The Hedonistic Bistros and Story-Driven Banquets Redefining Fine Dining in London

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One of my favorite cities in the world for dining, London’s restaurant scene is ever evolving with excellent options in every neighborhood and across all price points. In a city spoiled for choice, it’s chefs whose personalities shine through their food that really capture my attention beyond merely technically proficient cookery.

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Here are a few marquee reservations and under-the-radar gems that are currently at the top of their game.

The Cocochine

(Justin De Souza / Courtesy of The Cocochine)

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Chef Larry Jayasekara is perhaps the most underrated chef in all of London. It’s mind-boggling that this glamorous Mayfair restaurant does not yet have a Michelin star when Jayasekara’s food is so distinctively delicious. Picasso and Matisse paintings grace the dining room walls and the seven-seat chef’s counter on the second floor looking directly into the spotless kitchen is a fun perch for solo diners. Lunch at The Cocochine is an absolute steal too, with two- and three-course prix fixe options available for £29 and £39.

(Justin-De-Souza / Courtesy The Cocochine)

The menu focuses on seafood, including XXL hand dived scallops and langoustines from Tanera Mor, a private island in Scotland. Venison and lamb are sustainably sourced from The Cocochine’s regenerative Rowler Farm 60 miles away in Northamptonshire. Produce comes almost exclusively from Rowler Farm as well, showcased beautifully in a delicate 56-ingredient salad. Jayasekara treats these rare ingredients with care, often incorporating flavors from his Sri Lankan heritage.

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(Sonya Metzler / Courtesy The Cocochine)

For example, dry-aged turbot fillet comes with a coconut sambal crust and clarified curry consommé is poured tableside over crab salad. Jayasekara’s signature dessert is crème caramel made with jaggery and topped with golden oscietra caviar and crème fraîche ice cream, inspired by Watalappam, a Sri Lankan coconut custard. The tasting menu is well worth it, and wine pairings are among the best in London.

Ikoyi

(Irina Boersma / Courtesy of Ikoyi)

Although Ikoyi is named for a neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria, chef Jeremy Chan is not cooking African food. The British-Chinese-Canadian chef describes his food as “spice-based” and “maximalist” in flavor, unleashing boundless creativity without cultural constraints. This is evident from the very first bite, or rather sip, of gola pepper broth, a punchy 18 hour infusion of vegetables and spices.

(Cristiana Ferrauti / Courtesy Ikoyi)

Most dishes are garnished with multiple sauces and glazes, adding layers of unexpected flavors that somehow harmonize beautifully. A one-bite snack of drunken squid toast reminds me vaguely of Hong Kong-style shrimp toast dim sum, and there’s a dessert reminiscent of sticky toffee pudding, but far more complex and sophisticated, with caramelized apple poppyseed cake, coffee caramel, cinnamon berry foam and curry leaf vanilla ice cream.

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(Courtesy of Haejo Nam / Ikoyi)

Fish and meat are dry-aged to concentrate umami flavors in a cooler on full view in the entryway. Wine, sake and tea pairings are available and if you ask nicely, they’ll even mix and match between all three. This is the highest ranked London restaurant on the World’s 50 Best list at number 15 for good reason.

Legado

Spanish chef Nieves Barragán Mohacho grew up in Bilbao and has cooked in London kitchens for nearly 30 years. Legado is her legacy, celebrating regional Spanish cuisine in a fun and lively double height dining room flooded with natural light. The whole animal butchery here is impressive, with dedicated sections on the menu for every part of the suckling pig and lamb.

The most memorable bites from my recent meal were offal, including juicy grilled pig ears served with sweet baby potatoes, paprika and capers. Frit Mallorquin was another flavorful discovery – pan-fried diced veggies and lamb offal including kidneys, liver and hearts atop celeriac purée.

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Three-sip mini cocktails served in tiny cups are a fun way to start. These chilled fruit and veggie infusions awaken your palate for the bold flavors to come. The wine list is entirely Spanish as well, staying true to theme. There are enough smaller snacks for solo diners to cobble together a nice meal, especially at the 16 counter seats directly overlooking the kitchen and traditional Spanish wood-fired ovens.

A. Wong

This is the only multi-Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant outside of China and chef Andrew Wong has completely transformed his parents’ casual Cantonese restaurant into an expression of Chinese banquet-style dining that tells the story of China’s culinary history and the impact of the ancient Silk Road on Chinese gastronomy. Wong studied social anthropology at the London School of Economics, and approaches menu development at A. Wong with an anthropologist’s fastidious research.

(Courtesy of James Gillies / A. Wong)

More than 30 dishes are served in six waves, with a half dozen plates hitting the table at once, from refreshing chilled French beans with wasabi and osmanthus jelly to bite-sized Peking duck reimagined as dim sum. One of my favorites is a rich chicken stock and crab soup with strands of mung bean and butternut squash purees mimicking the texture of shark’s fin, making the case for why there’s no need to eat the controversial Chinese delicacy.

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There’s a la carte dim sum at lunch, but for the full experience, book the three-hour Collections of China tasting menu, which offers a comprehensive taste across China’s geography and 3,000 year history. The endless parade of dishes can feel overwhelming at times, but the servers are very knowledgeable in explaining ingredients, techniques and origins of each dish.

The Dysart Petersham

This family-owned gem is worth the drive to Richmond Park for a cozy meal in a charming Arts and Crafts building that feels like going to dinner at a friend’s countryside home. That is, if your friend happens to be a Michelin-starred chef. Most diners are locals, returning for chef Kenneth Culhane’s brilliant seasonal compositions garnished with herbs from their garden.

Managing director Barny Taylor and his parents took over The Dysart Petersham in 2004 and evolved over the years from a gastropub to more refined fine dining, now offering nine-course tasting menus (including a vegetarian tasting menu) along with a three- and four-course prix fixe.

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Taylor greets guests at the door like a true maître d’hôtel, and the small kitchen crew cooks with creativity and precision. A few highlights from my recent meal include a refreshing chilled English pea soup with crisp Granny Smith apple brunoise, steamed Cornish turbot with turmeric sauce Jacqueline and a dressed up tiramisù with locally roasted Difference Coffee.

Dorian

Named for the hedonistic main character in Oscar Wilde’s novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” this French bistro-inspired Notting Hill neighborhood restaurant is that rare confluence of buzzy celeb hotspot and truly excellent cookery. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, Joe Jonas, Lily Allen and the Beckhams have all enjoyed meals here recently.

The style of cooking reminds me of industry favorite Brat, but with a sexier ambiance and more polished service. Begin with one-bite potato rösti with a multitude of toppings, including fresh shaved truffle, caviar, pork belly, or morels and wild garlic. Bone-in steaks and turbot chops are meant to share, but there are plenty of delightful small plates, like grilled squid and saffron rice, for solo diners too.

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The bar here is a great spot to people watch and chat up bartenders with a front row seat to the open-fire cooking. An astounding wine list includes bottles that would be impossible to find in the US priced well below retail prices.