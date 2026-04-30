A Zipline Through the Vines? Some of the World’s Most Unique, Under-the-Radar Wine Experiences.

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I recently returned from a trip to Anderson Valley in Mendocino County and Healdsburg in Sonoma County and was completely awestruck by the number of incredible off-the-radar vineyards and wine tasting rooms I visited.

That got me thinking, what are some of the best underrated vineyards and wine tasting rooms around the world that are quietly disrupting the global wine scene?

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Here’s a curated list of some of the finest underrated vineyards and wine tasting rooms globally. These are the intimate tasting rooms and vineyards offering world-class vintages without the crowds of Napa or Bordeaux.

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Man O’ War Tasting Room & Restaurant

Waiheke Island, New Zealand

(Man O’ War Tasting Room)

Accessible via a boat or a 90 minute drive from downtown Auckland, Man O’ War is a one-of-a-kind, estate producer, wine tasting room and restaurant. Located on the remote eastern edge of Waiheke Island, the estate boasts 75 vineyards across verdant hills. At their outdoor tasting room, which is just steps from the sand of Man O’ War Bay, grab an oversized beanbag, and have a glass (or two) of their well-loved wines ranging from their Pinque Rose to Deadnought Syrah and Valhalla Chardonnay.

Looking for a thrill? You don’t want to miss Man O’ War’s Forest Flight experience, a dual zipline experience that sends guests soaring over 900 meters of ancient Kauri forest. It might just take a few glasses to give you the courage you need to take the plunge.

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Lula Cellars

Anderson Valley, California

(Lula Cellars)

Lula Cellars is a boutique winery located in the “Deep End” of the Anderson Valley. Its focus is on making Pinot Noirs from the Anderson Valley and other single-vineyard varietals from Mendocino County. The extremely knowledgeable team at Lula Cellars shares their story, wines, and history of the Anderson Valley with guests in a relaxed, outdoor tasting area. It’s also great that this casual, unassuming winery is pet friendly!

“Here at Lula we strive to make outstanding wines that are approachable from both taste and price point. As our winemaker Matt says, ‘each bottle has pure pleasure!’” mentions Ken Avery, proprietor of Lula Cellars.

RELATED: In Sonoma’s Wine Country, Montage Healdsburg Offers a Luxury Wedding Weekend Among the Vines

Enoteca at Octant Évora

Alentejo, Portugal

(Octant Évora)

Last spring, Octant Évora unveiled Enoteca , a space dedicated to providing luxury leisure travelers and intimate groups with immersive wine and culinary experiences. Designed for both connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts, Enoteca is the only venue of its kind within a hotel in the Alentejo region, offering a rich array of engaging activities (see below).

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With a standing capacity of 20, Enoteca is warm and inviting. It houses wines from about 140 wine producers and over 300 wine labels. Enoteca’s programming includes wine master classes, private cooking sessions, wine tasting and chef’s table dinners. Groups can reserve the Enoteca space for private events.

HALL Napa Valley Tasting Room & Wine Lounge

Palm Springs, California

(John Bedell Photo/John Bedell)

Situated along Palm Canyon Drive at the lobby level of Thompson Palm Springs, the HALL Napa Valley Tasting Room & Wine Lounge brings a taste of wine country to the desert. Owned by vintners Craig and Kathryn Hall, the 1,278-square-foot space serves curated wine flights and tasting experiences spanning the family’s three brands— HALL, WALT, and BACA, with a focus on small-production wines available only directly from the winery. With aesthetically pleasing interiors and panoramic views of the San Jacinto Mountains, it’s a natural stop for wine lovers visiting Palm Springs.

Red Hook Winery

Brooklyn, New York

(Red Hook Winery)

Owned by musician-turned-wine business mogul Mark Snyder, Red Hook Winery specializes in wines from New York, specifically Long Island’s North Fork. Snyder’s goal is to educate guests about the region and elevate wines he believes deserve more love and recognition.

Red Hook Winery’s winemaker is the delightful Christopher Nicholson, who is super passionate about the maritime character of North Fork wines. He has worked closely with a number of growers over the past 17 or so vintages to produce a thorough showing of the breadth of styles and terroir in the North Fork. As an added visual bonus, the tasting room boasts awe-inspiring vistas of the Verrazzano Bridge and the East River.

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Silver Springs Farm

Lexington, Kentucky

(VisitLEX)