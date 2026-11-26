Vegas’ most incredible free attraction is an eye-popping aquarium at Silverton Casino Lodge

One of the most spectacular attractions in a city known for them is the Silverton Casino Aquarium — at an immense 117,000 gallons, the feature is home to thousands of tropical fish (and some other surprises) and is considered the “best free attraction in Las Vegas.”

Aside from simply walking in the door and immersing yourself in the deep blue wonder, SIlverton Casino Lodge has some other tricks up its sleeve when it comes to its star attraction.

Yes, Mermaids

(Courtesy of Silverton Casino Lodge)

That’s right, the Silverton Aquarium holds more than aquatic life – it has magical mermaid action as well. Trained “mermaid” performers make their way through the tank at select times during the day, creating an incredible, interactive and graceful experience for all those on the dry side of the glass. The mermaids delight all, young and old, and interact with the sea life in the tank for a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

For an even “one-of-a-kinder” experience, those who can’t get enough of the mermaids can become one: Silverton Casino Lodge offers a unique “Mermaid School” experience. For kids 7-15 and adults 16 plus, classes teach those lucky participants exactly how to swim like the magical creature, with expert instruction and a chance to take a dip in the famed aquarium tank – the holidays are coming, and Mermaid School might be the best gift you could give for any aspiring Ariel out there.

A Tranquil, Tropical Getaway

The Silverton Aquarium may seem magical, and it is — it’s a departure from the day-to-day of Las Vegas action. While the casino floor might be feet away, it feels miles away as you immerse yourself in studying the myriad sea life in the tank. From sharks to rays to all manner of colorful tropical creatures, the aquarium offers a fish to follow with your eyes for hours – or at least as long as you want to watch. The feature, which spirals upwards over 20 feet, is like stepping out of your body and into an entire ocean of wonder.

The aquarium is also maintained by a dedicated and expert staff, including marine biologists, who maintain the important balance of water quality, temperature and ecosystem so that each animal in the feature thrives.

Watch Bar

For those who would prefer some “fish and sips” the Mermaid Lounge is located just adjacent to the Silverton Aquarium and offers a full view of its beauty, coupled with signature cocktails and bar bites to savor while you watch a mermaid float by.

Try the Rip Tide cocktail, a Mermaid Lounge-only special that features either vodka or white rum coupled with peach syrup, sour mix and lemon-lime soda. The refreshing drink is topped with — what else — candy fish of all types for a whimsical tankside cocktail.

Best of all? This is all just the entry point to Silverton Casino Lodge, one of Vegas’ premier destinations. This winter is the perfect time to take a “plunge” and see something incredible.

Learn more at silvertoncasino.com/hotel/aquarium-mermaid-show