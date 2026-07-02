‘Enclave Hotels’ Are Having a Moment: 10 Global Retreats Offering a Masterclass in the Art of Staying Put

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I recently went on a weekend staycation at the newly refurbished Fairmont Breakers Long Beach, and was pleasantly surprised that I didn’t feel the need to leave the hotel at all.

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I ate all of my meals at the property’s spectacular dining options, checked out the hotel’s stylish rooftop bar, and went to the on-site spa and gym. It was the perfect, relaxing summer mini-break with aesthetically pleasing spaces and thoughtful hospitality. Upon returning home, I was rested and ready to take on the new week.

If you’re on board with the ‘enclave hotel’ trend — a similar stay where you check in not to explore the surrounding city or countryside, but to simply relax and inhabit a meticulously designed world of your own — read on. Below you’ll find 10 hotels around the world that are the destinations themselves.

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Fairmont Breakers

Long Beach, California

(Fairmont Breakers Long Beach)

Few ‘destination hotels’ can claim a century of history as dramatic as Fairmont Breakers Long Beach , L.A. County’s coastal gem that celebrates its 100th anniversary this September. Once a playground of Hollywood’s golden era, Fairmont Breakers Long Beach has long been woven into the fabric of Long Beach. From that Old-Hollywood royalty to wartime harbor defense, the building has survived everything the 20th century could throw at it and emerged as a fully restored luxury landmark.

“From the moment guests arrive, they are immersed in nearly a century of history, thoughtfully restored, and re-imagined for today’s traveler. Whether enjoying rooftop cocktails at HALO, dining in the iconic Sky Room, relaxing at Fairmont Spa, or simply taking in the energy of downtown Long Beach, guests can easily spend an entire stay exploring the experiences within the hotel itself,” says André Brose, general manager of Fairmont Breakers Long Beach. “What makes Fairmont Breakers unique is that every space has its own story and personality, yet together they create a sense of place that is distinctly Long Beach. Guests come here to experience the city, but many find that some of their most memorable moments happen without ever leaving the property.”

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Relais & Châteaux Ceylon Tea Trails

Sri Lanka

(Relais & Châteaux Ceylon Tea Trails)

Long before Sri Lanka’s hill country became a destination, life here revolved around the great tea estates. Relais & Châteaux Ceylon Tea Trails preserves that world with remarkable authenticity, welcoming visitors into a collection of historic planters’ bungalows where the rituals of tea country continue much as they always have.

Mornings begin with bed tea overlooking mist-covered slopes, afternoons drift between estate walks and long lunches, and the day ends with stories shared over dinner in homes that have watched the seasons change for more than a century.

“Ceylon Tea Trails is not a hotel that sits within a tea estate, it is the estate itself. The property features five bungalows scattered across working hillside plantations in the Sri Lankan highlands, connected by trails that pass through fields still picked by hand each morning. The factory at the center of it all still runs,” says Chamindra Goonevardane, VP brand and marketing at Resplendent Ceylon. “The hotel is owned by the Fernando family, founders of Dilmah Tea, one of the last major tea companies in the world. The craft of Sri Lankan tea, its rhythms, its labor, its century-long history, is not interpreted through a museum or a tasting menu. It is simply happening, all around, at all times. At over 4,000 feet, with mist coming in off the hills and tea stretching in every direction, there is no need to go anywhere else. The estate is the destination.”

Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Collection

Santa Fe, New Mexico

(Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Collection)

A legendary landmark re-imagined, Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Collection is a soulful retreat steeped in heritage in the foothills of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Located on 317 verdant acres bordering Santa Fe National Forest, this 98-room hotel celebrates Santa Fe’s rich culture through experiences like guided horseback rides, cowboy cookouts, silversmithing, chocolate immersions, archery, and birding walks.

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Between adventures, guests can relax with sound baths in the historic chapel, experience herbal shamanic journeys incorporating sound therapy, energy work, and guided practices designed to restore balance and connection at Stream Dance Spa, or savor locally inspired cuisine at SkyFire.

“Bishop’s Lodge feels like its own world in the foothills of Santa Fe. While we’re just minutes from downtown, guests often tell us they never feel the need to leave the property. Everything here is designed to reflect the landscape and traditions of Northern New Mexico, from outdoor experiences and sacred wellness offerings to locally inspired cuisine, creating a true immersion in the spirit of the Southwest,” highlights Andrea Gates, general manager of Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Collection.

L’Albereta Relais & Châteaux

Erbusco, Province of Brescia, Italy

(L’Albereta Relais & Châteaux)

While many travelers gravitate toward Lake Como each summer, L’Albereta offers a more intimate and immersive alternative. Set among vineyards overlooking the waters of Lake Iseo, this property exists in a world entirely of its own, where wellness, gastronomy, wine culture, and Italian hospitality converge in a highly curated environment.

The hotel’s identity is deeply rooted in Franciacorta, one of Italy’s premier sparkling wine regions, giving guests access to vineyard experiences, acclaimed local cuisine, and a slow, authentic pace of travel. At its heart is the renowned Chenot Espace, the only Chenot wellness center outside of France, making L’Albereta as much a destination for transformative wellness as it is for leisure.

“When we speak about L’Albereta Relais & Châteaux, we always say a ‘welcoming home, a place that stays with you.’ Its authentic connection to the area, coupled with the Moretti family’s distinctive style of hospitality, makes L’Albereta a truly unique destination,” states Carmen Moretti, managing director of L’Albereta. “This extraordinary combination makes L’Albereta the perfect place to experience an unforgettable Italian holiday, offering generous and authentic charm while maintaining an air of refinement and discretion of a silent and hidden nature, along with an amazing view on Lake Iseo.”

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Lafayette Hotel

San Diego, California

(Matt Kisiday / Courtesy The Lafayette)



Located in the North Park neighborhood, the Lafayette Hotel is a colonial-style hotel, which was originally built in 1946 to serve as a vacation destination for Hollywood elite such as Lucille Ball, Bob Hope, and Lana Turner. It reopened in July 2023 after a $31M renovation and is now home to several one-of-a-kind food and beverage concepts, including a supper club and entertainment venue, a two-lane bowling alley, a historic pool, bungalows designed for group travel, and a fitness center.

“What makes Lafayette a destination in itself is that it isn’t built around a single theme or story. It’s really a collection of completely different experiences that, on the surface, have almost nothing to do with one another. You can move from a decommissioned Oaxacan church to a Lynchian 24 hour diner to a club inspired by the golden era of Harlem jazz, all without leaving the property. What ties it all together isn’t a narrative, it’s a shared obsession with craft, atmosphere, and discovery,” mentions Arsalun Tafazoli, founder of CH Projects. “The goal was never to create a seamless experience. In many ways, the contrasts are the point. Collectively, these spaces create an environment where people can wander, explore, and get lost for a period of time.”

Park Hyatt Cabo Del Sol

Los Cabos, Mexico

(Park Hyatt Cabo Del Sol)

A quick 2.5-hour flight from Los Angeles, this new property’s design was conceptualized to pay homage to the duality of Los Cabos’ natural surroundings, from the vibrant ocean to the introspective desert. The resort features a 59,000-square-foot spa, 163 guestrooms and suites, including 88 suites and three private villas. Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol is home to five distinctive dining experiences, including the signature restaurant Silán that celebrates Middle Eastern cuisine and traditional techniques through the lens of seasonal Baja flavors, authentic regional Mexican food at Mesa Madre, and the Costamar Beach Club, which offers a relaxed setting for fresh seafood and cocktails.

“A luxurious enclave within the private resort community of Cabo del Sol, our resort is the destination,” states Adam Zilber, general manager of Park Hyatt Cabo Del Sol. “Offering exclusive access to golf, high-end boutiques, and a cultural hub in Anima Village within walking distance, guests find themselves steeped in craft and heritage at every turn on property. From immersive chef-led, hands-on culinary journeys rooted in storytelling through ingredients from Mexico to the Middle East, to the sole beach club among Los Cabos’ luxury resorts and a state-of-the-art wellness sanctuary — the resort’s design allows the ocean and desertscape to create a serene connection to the place.”

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NIHI Rote & Hospitality Academy

Indonesia

(NIHI Rote & Hospitality Academy)

Just a short 30-minute flight from Kupang (accessed via Bali, Jakarta, and Sumba), and home to Indonesia’s most talked about new resort, NIHI Rote & Hospitality Academy, the island offers a pace of life that feels worlds away from Asia’s bustling destinations. With just 21 design-forward villas set along a secluded stretch of coastline well-loved for its waves and natural beauty, NIHI Rote offers a rare sense of privacy and space.

Guests can connect with the soul of Rote through several hands-on cultural experiences, including village visits, Ti’i Langga hat-making and Ikat weaving workshops, traditional cooking classes, and Bahasa lessons, all led by local artisans and community members.

“NIHI Rote feels like a place that exists entirely on its own terms. At a time when so many destinations are crowded and overrun, the island feels like a respite from the rest of the world. Every aspect of the experience, from world-class surfing and diving to wellness offerings and cultural immersion through our first-of-its-kind working Hospitality Academy, is deeply rooted in the spirit of Rote,” declares Michael Schwab, owner and developer of NIHI Rote & Hospitality Academy. “Located on the remote eastern edge of Indonesia, Rote is a place for those who enjoy raw exploration, a true antidote to overtourism.”

Tumbling River Ranch

Grant, Colorado

(Todd Winslow Pierce / Courtesy Tumbling River Ranch)

An hour from Denver, encompassed by the lush green Pike National Forest and the Mount Evans Wilderness, Tumbling River Ranch reopened earlier this year after an extensive $8M renovation. Each of the 21 guestrooms and cabins has been refurbished with contemporary amenities. The hotel offers an all-inclusive immersive experience, which includes personalized coffee service each morning, and chef-prepared breakfasts, lunches and dinners.

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Guests can choose to participate in fun ranch activities such as archery, crafts, hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, white water rafting, rock climbing, and fly-fishing.

“Something special happens when you arrive at Tumbling River Ranch. There is a nostalgic pull that takes you back to a simpler time. When we re-imagined the ranch, we intentionally focused on not doing anything to distract from the landscape and the Pike National Forest,” says Jasen Mark, owner of Tumbling River Ranch. “By day, guests explore the area, whether fly fishing, rock-climbing, white-water rafting, hiking, or horseback riding, and at night they gather and reconnect over dinner prepared on open fire. A campfire with a million stars beats a screen any day.”

The Resort at Pelican Hill

Newport Beach, California

(The Resort at Pelican Hill)

Situated on the scenic rolling hills of the Newport Coast, this 504-acre resort is an award-winning oceanfront hotel. The Resort at Pelican Hill boasts Mediterranean-inspired architecture, 36 holes of ocean view golf, a Forbes Five-Star Spa, elevated dining, and well-appointed Villa accommodations.

“As a five-star, five-diamond Mediterranean-inspired retreat perched above the Pacific, The Resort at Pelican Hill defines Newport Beach luxury and functions as a self-contained universe of culture and craft, where guests check in not simply to see the landscape but to inhabit a meticulously designed world of space, privacy, and experience. Through our private villas and bungalow-style accommodations, especially during the height of summer when travelers are seeking both escape and connection to place, the resort offers an extraordinary sense of exclusivity and immersion,” mentions Shannon Gilbert, managing director of The Resort at Pelican Hill. “Our location also remains one of our greatest assets, with direct access to the natural beauty of Crystal Cove via the property’s onsite beach trolley, guided Reef Point Nature Hikes, and the nearby Historic District’s beachside charm.”

Regent Phu Quoc

Vietnam

(Regent Phu Quoc)

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Phu Quoc island has been on the rise as a tourist destination over the last decade. This sprawling beachfront property houses a range of visually arresting suites and villas that open directly onto pristine white sand or to private infinity pools offering awe-inspiring vistas of the surrounding natural landscape. At Regent Phu Quoc , begin with a leisurely breakfast on your private terrace and conclude with an elegant dining experience as the sun sets at one of their onsite dining options offering a variety of cuisines, including Vietnamese, Japanese-French fusion, and Mediterranean.

Moreover, the resort’s concierge curates exciting guest experiences, which include sailing on the property’s Regent Phu Quoc’s Serenity Yacht, and kayaking off Phu Quoc’s coastline.

