This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The new year is right around the corner, and with it come some of the most exclusive gourmet experiences you can imagine, right here on the West Coast. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill food festivals or the occasional wine-pairing dinner. Instead, they’re epic happenings, ranging from the most expensive dining “performance” on the planet to what is arguably the most delicious and sophisticated music festival anywhere.

Each of the four below is a total immersion into the culinary visions of some of the world’s most renowned chefs, and every one is a food lover’s fever dream . Seats at the table (or in the VIP sections) are at a premium, and hesitation means you’ll be waiting until 2028.

Conservatory Dining, Bellagio, Las Vegas

(Courtesy of Conservatory Bellagio)

Advertisement

The Bellagio’s renowned Conservatory & Botanical Gardens are now the setting for a dinner as dazzling as the flowers. Beginning in fall 2026, chef Michael Mina, whose Michael Mina Bellagio has long been a fixture at the resort, is serving Conservatory Dining, a 10-course tasting menu that follows the garden’s seasonal displays. That means five different menus as the year progresses, with the Holiday/Lunar New Year menu counting as the fifth season, all served up in one of the most spectacular dining rooms on the Strip.

“My imagination is running wild with the possibilities,” says Mina, the Egyptian-born chef whose restaurants have earned accolades throughout his career.

The evening costs $295, with optional wine pairings for $150 or premium wines for $300, and a zero-proof, nonalcoholic pairing for $95. While you’re there, ask a Bellagio VIP host about The Vault, the resort’s hidden speakeasy off the main casino floor, where cocktails start at $50 and come with caviar, truffles and other indulgent bites.

Advertisement

Sublimotion, Las Vegas

(Courtesy of Sublimotion Las Vegas)

If Ibiza has been part of your summers, you may already know Sublimotion. Often billed as the most expensive meal on the planet, Spanish chef Paco Roncero’s Sublimotion has been a hot ticket in Ibiza since 2014, despite averaging about $2,000 per seat. In February 2027, it arrives in Las Vegas at an undisclosed location, with just 12 diners per seating and two seatings each night.

Guests are picked up in chauffeured vehicles with blacked-out windows and taken to the venue, where performance art, high-tech imagery, sound and numerous courses paired with cocktails, wines and nonalcoholic beverages take over all five senses. “You are not simply eating from a menu, you are inside a story,” Roncero says. The team behind it includes not only chefs, but composers, engineers, screenwriters and artists.

Reservations require a $1,000 deposit, plus $900 due the night you attend, plus tax.

Savor Sonoma, Graton Resort & Casino, Rohnert Park

(Courtesy of Graton Resort & Casino)

The newest event on the list launched in August 2026 with a big bang, bringing some of the country’s best chefs to Graton Resort & Casino, just south of Santa Rosa. Headliner Aarón Sánchez kicked things off with a sold-out five-course Headliners’ Dinner at AYA, the resort’s new rooftop restaurant helmed by chef Roy Ellamar, alongside Charlie Palmer and Bryan and Michael Voltaggio.

The signature Live Fire & Vine pool party brought in Marcus Samuelsson, Dustin Valette and Nyesha Arrington, with huge asado grills cooking everything from whole chickens to octopus and pork from smokers fired up the night before. Top Sonoma wineries kept their wines cool a few steps inside, ready to pair, and VIP tickets added early access, an agave spirits masterclass and a rooftop after-party where the celebrated chefs mingled and talked food with revelers well into the evening.

Advertisement

After a sold-out debut, Savor Sonoma returns in summer 2027.

BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa

(Courtesy of In Time Media)

When BottleRock launched in downtown Napa in 2013, its first year was so shaky that the original promoters sold the festival shortly after. Now heading into its 14th year, it’s cemented as one of the best festivals in America, with six music stages spread across a grassy, comfortable expanse, a culinary stage and luxurious VIP areas with great sight lines, comfortable couches and more perks.

Nothing on earth compares to the food, wine, beer, top-shelf spirits and nonalcoholic drinks found all over the grounds. Napa’s best restaurants turn out incredible, sophisticated bites, while the world’s most famous chefs put on cooking demonstrations with rock stars, athletes and other food-loving celebrities joining in with gusto.

VIP presale tickets go on sale the second week of December and always sell out, even though the music lineup isn’t announced until mid-January, when general admission tickets go on sale. The three-day festival is held Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30, 2027.

The author’s hotel stay and visit to The Vault at Bellagio were provided by IMM Lux. The writer attended Savor Sonoma as a guest of Graton Resort and BottleRock Festival on press passes provided by the festival. None of these organizations had input on the content of this article.

