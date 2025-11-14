Thailand’s Charm, Cuisine and Culture on Display at ‘THAI SELECT FESTIVAL’ Nov. 17

Hungry? Get ready to embark on a flavorful journey to Thailand as the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, invites Angelenos to experience the “THAI SELECT FESTIVAL,” a one-day celebration of authentic Thai cuisine and culture at The Cabana @ Westfield Century City, Los Angeles.

This exciting event, organized under Thailand’s national Soft Power initiative, aims to promote the country’s world-renowned culinary heritage through its official quality mark, Thai SELECT. The festival brings together Thai restaurants, cultural activities and celebrity guests to showcase the essence of “Authentic Thai Taste” to the Westside.

On this special occasion, Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi will graciously preside over the opening ceremony, marking a momentous milestone in Thailand’s ongoing effort to share its culinary excellence with the world.

VIDEO | 00:26 Thai SELECT Night Market 2025 Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!



A Vibrant Night Market in the City of Angels

This year’s theme, “The Savory Thai SELECT Night Market,” recreates the colorful atmosphere of Thailand’s beloved night markets: bustling, aromatic and full of charm. Guests can stroll through a lively Thai-inspired setting and discover the diverse flavors that make Thai cuisine one of the most celebrated in the world.

The festival will feature:

Over 14 Thai SELECT-certified restaurants from across the U.S. serving authentic dishes made with traditional recipes and premium ingredients. From spicy curries to fragrant stir-fries and sweet Thai desserts, every dish tells the story of Thailand’s culinary artistry.

from across the U.S. serving authentic dishes made with traditional recipes and premium ingredients. From spicy curries to fragrant stir-fries and sweet Thai desserts, every dish tells the story of Thailand’s culinary artistry. The Thai Cultural Zone , where guests can enjoy fun activities such as the traditional Thai dart game (Pa-Pao) and take home exclusive souvenirs.

, where guests can enjoy fun activities such as the traditional Thai and take home exclusive souvenirs. The “Thai SELECT Passport” experience, a culinary adventure where visitors collect stamps from participating restaurant booths for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Lucky winners will receive gifts personally presented by Thailand’s popular actors Mile (Phakphum Romsaithong) and Apo (Nattawin Wattanagitiphat), who will make a special appearance to greet fans and celebrate the spirit of Thai hospitality.

A Gateway to Thailand’s Soft Power

The THAI SELECT FESTIVAL serves as a dynamic platform to promote Thailand’s Soft Power through its cuisine - connecting people across cultures through the universal language of food. The festival highlights the Thai SELECT certification, a prestigious mark awarded by the DITP to restaurants worldwide that meet strict standards of authenticity, flavor and service.

The Thai SELECT mark guarantees that dishes are prepared with genuine Thai ingredients, recipes and flavors. Certified restaurants embody the essence of Thai culinary culture – balancing sweet, sour, salty and spicy notes with harmony and care. Today, more than 2,000 Thai SELECT restaurants proudly represent Thailand across 77 countries worldwide.

Join Us for a Taste of Thailand on Nov. 17!

The THAI SELECT FESTIVAL is free and open to the public. Whether you’re a food lover, culture enthusiast, or simply looking for a new experience, come and discover why Thai cuisine continues to captivate hearts and palates around the globe.

Venue: The Cabana @ Westfield Century City, Los Angeles

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Time: 7:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Admission: Free Entry

Come for the food. Stay for the culture. Leave with the taste of Thailand.

