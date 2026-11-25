Regent’s Seven Seas Prestige sets sail in December with a two-story suite, the addition of a Mediterranean restaurant and, as always, a balcony for every guest.

On plenty of cruises, the base fare is only the beginning of the expense. Regent Seven Seas Cruises, an ultra-luxury line that has been sailing for 35 years, works the other way around: the price covers nearly everything — one of the pleasures of the trip is not having to keep a running tally in your head.

That means shore excursions in every port, as many as you like, along with fine wines, spirits and craft cocktails, specialty restaurants, gratuities and even Wi-Fi. Complimentary valet laundry lets you pack light, and the kitchen will send a meal to your suite at any hour. The open bars and lounges, onboard entertainment and spa facilities are included, too. Book a Concierge suite or higher and the fare even includes a hotel night before you sail.

(Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

The guest counts are small by design, with most ships carrying fewer than 820 passengers. Every suite has a private balcony and a walk-in closet, and many bathrooms are finished in marble and stone with double vanities.

But choosing a cruise on Regent isn’t just a matter of cost – it’s the world-class service that comes with every ticket. Penthouse suites and higher come with a butler, sommeliers and baristas staff the bars and lounges, and a concierge team stands by for any request that isn’t on the menu.

(Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

The dining options are also designed to allow every guest to eat like the king and queens they are. Compass Rose builds a menu to order from premium meats, seafood and plant-based dishes. Prime 7 is the steakhouse, Pacific Rim covers Asia, Sette Mari at La Veranda goes Italian and Chartreuse is devoted to French cooking. Out by the pool, the grill has recently added gourmet pizza and an evening service from 6 to 9 p.m.

Ashore, the choices are just as wide. Regent calls at more than 550 destinations, and guests can take as many of the included excursions as they like. For something more personal there is the Regent Choice experience – often a small-group or more exclusive outing – available for a supplement.

The next chapter arrives this December with Seven Seas Prestige, the line’s first new ship class in a decade. The ship carries roughly 820 guests, every suite has a balcony, and new dining includes Azure, a Mediterranean restaurant where mezze-style plates are meant for sharing, and Solmar Terrace, a daytime al fresco spot at Compass Rose. At the top sits the two-story Skyview Regent Suite: 8,794 square feet, two bedrooms and a custom mattress from Italian maker Flou, from about $25,000 a night. The first guest sailing, an 11-night round-trip from Miami, is scheduled for Dec. 28.

Whether you sail on one of the established classic ships or the newest, the case for Regent is simple: more room, more service, more choice.

Choose Regent. Explore your world. Experience the unrivaled.