London’s Most Storied Grand Hotels Are Trading Dusty Traditions for High Art and Holistic Healing

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London is home to one of the world’s most competitive luxury hotel landscapes, where historic grandeur, royal heritage and contemporary design converge. In a city of such scale and diversity, selecting the right hotel is essential to shaping an exceptional stay.

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As a travel advisor, I guide clients toward properties that align with their individual preferences and priorities, travel style, and even their dining tastes. When it comes to traveling to London, choosing among London’s finest hotels is never easy —though it is always a pleasure — thanks to the city’s extraordinary range of outstanding options. Here are four of the top luxury hotels in London to consider right now.

Six Senses London

(Courtesy Six Senses)

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Six Senses London opened in March 2026, and the city’s newest luxury hotel beautifully translates the brand’s wellness resort reputation to an urban destination. It features a spectacular subterranean spa and fitness center, a slew of bio-hacking tools, and thoughtful menus of nourishing food and beverage. This is my favorite hotel in London for making healthy choices both accessible and enjoyable.

The 109 guestrooms and suites are designed with warm wood finishes and a soft color palette of blue, green and copper, with curved edges on tables and capsule mirrors. Bathrooms are stunning, with marble floors, deep soaking tubs and hand-glazed sky blue Moroccan zellige tile. Bath amenities by British skincare brand La-Eva in Oxfordshire are delightful, and there are even two bath gels with different botanicals to either “pep up” or “chill out” depending on your mood. I stayed in the stunning Westbourne Suite , and just had to invite friends over for champagne on my sprawling terrace overlooking Notting Hill.

(Courtesy Six Senses)

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The sheer number of treatments and bio-hacking technologies at Six Senses spa can be overwhelming. I recommend booking a quick and painless wellness screening to measure biomarkers across physical, metabolic, mental, immune and cardiovascular health. The data helps guide you to the best treatments based on your body’s current state. For example, I tried the red light therapy bed, cryotherapy and vibroacoustic meditation to reset my nervous system, since my parasympathetic activity was alarmingly low. I even visited the resident herbalist at the medical apothecary for a custom blend herbal tincture — much better than a daily vitamin.

(Courtesy Six Senses London)

Whiteley’s Kitchen, Bar and Café serves three meals daily from a lively open kitchen. From superfood trolley shots, shakshuka and fresh baked pastries in the morning to seasonal pickles (good for gut health) and sustainably sourced produce and proteins at night, such as stone bass with miso sauce and sea herbs. There are lots of vegan and vegetarian options, and every cocktail at the bar is available as an equally delicious non-alcoholic variation if you choose. I’m obsessed with the housemade amazake soda on draft, subtly sweet and super refreshing on a hot summer day.

The Langham, London

(The Langham, London)

The Langham, London exudes an understated elegance, and, considering that it’s one of the largest luxury hotels in London with 380 rooms and suites, service is remarkably personalized and efficient. This was the very first Langham hotel, opened in 1865 and widely recognized as Europe’s first “grand hotel” ushering in a new era of luxury travel with the first hydraulic lifts in England. It was also the first hotel in the world to serve afternoon tea publicly, founding a cultural phenomenon.

(The Langham, London)

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Although Langham Hotels is now a Hong Kong hospitality company, the brand’s roots are distinctly British, and the hotel does a lovely job balancing Eastern and Western elements. Chuan Spa ‘s wellness philosophy is based on Traditional Chinese Medicine, with treatments like the signature heavenly jing luo massage incorporating traditional Chinese herbs and acupressure techniques to optimize “qi” energy flow, and many Asian artworks are on display from the Langham Hospitality chairman’s personal collection. Contrast that with The Wigmore , a lively British pub located in a former bank hall, and the simple but delicious welcome amenity of ruby red strawberries from fourth-generation growers in Kent served with fresh cream for a quintessentially British summer treat.

(The Langham, London)

The club lounge stands out as one of the very best in the city, serving breakfast, afternoon tea and evening hors d’oeuvres in a soigné space with smartly dressed staff, along with complimentary boardroom use and garment pressing. Impeccably laminated viennoiserie and eggs Benedict with rich orange yolks are breakfast highlights, and there’s even a working typewriter in the writer’s corner that you’re welcome to practice on. Enthusiastic home cooks can even book a cookery class at Sauce , including occasional classes taught by two-star Michelin chef Michel Roux.

Rosewood London

(Durston Saylor / Courtesy Rosewood London)

Rosewood London transformed a 1914 Edwardian historic landmark into a modern manor house for the brand’s first European foray, with a charming carriageway and courtyard that feels like visiting a posh art collector friend’s residence rather than a hotel. Rooms have a moody and masculine aesthetic, with dark wood and leather furniture. My superior suite had an interesting layout with a lofted living room upstairs, and a bedroom and bathroom on the first floor, separated by a large walk-in closet and powder room. The spa evokes a similar dark serenity with bamboo walls, dim lighting and circular teak relaxation lounge. Book the full body detox that combines a magnesium Epsom salt scrub with hour long massage to overcome jet lag.

(Durston Saylor / Courtesy Rosewood London)

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More than a decade after opening, the hotel still feels fresh and relevant, thanks to ongoing new pop-ups and partnerships. Afternoon tea in the Mirror Room rotates seasonally with different artist themes. Claude Monet is the latest muse, and executive pastry chef Mark Perkins crafts delicately layered entremets inspired by his most iconic paintings, including an ethereal pistachio, cherry and matcha water lily pond.

Scarfes Bar is a must for nightly live jazz and inventive cocktails in what could pass for the library in Clue, with plush velvet booths and book-case lined walls. Currently ranked number 31 by The World’s 50 Best Bars , the caricature-filled menu is themed on the duality of heroes and villains in the cocktail world.

The Savoy

(Jack Hardy / Courtesy The Savoy)

The Savoy is another legendary hotel that’s undergone major updates in the last couple years, although the marble lobby still takes you back in time to the Belle Époque when the hotel first opened in 1889. Hotel rooms are divided into two distinct design styles, Edwardian and Art Deco. The Edwardian-style rooms were renovated last year with a lighter and brighter color palette, including sky blue and ochre carpeting. Art Deco-style rooms are currently under renovation with a new design that includes halo pendant chandeliers and oversized geometric designs on carpets and rugs.

The Gallery , where breakfast and afternoon tea are served under a stained glass ceiling, was recently renovated in warm blush and brown tones, with servers in bow ties and jackets moving briskly about. Dancers painted on the walls are a nod to the room’s cabaret lounge era, when guests would waltz across dance floors after dinner.

(Jack Hardy / Courtesy The Savoy)

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Gordon Ramsay operates three restaurants within the hotel, including the intimate Restaurant 1890 , paying homage to Auguste Escoffier who become world famous as chef here and developed the modern kitchen brigade system, before committing fraud and getting fired. Historic hotels are like living museums, with plenty of juicy stories, and there are portraits of famous patrons lining the walls throughout the property.