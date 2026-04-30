A Zipline Through the Vines? Some of the World’s Most Unique, Under-the-Radar Wine Experiences.
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I recently returned from a trip to Anderson Valley in Mendocino County and Healdsburg in Sonoma County and was completely awestruck by the number of incredible off-the-radar vineyards and wine tasting rooms I visited.
That got me thinking, what are some of the best underrated vineyards and wine tasting rooms around the world that are quietly disrupting the global wine scene?
Here’s a curated list of some of the finest underrated vineyards and wine tasting rooms globally. These are the intimate tasting rooms and vineyards offering world-class vintages without the crowds of Napa or Bordeaux.
Man O’ War Tasting Room & Restaurant
Waiheke Island, New Zealand
Accessible via a boat or a 90 minute drive from downtown Auckland, Man O’ War is a one-of-a-kind, estate producer, wine tasting room and restaurant. Located on the remote eastern edge of Waiheke Island, the estate boasts 75 vineyards across verdant hills. At their outdoor tasting room, which is just steps from the sand of Man O’ War Bay, grab an oversized beanbag, and have a glass (or two) of their well-loved wines ranging from their Pinque Rose to Deadnought Syrah and Valhalla Chardonnay.
Looking for a thrill? You don’t want to miss Man O’ War’s Forest Flight experience, a dual zipline experience that sends guests soaring over 900 meters of ancient Kauri forest. It might just take a few glasses to give you the courage you need to take the plunge.
Lula Cellars
Anderson Valley, California
Lula Cellars is a boutique winery located in the “Deep End” of the Anderson Valley. Its focus is on making Pinot Noirs from the Anderson Valley and other single-vineyard varietals from Mendocino County. The extremely knowledgeable team at Lula Cellars shares their story, wines, and history of the Anderson Valley with guests in a relaxed, outdoor tasting area. It’s also great that this casual, unassuming winery is pet friendly!
“Here at Lula we strive to make outstanding wines that are approachable from both taste and price point. As our winemaker Matt says, ‘each bottle has pure pleasure!’” mentions Ken Avery, proprietor of Lula Cellars.
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Enoteca at Octant Évora
Alentejo, Portugal
Last spring, Octant Évora unveiled Enoteca, a space dedicated to providing luxury leisure travelers and intimate groups with immersive wine and culinary experiences. Designed for both connoisseurs and casual enthusiasts, Enoteca is the only venue of its kind within a hotel in the Alentejo region, offering a rich array of engaging activities (see below).
With a standing capacity of 20, Enoteca is warm and inviting. It houses wines from about 140 wine producers and over 300 wine labels. Enoteca’s programming includes wine master classes, private cooking sessions, wine tasting and chef’s table dinners. Groups can reserve the Enoteca space for private events.
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HALL Napa Valley Tasting Room & Wine Lounge
Palm Springs, California
Situated along Palm Canyon Drive at the lobby level of Thompson Palm Springs, the HALL Napa Valley Tasting Room & Wine Lounge brings a taste of wine country to the desert. Owned by vintners Craig and Kathryn Hall, the 1,278-square-foot space serves curated wine flights and tasting experiences spanning the family’s three brands— HALL, WALT, and BACA, with a focus on small-production wines available only directly from the winery. With aesthetically pleasing interiors and panoramic views of the San Jacinto Mountains, it’s a natural stop for wine lovers visiting Palm Springs.
Red Hook Winery
Brooklyn, New York
Owned by musician-turned-wine business mogul Mark Snyder, Red Hook Winery specializes in wines from New York, specifically Long Island’s North Fork. Snyder’s goal is to educate guests about the region and elevate wines he believes deserve more love and recognition.
Red Hook Winery’s winemaker is the delightful Christopher Nicholson, who is super passionate about the maritime character of North Fork wines. He has worked closely with a number of growers over the past 17 or so vintages to produce a thorough showing of the breadth of styles and terroir in the North Fork. As an added visual bonus, the tasting room boasts awe-inspiring vistas of the Verrazzano Bridge and the East River.
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Silver Springs Farm
Lexington, Kentucky
Set on the former site of a 19th-century bourbon distillery, Silver Springs Farm Eqwine & Vineyard brings a different kind of energy to Lexington’s drinks scene. The 20-acre property, still fed by a limestone spring, leans into its history, pairing small-batch wine making with the rhythms of a working horse farm just minutes from downtown. Winemaker Allen Carter produces wines under the Black Type Reserve label, a name referencing terminology from thoroughbred racing. Tastings here are an interactive guided experience with Carter, unfolding across the farm’s vineyard and historic grounds.