The First Dark Sky-Approved Resort In California Is A Yosemite Glamper’s Dream Come True

The night sky is dark and crystal clear above the Under Canvas Yosemite lodge.

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While a winter trip to Yosemite is all about the snow and the cozy cabin experience, warmer seasons in the crown jewel of our National Park system are meant for sleeping under the stars. With the opening of the latest glamping site from Under Canvas, you can now better guarantee you’ll actually see some.

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Under Canvas Yosemite, which has officially opened just outside the park’s western boundary, is being billed as California’s first DarkSky Approved resort. In a destination already known for innumerable granite cliffs, waterfalls and giant sequoias, that gives travelers one more reason to stay the night instead of treating Yosemite as one long day trip.

Tents at Under Canvas Yosemite feature a stargazing window above the bed. (Under Canvas)

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A New Glamping Base Near Yosemite

Set on 85 acres of forested mountainside in the Sierra Nevada, Under Canvas Yosemite is the brand’s first California location and its 13th camp overall. The property sits near Yosemite’s Big Oak Flat entrance and includes 71 safari-style tents, plus the comforts that have helped make Under Canvas popular with travelers who like the spirit of camping in the great outdoors but who would prefer not to rough it.

Accommodations here include king-size beds with luxe linens, ensuite bathrooms with hot showers and private decks overlooking the surrounding landscape. There is also a central lobby tent with lounge seating and café-style dining, along with communal spaces and an even outdoor yoga deck.

In the press release announcing the opening, Under Canvas chief operating officer Sean Rush said the Yosemite location brings together “unrivaled comfort, intentional design, and the spirit of adventure,” while giving guests “the space to connect with the awe-inspiring Yosemite National Park.”

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Tents at Under Canvas Yosemite feaure spacious and comfortable interiors with private decks and en suite bathrooms. (Under Canvas)

The Luxury of a Dark Night Sky

Under Canvas says the resort’s certification from DarkSky International reflects intentional lighting design, reduced light pollution and guest education focused on preserving the natural night environment. Put more simply, the property is designed not to flood the surrounding landscape and sky with unnecessary light.

For guests, that translates into superior stargazing. The release notes that the camp’s elevation and low ambient light help create “clear, unobstructed views of the night sky. After a full day in the park, visitors can return to camp, step onto a private deck and get the kind of sky that city travelers can’t see.

Author’s note: The best night sky I ever saw was from a spot 10 hours by foot into the heart of the Eastern Sierra. If the sky at Under Canvas Yosemite is even half as dark, guests are in for a celestial spectacle.

Not Your Average Campground

Yosemite is the main attraction, of course, but Under Canvas has also built out the classic camp stay itself. The camp will offer complimentary daily programming including nightly campfires and s’mores, live acoustic music, yoga and family-friendly activities. Guests can also use the on-site Adventure Concierge to book hiking tours, rock climbing, rafting, fly fishing and photography excursions in and around the park.

There is also a Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System stop directly across from the camp, which makes the setup a little more convenient than some other park-area stays. With driving in Yosemite proving ever-more challenging with congested roads and impossible parking, easy shuttle access is a major perk.

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The visitors lodge at Under Canvas Zion. (Under Canvas)

Other Official Dark Sky Destinations Worth the Drive

If Under Canvas Yosemite puts you in the mood for more star-heavy travel, there are a few officially designated DarkSky destinations across the West that are very road-trip friendly. Each has the kind of night sky that can easily become the highlight of the trip.

Joshua Tree National Park A very doable option from Los Angeles, Joshua Tree is the easiest dark-sky trip on this list for a quick weekend escape. Go for the unique desert landscape by day, stay for the crystal clear views of the Milky Way Galaxy by night.



Death Valley National Park This is the big, dramatic choice. Death Valley is a great dark sky option if you want vast open space, very little ambient light and a night sky that looks almost unreal on a clear evening. It is a longer drive, but it makes a strong case for turning stargazing into the centerpiece of the trip rather than just an after-dinner activity.

Bryce Canyon National Park Bryce Canyon requires a longer road-trip deep into the heart of Utah, and a great addition for travelers planning a longer Southwest road trip. The lack of nearby population centers combined with high elevation and dry, clean air are why this park was designated an International Dark Sky area in 2019.

Great Basin National Park Great Basin is in an extremely remote part of Nevada, but that remoteness is exactly why this is the place for star gazers. The park is known for especially dark skies, ancient bristlecone pines and Lehman Caves. As one of the least visited National Parks in the United States, you’ll not only find the nights free of light, but free of people as well.

A Different Way to Do Yosemite

Under Canvas Yosemite’s inaugural season runs through Oct. 26, 2026. The resort is closed in the winter months. Reservations for the 2026 and 2027 seasons are now open.