Madrid’s Must-Eats: A Guide to the City’s Authentic Food Scene

Food-focused Madrid is a haven for culinary exploration – here’s how to take that journey like a local

My first meal in Madrid was a tortilla española alongside my husband and sister. That said, a tortilla is NOT what you’re picturing! Think of it as a cross between a frittata and an omelet, but softer, richer, and enjoyed at any hour. Each bite was a layered, gooey delight. Ours had potatoes and a little cheese, though the traditional version sticks to just eggs, potatoes, and onion. These days, everyone seems to have their own twist.

Madrid Lunch

The Lifestyle of Eating in Madrid

Madrid is a city that invites you to sit, savor, and stay awhile with your friends. Meals stretch long into the night (add 45 minutes to whatever you’re thinking). Dinner usually starts around 9 or even 10:30 p.m. ... yes, really.

It’s late by most U.S. standards, so plan your snacks accordingly. While waiting, the energy of the city is something to behold. I was amazed watching the crowds transform like a living time-lapse.

Madrid’s food is a cross-section of Spain’s best dishes. If you can’t travel the whole country, you can still taste its breadth and variety right here. There are 29 Michelin-starred restaurants in the city, and many are worth the splurge. But some of the most memorable meals are more humble – eaten standing up at a bar with jamón hanging overhead or slowly shared at a tiny table built for two. Somehow, we made it fit three. No matter the setting, the food has soul; so do the people serving it.

With more than 9,000 restaurants in the city, there’s no shortage of options. Don’t overthink; delicious food is in abundance here! There are plenty of opportunities to support small businesses along the way. Like many cities beloved by tourists, Madrid is striving to protect itself from chain restaurant takeovers or tacky cocktail bars serving clickbaity drinks that can price out local gems.

As the city pushes back, travelers can help by choosing where they spend their money carefully.

So, this guide is for people who want to go deeper, eat with intention at the tiny tapas bar, or walk a few extra blocks for an incredible meal at the backstreet bodega.

Enjoying that kind of meal is better for the city, better for the people who live there, and better for you, too.

Eat Madrid Like A Pro

A few things are helpful to know before you start wandering from bar to bar on a tapas trek. As I did on my recent trip, I recommend three simple priorities: walk, eat, repeat. Do that, and you’re well on your way to enjoying Madrid like a local.

You’ll most likely eat al aire libre (that is, outdoors). With all the greenery, plazas and fountains, it’s worth savoring, even if you have to brush away a few pigeons.

Every neighborhood has a market uniquely its own. During the lunchtime chaos, I felt like a stockbroker on a trading room floor just trying to order pintxos. We had better luck exploring in the evening, when my husband could order his churros in peace. Either way, you’ll leave with a snack, a story or, hopefully, both.

Look for restaurants that change their menus with the seasons or market availability. The ingredients come from nearby – olive oil from the south, seafood from the coasts, and produce from small farms just outside the city. It’s a good sign that the food is fresh.

The size of tapas can be a bit of a guessing game. Sometimes they’re complimentary olives and potato chips that arrive with your drink. Other times, they’re full plates meant for sharing. Don’t be afraid to ask about portion sizes before ordering five dishes. We were halfway through rattling off dishes when our server gently cut in. “Maybe start with a few,” he said, smiling. “You can always order more.”

Order slowly. Madrid isn’t running out of jamón anytime soon.

Being a vegetarian isn’t as easy. You can ask for the vegetarian plates, but they are usually interpreted as pescatarian. So, unless you’re comfortable eating fish, you may need to get creative or carry snacks. That said, Madrid features one of the world’s largest fish markets. If seafood’s on the table for you, you’ll eat well.

What Madrileños Actually Eat

Madrid’s food is hearty and unfussy. It’s the kind of food built over generations by workers, grandmothers, and tavern cooks. In fact, the oldest restaurant in the world is here: Sobrino de Botín, officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

Close-up of a hot chocolate drink served with Spanish doughnuts (Churros) in an outdoor cafe in Madrid, Spain.

Start with these Madrid favorites:

• Tortilla de patatas – a large, golden omelet with potatoes, often slightly runny

• Churros con chocolate – crisp churros dipped in thick dark chocolate (don’t forget to try its thicker cousin, porros)

• Patatas bravas – fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce; even better with a cold local beer

• Huevos rotos – jammy eggs over fried potatoes and cured ham

• Tinto de verano – a lighter take on sangria made with red wine and lemon soda

• Bocadillo de calamares – fried squid on crusty bread (best near Plaza Mayor)

• Gambas al ajillo – garlicky shrimp in olive oil sauce, each one basically melts in your mouth

• Cocido madrileño – a hearty chickpea stew, served in courses: broth, vegetables, then meat

• Conservas – tinned seafood served with bread and wine; surprisingly elegant

• Gildas – anchovy, olive, and pickled peppers skewered on a toothpick

• Vermut de grifo – sweet vermouth on tap, often served with olives and pickles

• Café – yes, just coffee, but it’s essential to any breakfast or afternoon pastry in Madrid

Chickpea stew dish, cocido madrileno. With beef, sausage (chorizo), bacon, carrots and bread.

7 Fork-Forward Spots to Explore in Madrid

Pum Pum Café

In an old butcher shop in Lavapiés, this warm, light-filled café is run by a couple focused on sustainability and community. Locals come for the organic brunch, homemade pastries and slow mornings. Try the veggie burger or shakshuka and be prepared for a short wait on weekends.

Taberna La Cortá

Owned by a couple from Andalusia, this cozy tavern in Chamberí brings a touch of southern flavor to Madrid. They serve rich salmorejo, crispy eggplant with honey and house vermouth poured with care. Most dishes are under 10 euros. The room fills up with regulars by 8 p.m.

Bar Trafalgar

A small, family-run neighborhood bar dedicated to one thing: tortilla. They’ve been making it the same way for years, with a custardy center that’s slightly runny. Go for lunch on a weekday when the bar is packed with nearby office workers. You’ll stand shoulder to shoulder and finish eating in under 20 minutes.

Bar La Esperanza

In the heart of Las Letras, this timeless bar offers silky croquetas, cold vermouth, and a seasonal menu with a few standout vegetable dishes. The lighting is soft, the staff warm and unhurried. Come for a quiet catch-up or a solo glass of wine at the bar.

El 5 de Tirso

Opened by two friends near Tirso de Molina, this candlelit spot changes its menu daily, based on whatever looks best at the market. You might find pork cheeks one night and grilled eggplant with miso the next. Reservations are recommended for dinner, especially on weekends.

Mo de Movimiento

Housed in a restored theater, this airy, sustainable restaurant is filled with plants, communal tables, and families with kids. They serve sourdough pizza, roasted seasonal vegetables, and natural wine. The space gets busy and buzzy, especially in the evenings, but service is smooth and friendly.

El Minibar

A few steps from Ópera station, this pocket-sized bar serves anchovies in vinegar, tinned mussels, and a grilled cheese with tomato jam that won best tapas in Madrid in 2013. Arrive early to secure a seat. The owner will likely chat with you between pouring wines and slicing cheese.

The Last Bite

Eating in Madrid is a deeply communal experience. I’ll remember the people who lingered, the vermouth-fueled conversations with my sister, my husband’s big laugh over patatas, and all those people who filled every plaza with life.

So, order something you’ve never tried. Start a conversation with the waiter or someone at the table next to you and ask for their recommendation: You’ll carry more than just a good meal home with you.