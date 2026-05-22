The “Mountain View” is in High Demand: Where to Find European-Level Alpine Luxury Closer to Home this Summer

For plenty of travelers, the dream summer mountain escape still looks very European: chalet-style hotels, crisp air, comforting meals with simple ingredients, and long days that mix outdoor adventure with real rest. In fact, Skyscanner reports that 71% of travelers are considering or planning a mountain trip for summer or autumn 2026, while bookings using its “room with a mountain view” filter are up 103% globally year-over-year.

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With more Americans deciding to stick to domestic travel this summer due to high airfares and geopolitical tensions, the good news is that you don’t need to fly to the Alps to get the European mountain experience you’re yearning for. A number of mountain resorts across the United States have evolved into polished destinations that pair the scenery and outdoor access people want with the design, dining, spa culture, and sense of occasion they may once have associated more with Europe.

Here are 10 alpine resorts across the country that deliver the European alpine experience remarkably well, no long-haul flight required.

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Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa

Lake Placid, New York

(Courtesy Mirror Lake Inn)

Mirror Lake Inn has been family-owned since 1924. The current owner, Ed Weibrecht, is an Olympic medalist skier—someone who actually understands the Adirondacks rather than importing an aesthetic. The resort sits on the lake itself -- no motorboats allowed -- with white clapboard buildings and a deliberate sense of settled luxury. It’s been AAA Four Diamond rated for over 40 years.

The kitchen philosophy traces back to the Inn’s original owners, who kept a vegetable garden and raised their own pigs for bacon. The kitchen sources fresh, seasonal ingredients from about ten farms within an hour’s drive. Year-round, there’s one constant: Adirondack flapjacks with hot maple syrup.

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Activities here actually match the season. Lake Placid has twice hosted the Winter Olympics, and winter here means skiing Whiteface Mountain and ice rinks nearby, as well as an indoor lap pool on the property. Summer opens the private beach, kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards. Lake Placid village—cafes, shops, Olympic sites—is a short walk, so guests can move between seclusion and activity as needed.

Hotel Terra Jackson Hole

Teton Village, Wyoming

(Darren Edwards / Courtesy Hotel Terra )

Hotel Terra sits slopeside at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort with the Tetons visible from most rooms. Being only one mile from Grand Teton National Park means sunrise hikes start from your room with minimal driving, wildlife safaris happen mid-day without eating into your schedule, and the park’s trails and scenic loop are accessible between other activities.

The property has recently been renovated with modernist architecture—think concrete, steel, glass—paired with direct ski access in the winter months. Rooms range from studios with Murphy beds to three-bedroom suites with kitchens and fireplaces, suited for couples, groups, or longer stays.

The onsite restaurant Il Villaggio Osteria serves Italian food from a wood-fired oven. Chill Spa on the rooftop is accessible after booking a treatment and has an outdoor infinity pool and hot tub. In the summer the Aerial Tram to the summit opens, with access to mountain biking trails and guided wildlife tours. Fly fishing on the Snake River, scenic rafting, and backcountry hiking are close enough to layer into a single, short weekend trip.

One&Only Moonlight Basin

Big Sky, Montana

One&Only Moonlight Basin opened in November 2025 as the brand’s first U.S. property, built on 240 acres that are bordered by more than 17,000 acres of protected land. Rather than a general alpine feel, the aesthetic pulls specifically from Montana—western elements, local art, ranch-inspired design. The property offers guest rooms, suites, and freestanding cabins positioned toward snow-dusted peaks and tucked into the quiet forest.

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A heated gondola transports Guests can take a heated gondola to directly access Big Sky Resort’s Madison Base. There are more than 15 miles of trails on the property, perfecting for Nordic skiing, and hiking and mountain biking in the summer months. It’s roughly an hour from Bozeman and about an hour from Yellowstone’s West Entrance—close enough for wildlife safaris and day trips.

Von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort

Stowe, Vermont

(Courtesy Von Trapp Family Lodge)

The Von Trapp family’s story inspired The Sound of Music, but the real Maria and Georg started their American chapter differently—purchasing a Stowe farm in 1942 and opening it to guests in 1950 for income rather than nostalgia. The current 96-room alpine lodge opened in 1983, but remains family-owned. Now run by Johannes Von Trapp (Maria’s youngest son), the Von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort maintains the Austrian aesthetic traditions: steep rooflines, wood interiors, stone fireplaces, rooms oriented toward mountain views. A working farm with Scottish Highland Cattle is also on the property.

Dining includes multiple restaurants serving continental fare, plus the on-site Von Trapp Brewing, launched in 2010. The lodge operates 45 miles of cross-country ski trails—the first commercial cross-country center in the U.S. started here in 1968—and also offers a fitness center and other seasonal activities.

Four Seasons Jackson Hole

Teton Village, Wyoming

(Courtesy Four Seasons Jackson Hole)

For a highly luxurious stay in Teton Village, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole sits at the base of Rendezvous Mountain with the elegance of a Western lodge—wood beams, stone fireplaces and Teton views everywhere.

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The interiors are mountain modern with leather, wood, large windows and rooms designed around the view outside. Many rooms have balconies with slope views. Everything seems planned to connect the property to the land around it.

The experience follows the mountain rhythm. Winters offers crisp alpine mornings, ski-in-ski-out, then après ski evenings by the fire. The outdoor heated pool and hot tubs are open in winter under the snow Summers are for Grand Teton National Park and the Snake River: hiking, wildlife safaris, fly fishing and open air dining under the Tetons long after sunset.

Hotel Pension Anna

Leavenworth, Washington

(Courtesy Pensione Anna)

Intimate and family-run, Hotel Pension Anna offers a more personal, old-world alternative to larger alpine-style stays. A cozy spot in the heart of Leavenworth, it channels a classic Bavarian guesthouse with its timbered façade, painted details, and flower-lined balconies. The rooms are warm and traditional—carved wood furnishings, soft textiles, and small balconies framing mountain views. Mornings begin with a European-style breakfast in a cozy dining room.

Summer days outdoors include riverside walks along the Wenatchee to hiking trails that cut through the surrounding Cascades. Come winter, the landscape turns distinctly alpine, with nearby skiing, sledding, and the glow of Leavenworth’s festive lights shaping the stay.

The Arrabelle at Vail Square

Vail, Colorado

At the base of Vail Mountain, the alpine terrain stretches out in every direction—forests, high altitude trails and snow capped peaks all year round. The Arrabelle at Vail Square reflects the surroundings with a European alpine style - including a clock tower and chalet style facades.

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The interior is lodge like—dark wood, fireplaces and soft lit interiors, with many rooms opening to mountain views. Guests can ski-in/ski-out in winter and there’s hiking or biking in warmer months, in addition to the rooftop pool and hot tubs overlooking the peaks.

The Little Nell

Aspen, Colorado

The Little Nell’s location has a rich history: Ute hunting ground, miners’ settlement, railroad depot, dairy pasture, and eventually a rough-edged ski bar bearing the same name. Local architects Hagman Yaw designed the horseshoe-shaped building to capture sunshine and mountain views while keeping the footprint modest on a constrained site. It remains Aspen’s only Five-Star, Five-Diamond hotel and has the only ski-in/ski-out access to Aspen Mountain.

The hotel earned Forbes Travel Guide recognition in 1996 and has held it for three decades. It’s a favorite for vacations and destination weddings alike. Guest rooms follow “Aspen Modern” design; suites and residences with full kitchens work for extended stays. Summers here offer float fishing on the Roaring Fork River and Audi off-road mountain tours. Sitting at the base of Aspen Mountain, The Little Nell is also steps from downtown Aspen’s vibrant cultural scene.

Montage Deer Valley

Park City, Utah

(Courtesy Montage Deer Valley )

The design by HKS Hill Glazier Studio recalls historic mountain lodges of the West, blending European Arts & Crafts architecture with exposed timber, wood siding, rough-hewn stone, and gabled roofs that sit naturally in the landscape. The Montage Deer Valley sits nearly 8,300 feet above sea level, one of the highest points in Deer Valley.

Over 100 paintings, sculptures, and works of art influenced by nature, wildlife, and Western heritage adorn the walls and grounds. Spa Montage offers full wellness services. Montage Deer Valley is located less than five minutes from Park City’s historic Main Street and 40 minutes from Salt Lake City airport.

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Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa

Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

When Joseph Stickney, a railroad industrialist, built the Mount Washington Hotel, he assembled 250 master Italian craftsmen for a two-year project beginning in 1900. The result, completed in 1902, was a Spanish Renaissance Revival masterpiece that opened as one of the most luxurious hotels of its era. The Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa is a National Historic Landmark and its design philosophy was to “bring the outside in”—the rugged White Mountains framing the expansive resort through wide verandas and grand architecture.

Located in Bretton Woods, the hotel offers access to New Hampshire’s largest ski area with 63 ski trails and 35 glades. A classic Donald Ross-designed golf course, a 25,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, year-round zipline canopy tours, and nine high-flying zip-lines round out the options for recreation.

