Houston is 2026’s Top Food City: Here’s How to Have a Definitive Dining Weekender

Excellent pho, like that served at Houston’s classic Di An, is one of the culinary surprises awaiting in the Gulf Coast city.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

While it might not immediately come to mind as an obvious foodie hotspot, Houston, Texas has quietly taken the title of culinary powerhouse. The largest city in the state, and the fourth-largest in the U.S., Houston’s food scene is massive, sprawling and fiercely independent. And, similarly to our home base of Los Angeles, you’ll find that navigating all of the varied delights can be a challenge.

If you’re just there for a few days or a weekend, tackling a food-forward tour requires strategy. After all, you don’t want to spend your entire trip languishing in traffic on the 610 loop; instead, you want a curated hit list that balances high-end technique and locality and familiar favorites with daring foodie evolution.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Here is a two-day blueprint to eating your way through 2026’s most exciting culinary city, anchored by a beautiful “base camp” to be within striking distance of it all.

Advertisement

The Stay: Hotel Saint Augustine (Montrose)

Before you eat, you need to drop your bags (and prepare to rest a satiated belly). Check into Hotel Saint Augustine, the highly anticipated Bunkhouse property that just earned a Michelin Key. It features a cloistered circular courtyard pool, an intimate listening room spinning vinyl, and a design that feels deeply serene. It’s the perfect counterpoint to a heavy weekend of an “eatcation,” but if you’re looking for a light bite beyond your foodie tour, you can try Persied, the onsite bistro with Gulf-Coast remixes of classic fare by Chef Aaron Bludorn.

Houston’s distinct neighborhoods include downtown, which is full of elevated dining experiences. (Nate Hovee / stock.adobe.com)

Day 1: Hyper-Focus and an Open Flame

Lunch: The Masterclass in Specificity

Where: Di An Pho (Asiatown)

Di An Pho (Asiatown) The Move: After flying in, you’ll crave something restorative. Head straight to Asiatown for Chef Hung Van Tran’s decades-in-the-making pho. The menu is intentionally minimal. Don’t ask for substitutions; just order the beef pho, let the deeply complex, aromatic broth and the fresh herbs reset your travel fatigue, and savor the beauty of a kitchen doing exactly one thing exactly perfectly.

Advertisement

Between Meals: The Reset

Where: Right outside!

Right outside! The Move: Walk out the front door of your hotel and onto the campus of The Menil Collection. It’s free, typically uncrowded, and it houses one of the greatest private art collections in the world (including an impressive collection of works by artist Cy Twombly. Spend an hour in the Rothko Chapel for a moment of total silence before the evening ramps up.



Dinner: Primal Fire

Where: BASO (The Heights)

BASO (The Heights) The Move: This is your Michelin-recognized live-fire anchor for the weekend, Jaques Vernon and L.A.’s Max Lappe, who were last together at our city’s now-shuttered Angler, have joined forces in Vernon’s hometown to create BASO, a fresh-concept dining experience based on Basque open-flame cooking. The dining room is moody and austere, with heavy beats playing over the sounds of the glowing hearth. Order the grilled oysters, the striped bass and whatever heritage cut of meat they are roasting over the coals that night. Crucial: Do not leave without ordering the signature Basque cheesecake, optionally topped with caviar.

Pescado Zarandeado cooked over open coals. (Photo by Nia / stock.adobe.com)

Day 2: Nostalgia, Smash Burgers and Coastal Coals

Brunch: Elevate the Diner Experience

Where: Agnes and Sherman (The Heights)

Agnes and Sherman (The Heights) The Move: Sleep in, then head back to the Heights to nurse any hangover (or just re-whet your appetite) at Chef Nick Wong’s Asian-American diner. This is where you experience the “elevated nostalgia” trend. Order the scallion waffle, the cult-favorite crab rangoon, and the cheeseburger fried rice. It’s wildly fun, unpretentious food executed with some serious culinary chops.

An Afternoon Snack: A Second-Wind Walk Up

Where: Boo’s Burgers (East End)

Boo’s Burgers (East End) The Move: You are in Houston, and you’re here to eat, which means eating that “secondary lunch” is entirely acceptable. Swing by the East End to grab a bite at chef Joseph Boudreaux’s permanent walk-up stand. Split a classic beef smash burger and his legendary “Shroom Sammie” (crispy oyster mushrooms treated with the reverence of a prime steak) to get the full dining experience without being too full for dinner.

Dinner: The Baja “Borderless” Feast

Where: Zaranda (Downtown)

Zaranda (Downtown) The Move: Finalize your fooie weekend at James Beard Award-winner Hugo Ortega and brother Ruben’s massive new concept celebrating the cuisine of “Las Californias.” And even though you’re from one of those places (that is, Norte), this is still a not-to-miss dining experience. The space is stunning, featuring warm oak and wood baffles that mimic ocean waves.

Finalize your fooie weekend at James Beard Award-winner Hugo Ortega and brother Ruben’s massive new concept celebrating the cuisine of “Las Californias.” And even though you’re from one of those places (that is, Norte), this is still a not-to-miss dining experience. The space is stunning, featuring warm oak and wood baffles that mimic ocean waves. The Order: You are here for the Pescado Zarandeado – a whole fish butterflied, sauced with adobo, clamped in a traditional wire basket, and slow-roasted over coals. Pair it with a cocktail from their citrus-driven menu and toast to a flawlessly executed weekend.

Getting There: L.A. to HOU (or IAH)

Advertisement

For a true adventure, you can board a rail excursion on Amtrak’s Sunset Limited, which offers three-day-a-week service between Los Angeles Union Station and Houston Station.