only Portonovi

Herceg Novi, Montenegro

(Courtesy of One&Only Portonovi)

The Bay of Kotor, known locally as Boka Bay, is one of the Mediterranean’s most distinctive coastal landscapes. Steep mountains rise directly from the water, medieval towns line the shoreline, and the winding geography gives parts of the bay a resemblance to a fjord more than a typical Adriatic inlet. Located at the entrance to the bay in Herceg Novi, One&Only Portonovi anchors a waterfront development that includes a marina, restaurants and private residences.

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The resort’s architecture draws on traditional Montenegrin forms, with stone facades, arched windows and terracotta roofs. Interiors take a more understated approach, incorporating references to Montenegro’s national flower, the mimosa, through custom textiles and decorative details. The 113 rooms, suites and villas feature fireplaces, bay-facing terraces and deep soaking tubs positioned to take advantage of the surrounding mountain views.

What makes this resort shine in the wellness category is Chenot Espace: a 4,000-square-meter spa with 28 treatment rooms, an indoor pool, and a medical wellness program developed by the Swiss health brand Chenot. For exploring the bay itself, the old towns of Kotor and Perast are within easy reach by car or boat – both medieval, compact, and worth an afternoon of hitting that step count, with Kotor’s fortified walls climbing the mountain directly above the rooftops.

Hedon SPA & Hotel

Pärnu, Estonia

Pärnu has been Estonia’s summer capital since the 19th century, when Baltic aristocrats made the pilgrimage to its white-sand beaches and therapeutic mud baths. Hedon SPA & Hotel claims that tradition — the spa wing is built directly into the city’s historic mud bath building, folding a century of curative practice into a thoroughly contemporary property.

The 68-room hotel sits on the beachfront, and the boutique spa anchors everything with the Silent Spa Journey, a Latin-named circuit of 15 stations — salt sauna, Japanese bath, infrared sauna, salt pool, massage pool, steam sauna — capped with signature Hedon herbal tea and Dead Sea body care products.

Estonian mud treatments and geothermal spas remain the house specialty: a private sauna-and-mud-wrap ritual pairs a birch whisk sauna with a mineral-rich mud application still sourced from the region. The fine dining restaurant Raimond holds a Falstaff recognition and rounds out a property that effortlessly earns its “pleasures live here” tagline.

KEA Retreat

Kea Island, Greece

(Courtesy of Kea Resort.)

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No airport, no mass tourism infrastructure, and roads that thin out quickly into terraced hillsides and rough coastline. It’s the kind of place Greeks have kept largely to themselves. KEA Retreat sits roughly 90 minutes from Athens by ferry, close enough for a long weekend, far enough to feel genuinely removed.

At the edge of Psathi Bay, a rocky mountain range meets a quiet cove of clear water. The property is small by design – seven suites only, built from and into the existing stone of traditional kathikies, the agricultural outbuildings that dotted the Greek countryside for centuries. Whitewashed walls, locally woven textiles, outdoor showers, and private verandas facing the sea keep the rooms spare and grounded. There’s nothing superfluous or overly designed.

The wellness experience centers on the island itself: time on the bay, guided yoga and tailored programs; meals built around ingredients from the property’s vegetable garden, olive grove and vineyard, supplemented by nearby farmers. The result is a seasonal menu closely tied to the region’s agricultural traditions.

SPA VILNIUS

Anykščiai, Lithuania

(Courtesy of SPA Vilnius)

The pine grove outside Anykščiai (pronounced ah-nik-shchay) has its own mythology. Lithuanians know it from a 19th-century poem that generations have memorized in school – a forest so tied to national identity that building a luxury resort inside it feels less like a real estate decision and more like a patriotic statement. SPA Vilnius sits quietly among the trees, two hours north of Vilnius, where centuries-old pines, walking trails and forest clearings shape much of the guest experience.

The resort holds a 2023 European SPA Association award, and the setting alone makes the case. The spa’s anchor is a mineral spring drawn from 312 meters underground – a chloride-sulphate-sodium-calcium-magnesium water piped directly into the pools and treatment programs, with therapeutic protocols tailored by on-site specialists.

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The 47 rooms include a Superior Deluxe suite with a Hästens bed – the hand-assembled Swedish sleep system that has outfitted the royal palace in Stockholm since 1952.

Restaurant MIŠKE sources from the property’s own organic garden: wood sorrel, fermented vegetables, juniper oil, forest mushrooms. In summer, dinner moves to the terrace situated among the pines.

Hotel Bellevue Mali

Lošinj, Croatia

The Viennese aristocracy discovered Čikat Bay in the late 19th century, drawn by its peculiar microclimate and unusually clean air. Hotel Bellevue has been making the most of that legacy ever since.

Perched on the pine-forested shores of Lošinj island in the Kvarner archipelago, this sleek contemporary property pairs its Adriatic setting with the Bellevue Spa Clinic, the largest spa in the region at 2,500 square meters and named Croatia’s Best Hotel Spa in 2025. The clinic runs the full spectrum — cryosauna, hydrotherapy, chromotherapy, heated indoor and outdoor seawater pools — alongside a medical facility with visiting doctors and a nutritionist on call, blurring the line between resort spa and genuine wellness center.

The dining here has earned its own credentials: Restaurant Matsunoki holds a Michelin Plate for its Japanese menu, while the hotel’s chefs pull herbs directly from an on-site garden. Suites come with terrace hot tubs with some offering sea views over the bay.

Maslina Resort

Stari Grad, Hvar, Croatia

(Courtesy of Maslina Resort)

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Hvar has been drawing visitors for its climate and clean air since 1868, when the Hvar Health Society formally declared the island beneficial for respiratory ailments – an early predecessor to what would become one of the Adriatic’s most visited islands. Stari Grad, on the quieter northern coast, predates the busier town of Hvar by centuries; it’s among the oldest continuously inhabited settlements in Europe, founded by Greek colonists in 384 BC. Maslina Resort sits within its own sheltered bay here, Maslinica, where the property’s low stone architecture settles into the hillside.

The resort’s 54 rooms, suites, and private villas are finished with Brač Island stone, terracotta, and local wood – all materials specific to the Dalmatian coast. Eight suites include private heated plunge pools facing the bay. The interior design draws on both Mediterranean simplicity and French influences, with organic cotton linens and amenities made from local essential oils. Villas offer a further step up in privacy, each with its own pool and direct sea access.

The on-site Pharomatiq Wellness spa takes its name from Pharos – the ancient Greek name for Stari Grad – and leans into the island’s tradition of medicinal plants and herbs, of which over 120 species grow wild on Hvar. Treatments are organized around four intentions: Purify, Vitality, Longevity, and Serenity.

Dining centers on seasonal Dalmatian produce, with a restaurant, a beach bar on the bay, and an organic kitchen garden that supplies the kitchen directly. Sea kayaking, snorkeling, and hiking into the surrounding hills fill out the days for those who want more than the water.

Sunrose 7

Bohinjska Bistrica, Slovenia

Sunrose 7 is an adults-only boutique hotel operating since 1890. It’s inside Triglav National Park with the Julian Alps overhead and a biodynamic outdoor pool in the garden — no televisions in the rooms, no distractions by design.

The wellness anchor is Zlata Vila, a private spa named for the golden fairies of local Bohinj legend, built around a handcrafted carbonised Finnish sauna, cold waterfall therapy, and a relaxation lounge finished in black iron ore and Slovenian wood — a nod to the 2,500-year ironworking history of the valley.

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The restaurant earns its place on the itinerary in its own right, recognized by both Gault&Millau and Falstaff (91/100) for seasonal Alpine cuisine built on local ingredients. Most visitors to Slovenia make a beeline for Lake Bled. Sunrose 7 sits five minutes further down the valley, at the quieter Lake Bohinj.