Andrew Zimmern has spent decades eating his way around the world on television. These days, he also leads small group tours through some of his favorite locales with a focus on local immersion and authentic experiences. The Minneapolis-based chef and author says travelers are done checking off landmarks, wanting trips that leave them with genuine stories to tell. We asked him what that looks like, who is signing up and what he’s planning for 2027 and beyond.

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Is luxury now less about checking off landmarks and more about coming home with a story?

That’s right, it’s the experiential part of it. With one group in Japan, we visited a couple of shrines, but we didn’t spend hours there. You want to see them, take a picture, make a wish and get back on the bus. Then we went to a neighborhood with great watch stores, then to Kappabashi Street for cookware, then ducked into one with phenomenal used guitars. The cool denim shops were on the same street, so everyone got to buy Japanese denim. You need to pile up those experiences, so people end up doing things they read about later and say, “Wow, I wish we could have done that.” That’s my job.

(Courtesy of The Travel Channel)

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Who is signing up for these trips?

It’s a huge mix. On my Vietnam trip last February, we had a couple in their early 30s on their second trip with me, and 75-year-olds who take four or five trips abroad a year and were very energetic about everything we offered. The most interesting group is one I never imagined, which is people going through a change in their lives. They’re starting a new job, or their child just turned 7 and could stay with grandma for 10 days, or they’ve just retired. As we go, we toss out what people don’t like and we lean into what they do. It’s been different every single time due to the diverse ages and backgrounds of the guests, and I think that’s really exciting.

You’ve built a career on exploring culture through food. Why is food the perfect way in?

I personally learn more about a culture in a place that’s serving food than I do in a museum. A museum is a curated exhibit, and you have to assume a visitor can interpret the art, which not everyone can. But we eat all the time, we ask questions about it, and there’s a person across from you: a server, a chef who stops by the table, a farmer or cheese maker at the market. I curate these places so that the fourth-generation cheese maker whose family has been in the dairy business for centuries is on hand. I’m a storyteller, and everything is about the story. Spend a week eating your way through a place and you learn about its culture, its economy, who has come from where. Moroccan restaurants in Paris, for instance, serve a different kind of food than you’d find in Morocco – just as honest – because the chefs have different training and different ingredients.

(Courtesy of The Travel Channel)

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What’s the biggest new idea you’re working on for 2027?

We’re taking over an old former residence and doing a summer-camp vibe: four or five days in one stunning place with no hotel changes. Go to the pool, bike into the village, cook lunch with me, relax in a hammock, play lawn games or drink Prosecco all day. Then we venture into a city for two or three days and finish at my favorite one-star Michelin restaurant there, for eight or nine days total. It reminds me of a private Club Med, or White Lotus, and I think it’s exactly how people want to travel now. If you rent a house on Lake Como with 20 bedrooms, you’re wasting a lot of money, so what if you had a group of great people to fill all of those rooms. I think it’s ahead of its time, and nobody else is really doing it.

You’ve also stretched the idea of a weekend trip. How does that work?

We did a weekend in Paris, and everyone thought it was so extravagant, so I thought, what if we define weekend a little more loosely and a little closer to home? Make it four or five days, and go somewhere like Mexico, where the flight is cheaper than Japan or South Africa. We did a trip like this in Oaxaca. There was no hotel switching and no packing and unpacking. We went to the Tlacolula Sunday market and did all kinds of amazing things, but we made it completely easy: meet us in the lobby at 10 a.m. Thursday and we all leave on Monday. It sold out in 10 minutes, and I think we had 600 people on the waiting list. I hope we do another weekend in Paris soon, because I have chef and food-writer friends there who can help us curate something other people can’t get.

Where are you headed next?

I’m looking at China. I’ve been about 17 or 18 times and shot a lot of TV there. I’m obsessed with Chinese culture and food, and I can’t wait to be one of the first people to lead a trip there. I’d also love to do Lima, since new ingredients are coming out of the Peruvian Amazon every week, and doing it my way means getting into restaurants of famous chef friends who normally wouldn’t open for another group. That’s what these trips are all about: relationships.

(Courtesy of Andrew Zimmern)

What can a reader do on their next trip, even without a guide, to feel less like a tourist and more like a traveler?

Live like a local. It’s really easy, and the best way I know is to rent a house or an apartment instead of staying in a hotel. In Paris, I love shopping at a market, putting cheeses out on the counter and making myself some eggs in the morning. You’re also not tied to restaurants every day or night, so after a day of doing things, you can come back to the apartment and chill, then maybe walk around the neighborhood later and have dessert somewhere.

People get hung up on the idea of having to do things for themselves without hotel services, but I think the benefits far outweigh the negatives. You can sleep late and there’s good coffee in the kitchen that you bought yourself. But I always tell people: when you travel, live like a local to the best degree that you can.