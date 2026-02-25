Garden Grove OC Restaurant Week 2026: The Ultimate Dining Guide

Garden Grove Dining Spotlight: A Diverse, Delicious OC Restaurant Week Destination

Garden Grove’s food scene is one of Orange County’s richest tapestries, a dynamic mix of global influences, family-owned institutions, creative newcomers, and world-flavored comfort food.

From classic neighborhood bars to modern fusion concepts, the city’s lineup for OC Restaurant Week reflects its identity as a culinary crossroads where tradition and innovation meet.

Why Garden Grove? A Story of Flavor & Culture

Garden Grove’s participation in OC Restaurant Week showcases one of Orange County’s most diverse and exciting dining landscapes.

From Filipino-Korean fusion BBQ and Vietnamese café culture to legacy grill rooms and inventive fine dining, this list highlights the city’s global influences and close-knit culinary community.

Each restaurant on this year’s roster brings something unique to the table, whether through heritage-steeped recipes, creative mash-ups, or beloved local traditions, making Garden Grove a standout destination for food lovers during OC Restaurant Week and beyond.

Participating Restaurants & Highlights: