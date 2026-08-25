From Tokyo’s 52nd-Floor Vistas to Amalfi’s Sea Cliffs: 10 Global Rooftop Restaurants Where the View Is Center Stage

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Every time I visit a new city, I make it a point to check out its most popular rooftop restaurants. I think well-loved rooftop eateries are a great way to get a bird’s eye view of the city’s skyline and get a sense of the place’s vibe and diverse culinary offerings.

A few years ago, when I was visiting Lisbon, Portugal, I spent a lot of time at SUD Lisboa Terrazza, where I soaked in the panoramic vistas of the Tagus River and the electric ambiance of the city.

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If you’re looking to experience some of the world’s best rooftop restaurants, read on. You’ll find some of the most spectacular skyline views, delectable cocktails, and delicious chef-driven menus.

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AER, Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai

(Courtesy of AER)

Situated on the 34th floor, AER is a trendy restaurant and lounge with unobstructed views of Mumbai’s skyline and the Arabian Sea. This newly refurbished, indoor-outdoor space boasts a nautical design style and Art Deco-inspired furnishings. AER’s expert culinary team crafts delightful multi-cuisine sharing plates and lip-smacking cocktails. The eatery’s Seafood Tempura Platter, Tandoori Chicken Tikka Flatbread, and Caribbean Pork Sliders are crowd favorites.

The best time to check out AER is during sunset hours. The spot is popular on weekends — I recommend going on a weekday for a more relaxed experience and a better shot at snagging a prime table.

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Sky Room, Fairmont Breakers Long Beach

(Courtesy of Fairmont Breakers Long Beach)

Nestled atop the recently restored Fairmont Breakers Long Beach, Sky Room is an upscale rooftop eatery serving contemporary California cuisine. Helmed by executive chef Maxwell Pfeiffer, the restaurant’s team crafts a seasonally driven tasting menu, which is elevated by tableside rituals that include a champagne and caviar service, California Wagyu Beef Wellington carved tableside, and flambéed desserts presented with theatrical flair. This restaurant, with its floor-to-ceiling windows, has hosted the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Rita Hayworth, Cary Grant, Clark Gable, and Babe Ruth.

“Sky Room has been part of the fabric of Long Beach since 1938, and there’s still a wonderful sense of occasion the moment you arrive,” mentions André Brose, general manager of Fairmont Breakers Long Beach. “From its sweeping views across the city and coastline to chef-driven cuisine and beautifully crafted cocktails, it offers an experience that feels distinctly Southern California while honoring the glamour and history of the original space. It’s the kind of place where the timeless character of the setting becomes as memorable as the meal itself.”

Makris Athens by Domes Resorts, Athens

(Courtesy of Domes Resorts)

This farm-to-table, Michelin-starred eatery is located on the rooftop of a three-story Neoclassical building. Makris Athens is a charming eatery with a picturesque terrace that boasts beautiful views of the Acropolis and Ancient Agora. The restaurant’s food menu features a modern interpretation of Greek cuisine, with ingredients sourced almost entirely from chef Patron Petros Dimas’ family’s organic farm. Moreover, the restaurant’s beverage program by master of wine Yiannis Karakasis complements the entire dining experience.

Senzafine Rooftop Restaurant, Hotel Santa Caterina, Amalfi

(Courtesy of Hotel Santa Caterina)

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Perched atop Hotel Santa Caterina, this new dining destination’s design style pays homage to the natural beauty of the Amalfi Coast. Senzafine Rooftop Restaurant ’s menu is internationally inspired, and features signatures such as pizzaiolo-style glazed Wagyu Kagoshima, local lobster Caprese style, Roman-style Scarola endive, and locally sourced smoked eel yakitori with potatoes and rosemary.

“Elevated above Hotel Santa Caterina, with the Tyrrhenian Sea and the town of Amalfi unfolding before you, Senzafine marries coastal elegance with contemporary touches for a truly extraordinary dining experience,” mentions Andrew Camera, general manager at Hotel Santa Caterina. “We wanted the cuisine and design to honor that sense of place while introducing an element of discovery, bringing together the richness of Mediterranean tradition with global influences. Senzafine is about creating those rare moments where exceptional food, remarkable views, and the unmistakable spirit of the Amalfi Coast come together.”

SUD Lisboa Terrazza, Lisbon

(Courtesy of SUD Lisboa Terrazza)

Situated on the scenic riverfront in the Belém neighborhood of Lisbon, SUD Lisboa is a modern Mediterranean eatery and lounge. The eatery’s SUD Lisboa Terrazza features an infinity pool overlooking the Tagus River and the arresting Bridge 25 de Abril. It’s well-loved by locals and tourists for its mouthwatering food and beverage offerings, its live dance and song performances, and its exceptional hospitality.

Jade Rabbit, Kimpton Era Midtown New York

(Courtesy of Jade Rabbit)

Jade Rabbit is situated on the 34th floor of the Kimpton Era Midtown New York and offers 360- degree views of the Manhattan skyline and the Rockefeller Center. Conceptualized by SLCE Architects and INC Architecture & Design, this restaurant and bar’s interiors include an eye-catching, tomato-red bar, adorned with hand-painted lotus motifs, and red high-top chairs and scarlet sofas. The bar’s Jade Jungle Bird (Pa’lante Reposado Rum, Campari, pineapple, lime, demerara, Japanese bitters) and Emperor Mai Thai (Pa’lante Reposado Rum, orange curacao, orgeat, lime, infused tea syrup, sakura bitters) are must-haves.

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“At Jade Rabbit, the skyline is only part of what makes the experience memorable. Named after the mythical jade rabbit of the moon, our rooftop Asian izakaya pairs vibrant, shareable small plates with inventive riffs on Asian and tiki cocktails, striking design and genuine hospitality, all set against sweeping 360-degree views of Rockefeller Center and the New York City skyline,” remarks Tom Dillon, founder and CEO of Apicii.

New York Grill and Bar, Park Hyatt Tokyo

(Courtesy of Park Hyatt Tokyo)

Perched high above Tokyo on the 52nd floor, New York Grill and Bar provides a rare sense of escape while remaining deeply connected to the energy of the city below. It’s known as one of Tokyo’s trendiest nightlife spots, and for good reason. This iconic eatery is frequented by locals for its live jazz performances, captivating 360-degree city views, locally sourced seasonal produce, and impressive selection of more than 1,600 wines.

“Through its striking floor-to-ceiling windows, guests take in sweeping views of Tokyo’s iconic skyline while enjoying live jazz, premium whiskies, world-class wines, and signature cocktails such as the L.I.T., which pays homage to the hotel’s cinematic history,” says Fredrik Harfors, general manager of Park Hyatt Tokyo. “There is something truly special about being surrounded by one of the world’s most dynamic cities while feeling entirely removed from the streets below, a balance of energy, atmosphere and quiet sophistication that has long defined Park Hyatt Tokyo.”

Poza, L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

(Courtesy of Poza)

Poza is L’Ermitage Beverly Hills’ under-the-radar rooftop eatery featuring an inviting pool, spectacular vistas from downtown L.A. to the Hollywood Hills, and an elegant ambiance. I visited the eatery this summer for brunch, and loved its Lobster Roll, Bluefin Tuna Poke, and the signature Lobster Cobb. Furthermore, the restaurant’s service was thoughtful and attentive, and its seasonal spritzes hit the spot. Since then, it has become my go-to spot when I’m looking for a laid-back, yet lively rooftop escape overlooking the Beverly Hills skyline.

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“Poza captures something increasingly rare in Los Angeles: The feeling of being completely tucked away while still in the heart of Beverly Hills,” says Frederic Zemmour, general manager at L’Ermitage Beverly Hills. “The rooftop pairs panoramic views with an elevated yet intimate poolside setting, chef-driven cuisine and seasonal cocktails, all brought to life through the highly personalized sense of hospitality that has long defined L’Ermitage.”

CÉ LA VI Dubai

(Courtesy of CÉ LA VI)

This celebrity-favorite eatery and bar is situated on the 54th floor and offers guests an aerial view of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountains, and the Downtown Dubai skyline. CÉ LA VI Dubai is a much sought-after eatery serving a delicious Pan Asian menu created by chef Howard Ko. Menu highlights include the Fried Calamari, Shrimp Tempura, Yellowtail Carpaccio, Crispy Duck Salad, Crispy Crab Maki, Miso Chilean Bass, Korean Fried Chicken, and the Kimchi Fried Rice.

Seneca, San Diego

(Garrett Rowland)