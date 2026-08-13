From Century-Old Parisian Gardens to Hollywood Hideaways: How Today’s Finest Hotels Mastered the Art of the Sanctuary

I visited New York City last month and had the most wonderful time. The city never ceases to amaze, of course, but the great experience was due in large part to the phenomenal hotels I stayed at. I was there for eight nights, and I split my stay at three extremely different but equally incredible hotels. I started my trip at The Kimpton Era Midtown New York, followed by The William Vale, and ended at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue.

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Each hotel I stayed at brought a unique vibe to my vacation thanks to where it was situated, the hospitality it offered, and its dining destinations. NYC is such a hectic city, so it was nice to come back to tranquil space every night. It got me thinking: which are the world’s finest city hotels through the lens of the urban sanctuary? It seemed as if it must be a mix of the hotel’s service, on-site amenities, and location.

Keeping these factors in mind, here are twelve of the most iconic urban retreats. These one-of-a-kind properties balance central city energy with quiet luxury, design-forward guest accommodations, and thoughtful and calming hospitality.

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The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue

Manhattan

(The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue)

This award-winning hotel boasts some of New York City’s most expansive guest rooms. Travelers can expect chic accommodations with plush furnishings and awe-inspiring views of the New York City skyline. My room at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue , was spacious, well-appointed, and offered panoramic vistas of The Empire State Building. In addition to large guest rooms, the hotel is home to Ai Fiori, a Mediterranean, fine-dining eatery, and The Langham Club, an exclusive space offering a delectable breakfast, afternoon treats, as well as evening cocktails and canapés. Moreover, while the amenities at this property are outstanding, what truly makes it shine is the impeccable service.

“One of the things I love about New York is that no two visits are ever the same. Our guests spend their days making the most of the city, and we want coming back to The Langham to feel just as memorable,” mentions Jason LeDoux, general manager of The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue. “The Langham Club is part of that, offering a place where guests can reset, catch up with friends or colleagues, or simply enjoy a moment to themselves before the next adventure.”

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Las Alcobas

Mexico City

(Las Alcobas)

Las Alcobas offers guests a residential feel in the center of Polanco, Mexico City. When visitors enter this 35-room property, which was formerly a collection of private residences, they’re taken away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Each guest ‘alcoba’ (an intimate alcove) is conceptualized as a sanctuary for relaxation and reconnection. Guests can expect tranquil spaces featuring sumptuous furnishings and bathrooms with soaking tubs. Moreover, travelers can get a treatment at Las Alcobas’ serene Aurora Spa. The spa’s technicians are experts and offer restorative treatments that are perfect after a long day walking around Mexico City.

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok

Bangkok, Thailand

(Aman Nai Lert Bangkok)

Located inside the verdant Nai Lert Park, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok offers a tranquil escape in the heart of the city. This property is 36-storeys tall and houses 52 guest suites and 34 branded residences, along with the Aman Club, a 1,500-square-meter Aman Spa and Wellness center, and numerous venues for dining and relaxing. Conceptualized by renowned designer Jean-Michel Gathy, the property’s design aesthetic is inspired by the cultural narrative of Bangkok, and it boasts arresting artworks and sculptures by Thai artisans. The guest rooms feature a muted color scheme, understated furnishings, and state-of-the-art technology. Lastly, the property’s Aman Spa and Wellness is a major highlight. It houses a medical wellness clinic, which offers treatments such as cryotherapy, IV therapy, and bespoke wellness programs.

The William Vale

Brooklyn, New York

(The William Vale)

Williamsburg’s 23-story hotel, The William Vale, is wildly popular, and for good reason. The property houses 83 guestrooms and suites, all with a private balcony, which offer stunning vistas of Manhattan’s skyline or Brooklyn’s vibrant surroundings. The William Vale’s Vale Garden Residence, which is a suite with two bedrooms and two and a half baths, is particularly noteworthy. It features double-height, floor-to-ceiling windows and a range of artworks and sculptures from Brooklyn artists. The hotel also houses a Southern Italian restaurant, Leuca, a gorgeous rooftop bar, Westlight, Vale Pool, and a 15,000-square-foot private park, known as the Vale Park.

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Furthermore, available through September 7th, 2026, the property is hosting the first-ever Sephora pool experience, which includes a Sephora Beauty Library where travelers can rent beauty tools, curated SPF stations with free sun-care products, as well as a dedicated Sephora Kiosk, where guests can buy products.

“At The William Vale, we’ve always believed that a great urban hotel should offer both access and escape. Our location places guests in the heart of one of New York’s most dynamic neighborhoods, while our spacious guest rooms, each with a private balcony, create an uncommon sense of openness and tranquility that’s rare in New York City,” mentions William van Wassenhove, managing director of The William Vale. “Whether enjoying skyline views from our rooftop bar, Westlight, or unwinding in Vale Park, our elevated green space and garden, guests can immerse themselves in the energy of Brooklyn while still finding a true sense of retreat.”

One Aldwych

London, England

(One Aldwich, London, England)

Situated in London’s Covent Garden, One Aldwych is housed in a strikingly beautiful Art Nouveau building originally built in 1907 as the home for The Morning Post newspaper. After an extensive refurbishment by Fabled Studio and Robert Angell in 2019, the hotel now boasts 101 contemporary suites and guest rooms featuring original art pieces from a 400-strong private collection of modern art. One Aldwych is situated in close proximity to London’s West End, museums, attractions, and more.

Relais & Châteaux Saint James Paris

Paris, France

(MR.TRIPPER)

Located in the city’s 16th arrondissement, Saint James Paris is a one-of-a-kind château hotel which feels like a countryside retreat but is situated in the heart of Paris. Encompassed by an expansive, well-manicured garden landscaped by Xavier de Chirac, the property is close to the Arc de Triomphe and Avenue Foch. A former private mansion, this hotel boasts 50 guest rooms and suites and several gathering spaces conceptualized by interior designer Laura Gonzalez.

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At the property, travelers are greeted with inviting spaces that are grandiose and intimate at the same time. The hotel also houses one Michelin-star Bellefeuille, where chef Grégory Garimbay honors French ingredients, and the Guerlain spa complete with a hammam, a sauna, a Jacuzzi, and an indoor pool bathed in natural light. It’s the perfect hotel for a luxury weekend in the city of lights.

The Kimpton Era Midtown New York

Manhattan

(Read McKendree / Courtesy Kimpton Era)

Kimpton Era Midtown New York is Midtown Manhattan’s sophisticated 33-story hotel situated across from Rockefeller Center. This new property is home to thoughtfully designed guest rooms, several dining destinations such as Bar Rocco, Amasa, Jade Rabbit, and The Parlor, and spectacular skyline vistas. Nestled in the heart of one of New York City’s most well-loved neighborhoods, the hotel provides guests with easy access to Fifth Avenue shopping, Central Park, Broadway, and cultural landmarks, making it a perfect home base for business and leisure travelers.

“Kimpton Era Midtown New York offers a sense of calm and escape while keeping guests connected to the energy of New York,” remarks Tom Dillon, founder and CEO of Apicii. “Thoughtful hospitality and distinctive design are complemented by a dynamic food and beverage program, with Bar Rocco, Amasa and Jade Rabbit offering a range of dining and drinking experiences throughout the hotel. Together, they create a destination that feels deeply rooted in the city, yet offers a welcome retreat from the pace just outside its doors.”

Raffles Hotel Singapore

Singapore

(Raffles Hotel Singapore)

This list would be incomplete without Raffles Hotel Singapore. Originally unveiled in 1887, this regal hotel exhibits traditional colonial architecture perfectly preserved among its modern skyscraper neighbors. Officially a National Monument, this property houses elegant guest rooms and suites that showcase original 14-foot-high ceilings. At Raffles Hotel Singapore, you don’t want to miss the Long Bar where the Singapore Sling cocktail was first created in 1915, the beautiful Raffles Spa, and the breathtaking Grand Lobby’s Afternoon Tea.

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The Aster

Hollywood, California

(The Aster)

The Aster is a Michelin Key wellness hideaway in the heart of Hollywood. Situated just steps from the Capitol Records Building and Hollywood & Vine, this 35-room boutique hotel and members club provides visitors with a rare sense of seclusion amid one of Los Angeles’ busiest neighborhoods. The hotel is home to aesthetically pleasing co-working spaces, a podcast studio, a private cinema, and a charming rooftop restaurant known as the Lemon Grove. Also, this property’s newly expanded Wellness Floor houses high-performance training spaces, a Hyperice recovery station, and a Pilates reformer studio.

“Luxury today is about more than beautiful rooms, it’s about creating a sense of belonging. At The Aster, we’ve built a boutique hotel that feels tucked away despite sitting at one of the most recognizable intersections in the world,” says Valentina Sallas, complex marketing manager at The Aster. “Guests have access to experiences that go beyond a traditional hotel stay, from wellness and rooftop dining to screenings, live entertainment, and even the opportunity to experience our private members’ community. It’s a place that invites you to settle in, not just check in.”

Ancalá Casa de la Renta

Cartagena, Colombia

(Ancalá Casa de la Renta)

This newly launched property is a six-bedroom boutique hotel situated inside a 500-year-old colonial mansion on what was once Cartagena’s tobacco trading street. Ancalá Casa de la Renta has been expertly restored by Swiss interior designer Diana Posen to feel like a lived-in mansion. Every guest room is one-of-a-kind, with furnishings, textiles, and decorative pieces sourced from local artists, and each artwork is either crafted by a Colombian artist or is deeply connected to the culture. This charming hotel offers an intimate and communal stay. Its shared spaces are designed in a way so as to encourage interaction with other travelers. Moreover, guests can order room service from leading local restaurants, which is plated in-house.

STILE Downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California

(Robiee Ziegler / Courtesy STILE Downtown Los Angeles

)

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Located inside the landmark 1927 United Artists building in Downtown Los Angeles, this hotel is a trendy city property. Following a full scale renovation, STILE Downtown Los Angeles features 182 guest rooms and suites that celebrate the building’s storied architectural personality. The property connects visitors to Los Angeles’ thriving art, music, and cultural communities at its rooftop pool, newly debuted the Somewhere Special rooftop bar, and The Goodie Shop retail concept. Also, through SparkHouse, the restored United Theater, the hotel hosts music-forward programming.

“STILE is designed for the modern traveler, blending the convenience of technology with genuine hospitality. We like to say we’re ‘contactless, not faceless,’ giving guests the freedom to experience the hotel on their own terms,” concludes Jaisun Ihm, CEO of Aju Continuum. “The property embodies DTLA itself, pairing the character and history of its landmark architecture with modern, design-forward spaces that capture the creative energy of Los Angeles. With The United Theater, Somewhere Special rooftop pool and bar, and the creative coworking spaces all under one roof, STILE becomes more than a place to stay, it’s an ecosystem where travelers, artists, theatergoers, and the local creative community naturally intersect.”

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel

Rome, Italy

(Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel)

Perched on top of the ancient Baths of Diocletian, the Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel is a unique property. As guests step inside the 19th-century crescent-shaped palatial hotel, they can view the age-old ruins via glass floors. This adds a wonderful experience to their stay. Moreover, the hotel houses INEO, a Michelin-starred, upscale eatery serving an inventive menu that combines Roman heritage with global flavors. Additionally, its rooftop restaurant—SEEN by Olivier is a chic eatery that offers international fusion dishes, delectable cocktails, and stunning views of Rome.

This property is steps away from Roma Termini, Via Veneto, and a short walk from the Trevi Fountain and Spanish Steps. The hotel’s expert team also curates fun guest experiences such as ‘Rome by Vespa,’ which is a private city tour aboard a vintage Vespa.

