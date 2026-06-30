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Culinary Travel

Delta Sets the Stage for the 2028 Olympics With Intimate and Locally Curated Terminal 2 Lounge at LAX

The bespoke drink menu in the new Delta lounge at LAX
(Delta Air Lines)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
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  • Delta has opened a new 4,000-square-foot Delta One lounge in LAX’s Terminal 2, signaling a major premium expansion before the 2028 Olympics.
  • Every seat gets full table service with an à la carte menu, featuring sushi, pasta, Verve coffee and pastries, all sourced from beloved California farms and L.A. artisans.
  • A dedicated curbside entrance, private security lane and golf cart shuttle link Terminals 2 and 3, as Delta builds out four connected lounges at LAX by 2028.

Committed to meet the ever-growing demand for airport lounge space among elite travelers, Delta has officially opened the first phase of a second Delta One Lounge at LAX, this one in Terminal 2. The new lounge is a 4,000-square-foot space with seating for 75 guests, and marks the beginning of a multi-year buildout ahead of the fast-approaching 2028 Olympics. The lounge opened June 30 and runs daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with four private cabana-style restrooms on site and access to three dedicated shower suites in the adjacent Delta Sky Club space.

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The dining experience has been built to set it apart from the standard airport lounge formula of stationary buffets of cheese cubes and granola bars. Every seat comes with full table service and à la carte ordering — dishes include hamachi crudo, house-made sushi and steak frites, with ingredients sourced from ten California farms. Pastries are baked in-house and supplemented by daily deliveries from Sqirl, the beloved East Hollywood restaurant known for its small-batch, copper pot jams (they make an appearance on the breakfast spread).

The interior space of the new Delta lounge at LAX
(Delta Air Lines)
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Hand-crafted chocolates come from Culver City’s own Milla Chocolate. Pasta — featured in dishes like lamb bolognese and rigatoni — is made in-house. Coffee is handled by Verve, the Santa Cruz-based roaster with a strong following here in L.A. The beverage menu rounds things out with destination-inspired cocktails, beer and wine.

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Getting to the lounge is another area where Delta is innovating an experience that luxury guests are coming to expect. Designed to be frictionless, Delta One passengers can check in curbside at a dedicated private entrance, clear a separate security lane, and take an elevator directly to the third floor, arriving at the lounge entrance in roughly five minutes. For passengers connecting between the Terminal 2 lounge and Delta’s existing Delta One Lounge and Sky Club in Terminal 3, a golf cart shuttle runs between the two.

A table with waiter service at the new Delta lounge.
(Delta Air Lines)
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“This investment remains congruent to our strategy of elevating the premium experience both at LAX and across our global network,” said Megan Humphreys, vice president of Delta Sky Club and Lounge Experience, in a press release. “With demand for premium travel continuing to rise and our global footprint expanding, we’re thoughtfully looking at every square foot we have — designing every detail with intention and to align with the Delta One experience our customers deserve.”

As stated in the press release, the Terminal 2 lounge is only the first chapter. By the end of 2027, Delta will open an 11,000-square-foot Sky Club in Terminal 2 alongside it, at which point the current Delta One Lounge space will close temporarily for a full renovation and expansion. When it reopens in 2028, Delta Airlines will operate an impressive four dedicated lounge spaces at LAX in total — two in Terminal 2 and two in Terminal 3 — perfectly timed to the airport’s scheduled transformation ahead of the Summer Games.

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By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production for Travel and Entertainment Business.

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