These 10 Restaurants Are Ushering in the New Wave of Indian Fine-Dining in America

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When I first came to the United States from Mumbai, India, almost two decades ago, Indian restaurants in America were seriously lacking.

Most of the ones I visited were serving basic North Indian cuisine (yes, Butter Chicken Tikka Masala!), had no ambiance, and no real personality. That was the complete opposite of the kind of restaurants I was used to frequenting in India. I was seriously disappointed, to say the least.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

I thought that’s how it would always be, and I had resigned myself to eating spiceless Indian curries when things slowly began to change.

Advertisement

In the last decade or so, there has been a fresh wave of modern Indian eateries across the United States, which are moving beyond standard curry menus. They’re showcasing hyper-regional flavors and contemporary culinary techniques. These restaurants are stylish spaces that are helmed by innovative culinary teams who are pairing family recipes with sustainable sourcing and high-tech kitchen methods...and I’m so excited!

“What is happening in Indian dining in America today is less a reinvention of the cuisine than a reframing of how it is understood,” mentions chef Chintan Pandya, executive chef and partner in Unapologetic Foods. “There’s a broader movement in which chefs are becoming custodians and storytellers of India’s regional food cultures, while still operating within a contemporary American restaurant landscape. Ultimately, these restaurants are expanding the definition of Indian cuisine in America, from a category defined by familiar dishes to a much richer conversation about region, memory, migration, identity, technique, and place. In doing so, they are showing that the future of Indian food can be built not by leaving tradition behind, but by understanding it more deeply.”

Here’s a curation of 10 of these restaurants that are pushing the boundaries of the Indian dining experience in the United States.

Advertisement

Semma, New York City

(Courtesy of Semma)

Situated in the West Village, Semma is a Michelin-starred, South Indian eatery. This wildly popular restaurant boasts vibrant interiors that pay homage to Kerala’s houseboats and rich culture. Owned by Unapologetic Foods and headed by executive chef Vijay Kumar, the culinary offerings are hyper-regional, authentic, and hit the spot.

On a recent trip to NYC, I visited Semma and was completely blown away. The ambiance was warm and inviting, and the food and hospitality were exceptional. Order the Gunpowder Dosa, Lobster Moilee, Eral Thokku (tiger prawns), Attu Sukka (slow-braised beef), and the Dindigul Biryani, and you will not be disappointed!

Badmaash, Los Angeles

(Courtesy of Badmaash)

This year, the Mahendro family — who are regarded as the pioneers of Indian fusion food in Los Angeles — opened Badmaash ’s latest outpost in Venice. This eatery is chic, enigmatic, and oh-so-stylish (everything you don’t expect from an Indian restaurant!). Located on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the restaurant’s food and drink offerings exhibit the family’s second-generation twist on Indian offerings, but with a high-end, seasonal edge.

Signature plates are Dad’s Famous Coconut Curry Mussels, Hamachi Crudo, Oyster Mushrooms Laal Maas, Steak Frites with meat masala au poivre, and the Saffron Tres Leches Cake. At Badmaash, while the food and cocktails are outstanding, what makes me go back is the warm service, led by brothers Arjun Mahendro and Nakul Mahendro.

Advertisement

“This didn’t happen overnight. When we started Badmaash 14 years ago, we were the first of our kind. We built a restaurant and did Indian food in a way that was expressive of our Indo-American experience, and we’re honored to see the butterfly effect of what we’ve done,” remarks Nakul Mahendro of Badmaash. “The many cultures and cuisines of India allow us to play with such a wide range of flavors, textures and techniques, and we’re excited to see more regions of India represented and expressed! We’ve never treated Badmaash as just a restaurant. It has grown to be a cultural institution for anyone of South Asian descent, in America and around the world. You can count on us to keep pushing the wave.”

INDIBAR, Scottsdale

(Courtesy of Indibar)

INDIBAR celebrates the regional diversity of Indian cuisine through traditions, ingredients, and techniques from across the country. Chef partner Nigel J. Lobo and chef Ajay Singh have crafted a menu, which takes visitors to the heart of India. The Meen Pollichathu, a banana leaf-wrapped branzino fillet, Dum Ka Murgh, chicken with khada masala and poppy seeds, and Kashmiri Lamb Rogan Josh, come highly recommended. Moreover, the eatery also offers a Mumbai-inspired takeout program known as Daabawala, and plans to begin a seasonal, multi-course tasting concept called Lehr within the restaurant.

“Indian cuisine has never been one cuisine. It has hundreds of regional traditions, ingredients and techniques shaped by geography, history and family. What is exciting about this new generation of Indian restaurants is that we are no longer trying to fit all of that diversity into a familiar idea of what Indian food should look like,” remarks Nigel J. Lobo, chef partner at INDIBAR. “Modern Indian cooking, to me, is not about changing tradition for the sake of being modern. It is about understanding tradition deeply enough to know how it can evolve while still telling the story of where it came from.”

Indienne, Chicago

(Courtesy of Neil John Burger)

This elegant, fine-dining eatery is reinventing Indian cuisine with its beautifully plated and delicious tasting menus. I tried the Michelin-starred restaurant’s non-vegetarian tasting menu and was greatly satisfied. At Indienne, Chicago , standout dishes included the Mushroom Eclair, Scallop Xec Xec, Lobster Moilee, Lamb Nihari, and the Mishti Doi. The restaurant’s ambiance is inviting, and the hospitality is incredibly thoughtful and top-notch. In addition, the accompanying cocktails are simple, refreshing, and complement the food perfectly. After the success of Indienne, Chicago, chef Sujan Sarkar recently unveiled Indienne in New York City as well.

Advertisement

“Indian cuisine in America is entering a fascinating new chapter. At Indienne, we take those same foundations and use modern culinary techniques and contemporary ideas to reinterpret them in a completely new and transformative way,” notes chef Sujan Sarkar of Indienne Chicago and NYC. “There’s a growing curiosity for India’s hyper-regional cuisines alongside an openness to experience Indian food through a more progressive, modern lens. That evolution is allowing us to celebrate tradition while continuing to push the cuisine forward.”

Bricklane, Los Angeles

(Courtesy of Bricklane)

Located in the heart of L.A.’s Arts District, in a restored 1920s masonry and steel warehouse, Bricklane is a new and trending contemporary Indian restaurant. This eatery, by executive chef Sanjay Rawat and Tanzanian-born entrepreneur Rishma Shariff, serves regional Indian cuisine with a California twist. Bricklane’s interiors are aesthetically pleasing, and it features a charming patio space and private dining rooms. Highlights from the menu include the Chili Cheese Kulcha, Banarasi Aloo Kachori, Charred Sweet Potato Chaat, Grilled Branzino, and the Bricklane Laal Maas. The dishes are bold, inventive, and extremely flavorful.

“At Brick Lane, I’m blending California’s food philosophy, a focus on fresh, seasonal local produce and premium cuts of meat, with a diverse array of Indian specialities. While I was born and raised in New Delhi, I’ve spent the last several years in Southern California, studying what makes our culinary concepts so distinct,” says chef Sanjay Rawat of Brick Lane. “Like many Angeleno chefs, I adapt the menu to fit the season, I use olive oil over ghee, and I employ a variety of smoking, grilling, and slow cooked techniques to let the high quality ingredients shine through. Sometimes, people don’t associate seasonality and freshness with Indian food. I want to change that misconception!”

TIYA, San Francisco

(Courtesy of Neetu Laddha)

Located in San Francisco’s Marina District, TIYA serves a fun, fusion twist on regional Indian dishes, showcasing the heritage and vision of chefs and brothers Sujan Sarkar and Pujan Sarkar. The innovative menu is divided into two experiences: a four-course tasting menu and an à la carte menu. The Goat Ghee Roast Taco, Scallop Balchao, Hamachi Bhel, Tandoori Avocado, Paneer Polichattu, and crowd favorites. The dishes are bold and packed with diverse textures and flavors.

Advertisement

“True culinary progression isn’t about leaving tradition behind. It’s about going deeper into a dish. For example, our Scallop Balchao stays rooted in its Goan origins, but what changes is the lightness, the precision, the ingredients we can now reach for in California,” notes chef Pujan Sarkar. “By pairing our own family’s story with that kind of intentionality, we’re charting a path where contemporary Indian cuisine is recognized for its nuance, elegance and artistic depth.”

Tamba, Las Vegas

(Courtesy of Anthony Mair)

Tamba invites guests on a sensory journey, unveiling a fresh and sophisticated perspective on coastal Indian cuisine, refined, but true to its roots. The eatery’s culinary team specializes in varied cooking formats, including a traditional clay tandoor, live-fire grills, wok cooking, and a raw bar. Menu highlights include the Sea Bass Amritsari, Lasooni Lamb Chop, Tawa Charred Octopus, and Lobster Green Curry.

“Tamba is contemporary Indian, not a single tradition, but many regions — cuisine that traveled the world and found its home in Las Vegas,” mentions Sunny Dhillon, owner of Tamba. “Chef Anand Singh traveled through six countries over twenty years. His travels are on the plate as technique, not decoration, cooked on six live fires, the oldest way there is, on equipment built to control it exactly — a clay tandoor, a Josper from Barcelona, a mangal burning Japanese binchotan, a high-heat wok, and the slow curry fire.”

Ambassadors Clubhouse, New York City

(AVABLU)

Situated in the heart of New York’s NoMad district, Ambassadors Clubhouse is an eatery serving North Indian food in an upscale setting. This celebrity-favorite eatery’s interiors pay homage to lavish mansions of North India’s Punjab region and the food celebrates the area’s rich culinary heritage. The restaurant’s culinary team are showcasing rare recipes and traditional cooking techniques with a modern flair. Try the Tandoori Margarita, Taro Tokri & Tikka Chaat, Chili Cheese Pakode, Original BBQ Butter Chicken Chops, Warqi Lamb Seekh Kebab.

Advertisement

I recently dined at Ambassadors Clubhouse in New York City. I absolutely loved the expansive restaurant’s elegant interiors, impeccable service and lip-smacking food. This is the perfect eatery for a milestone celebration.

Copra, San Francisco

(Courtesy of Chad Santo Tomas)

This eatery serves the food of the Southernmost part of India in an elegant setting. Copra ’s interiors have a tropical vibe featuring macrame, floor-to-ceiling shelves, hand-woven chandeliers, vintage wallpaper, and a range of distinctive decor pieces. Chef Srijith Gopinathan has crafted beautiful plates such as Lamb Shoulder Chettinad, Mysore Masala Dosa, Southern Kerala Shrimp Mango Curry, and Rasam Poori.

“Indian cuisine has never been one story. It is deeply regional, personal, and constantly evolving. For us, the opportunity is not simply to reinterpret tradition, but to create restaurants that feel culturally grounded and entirely of the present,” says Ayesha Thapar, co-owner of the Cal-India Collective.

Besharam, San Francisco

(Courtesy of Besharam)

Rooted in regional cuisine from the Indian state of Gujarat, and viewed through a California filter, Besharam serves vegetarian-forward Indian dishes. Helmed by chef Heena Patel, the colorful eatery’s menu aims to challenge expectations of what Indian cuisine can look and taste like in America. The Drunken Pani Puri, Undhiyu Wellington, Malai Koftas, Ringan No Oro, and Dal Makhani are must-haves.

Advertisement

“At Besharam, redefining tradition isn’t about changing Gujarati food to fit an American idea of fine dining. It’s about giving people the opportunity to experience it on its own terms,” concludes chef Heena Patel, co-owner of Besharam.

