Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
Orange County Restaurant Week - Foods of Garden Grove
Culinary Travel

Garden Grove OC Restaurant Week 2026: The Ultimate Dining Guide

Paid Program
Historic Main Street on Garden Grove Blvd. in Garden Grove.

Garden Grove Dining Spotlight: A Diverse, Delicious OC Restaurant Week Destination

Garden Grove’s food scene is one of Orange County’s richest tapestries, a dynamic mix of global influences, family-owned institutions, creative newcomers, and world-flavored comfort food.

From classic neighborhood bars to modern fusion concepts, the city’s lineup for OC Restaurant Week reflects its identity as a culinary crossroads where tradition and innovation meet.

Why Garden Grove? A Story of Flavor & Culture

Garden Grove’s participation in OC Restaurant Week showcases one of Orange County’s most diverse and exciting dining landscapes.

From Filipino-Korean fusion BBQ and Vietnamese café culture to legacy grill rooms and inventive fine dining, this list highlights the city’s global influences and close-knit culinary community.

Each restaurant on this year’s roster brings something unique to the table, whether through heritage-steeped recipes, creative mash-ups, or beloved local traditions, making Garden Grove a standout destination for food lovers during OC Restaurant Week and beyond.

Participating Restaurants & Highlights:

Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by
Showing Places
Showing Places

Barrio Garden Grove

Garden Grove Barbecue Restaurant
Barrio Korean - Filipino BBQ Image Order
(Barrio Korean - Filipino BBQ Image Order)

12900 Euclid St Unit #130, Garden Grove, CA 92840

A vibrant Korean-Filipino BBQ joint located in SteelCraft, blending smoky skewers, fusion sides, and bold multicultural flavors. It’s a perfect stop for adventurous palates and communal dining experiences.
Route Details

Firefly Burger

Garden Grove American Food
Firefly Burger Logo Image.

11001 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92840

A gourmet burger concept offering creatively stacked burgers and sandwiches with a playful but polished approach to comfort food, from signature smashed patties to late-night eats with Middle Eastern influences.
Route Details

Flappy’s Wings and Bar

Garden Grove American Food
Flappy’s Wings and Bar Image Logo.

12902 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92840

A neighborhood favorite for crispy, flavorful chicken wings and a laid-back bar atmosphere, beloved by locals looking for classic pub fare with a punch.
Route Details

Henry’s Bar & Grill

Garden Grove American Food
Henry's Bar And Grill - Two Employees posing by classic cars.

10549 Stanford Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92840

A beloved Garden Grove institution serving cold drinks and hearty American classics for decades. Its deep community roots make it a go-to gathering spot and a cherished part of OC’s dining history.
Route Details
Advertisement

NOVA Kitchen and Bar

Garden Grove Asian Food
NOVA Kitchen and Bar Image plate pic.

12361 Chapman Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92840

A stylish Asian fusion destination that explores the five elements through inventive dishes that balance taste, aroma, and visual flair, from crafted sushi to modern fusion plates.
Route Details

Sabroso! Mexican Kitchen

Garden Grove Mexican Food
Sabroso Mexican Grill image logo.
(Sabroso Mexican Grill)

13091 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92843

A spirited Mexican kitchen spotlighting authentic recipes and regional flavors from Guerrero and beyond, offering bold classics passed through generations of family tradition.
Route Details

Smoke Queen Barbecue

Orange County Barbecue Restaurant
Smoke Queen Barbecue - outside location photo.
(Smoke Queen Barbecue)

12941 9th St, Garden Grove, CA 92840

A chef-driven barbecue spot that’s earned a loyal following with its smoked meats and unique flavor mash-ups, blending Asian influences with American BBQ techniques.
Route Details

Urban Punjab The Royal Kitchen

Garden Grove Indian Restaurant
Urban Punjab The Royal Kitchen image photo.

12549 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92840

An Indian and Punjabi restaurant celebrating rich heritage cuisine through tandoori classics, aromatic curries, and royal flavors that bring North Indian hospitality to Orange County.
Route Details
Advertisement

West Grove Pizza Company

Garden Grove Italian Food
West Grove Pizza Co. Image and logo

12155 Valley View St, Garden Grove, CA 92845

A family-friendly pizzeria serving classic and creative pies made with fresh ingredients, a neighborhood staple for casual pizza nights, and infused with local flavor.
Route Details

Claws and Cream

Garden Grove Ice Cream Shop
Claws and Cream Ice Cream Photo.

9757 Garden Grove Blvd, Ste 1, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Blending handcrafted matcha drinks, soft serve, and savory snacks, Claws and Cream offers a playful twist on desserts with whimsical treats and interactive claw machine fun for all ages.
Route Details

BOBAN Boba & Banh Mi Cafe

Cypress Cafe
BOBAN Boba cafe and coffee photo.

9952 Valley View St, Cypress, CA 90630

A modern Vietnamese café concept known for fresh bánh mì sandwiches and creative boba drinks, now expanding beyond Garden Grove as a go-to spot for quick, flavorful meals and tea-house vibes.
Route Details

Travel by LA Times Studios

From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Advertisement