Helicopter Drops and Dedicated Photo Guides Anchor Quark Expeditions’ Newly Announced 2028 Seasons

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Quark Expeditions, which has been running trips to the Arctic and Antarctica since 1991, has opened bookings for its 2028 Arctic and 2028/2029 Antarctic seasons — the earliest the company has launched a new season in its 35-year history. More than 70 departures are on offer, with several new additions this year to what is already one of the most specialized expedition lineups in polar travel.

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(Courtesy of Michelle Sole)

The most notable new offering is a Guided Photography Program that is available across both seasons. Groups are capped at just 16 people per excursion, and each is led by a dedicated photo guide. Guest get priority positioning on Zodiac boats and slower-paced time in the field built around real-time shooting conditions, plus daily workshops and image reviews. It’s a structured approach to something that has always been one of the main draws to polar travel — the light, the wildlife, the landscape — but rarely gets the dedicated instruction to match.

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(Jonas Fellenstein / Courtesy of Quark Expeditions)

Also new are Expedition Extensions — pre- and post-voyage add-ons that give travelers an opportunity to explore the regions that serve as jumping-off points for polar expeditions. Options include guided time in Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia, Iguazu Falls, Iceland’s volcanic interior and wellness programming in Finland. On the Antarctic side, the 2028/2029 season covers the Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands, Patagonia and the Emperor Penguin colony at Snow Hill Island. The latter is one of the more genuinely hard-to-reach wildlife experiences in the world. That trip is subject to ice conditions, and it is only accessible by helicopter from the ship Ultramarine.

(Courtesy of Michelle Sole)

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Authentic research runs through both seasons. Marine biologist Ari Friedlaender of UC San Diego returns for the Antarctic Marine Mammals voyage aboard World Voyager, where guests can contribute to whale identification work and listen to whale calls via portable hydrophones. Quark will provide 470 cruise nights to scientists across the two seasons, with confirmed research partners like Seabird Watch, SmartICE, Penguin Watch and Saving Marion Island’s Seabirds.

(Gajan Balan / Courtesy of Quark Expeditions)

The Arctic 2028 season adds a new Canadian Arctic voyage through the Northwest Passage — one of expedition travel’s more mythologized routes — with stops at Arctic Bay and Lancaster Sound. The broader Arctic program spans Svalbard, Greenland, Iceland, the Canadian Arctic and Atlantic Canada. Returning for four of those Arctic voyages is Tundra to Table, a culinary program developed with Igapall, a Greenlandic chef collective, that explores Indigenous food traditions and the ingredients and stories that define northern food culture.

(Acacia Johnson / Courtesy of Quark Expeditions)

“What makes the polar regions so powerful is that no two experiences are ever the same,” said Sam Seward, President of Quark Expeditions, in a press release. “This season gives travelers even more opportunities to engage with these destinations through exploration, learning, wildlife encounters, and cultural experiences, while staying true to the spirit of adventure that has defined Quark Expeditions for more than 35 years.”

Bookings are open at QuarkExpeditions.com, with an early booking bonus available while inventory lasts.

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