An Astronomical Six-Figure Private Jet Escape Will Secure You the Ultimate Uncrowded View of the 2026 Balearic Eclipse
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- On Aug. 12, 2026, a rare total solar eclipse at sunset will plunge the Balearic sky into darkness, anchoring Gran Meliá’s lavish 70th-anniversary celebrations across Mallorca and Menorca.
- Two ultra-exclusive itineraries, each starting around €200,000, pair private jet transfers, four nights in flagship suites and eclipse viewing from chartered yachts off Mallorca and Menorca.
- For travelers seeking more attainable splurges, Gran Meliá offers four-figure yacht charters and sunset llaüt picnics, while hotels across Menorca and Ibiza are planning rooftop eclipse parties with food, cocktails and DJs.
On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will sweep across the Mediterranean at sunset. The Balearic Islands will sit directly in the its path. Mallorca and Menorca will have 100 percent totality, meaning the sky will go dark over the sea at what is already one of the most beautiful moments of the day in this part of the world. Gran Meliá, which has been a fixture in the Balearics since Meliá Hotels International was founded in Mallorca in 1956, has built its 70th anniversary around this rare and special moment.
The main offering is genuinely extravagant. Two journeys — one based at Hotel de Mar Gran Meliá in Mallorca, one at Villa Le Blanc Gran Meliá in Menorca — are each limited to a single booking and start at €200,000. Both itineraries include private jet transfers from anywhere in Europe, as well as a four-night stay in each respective property’s most prestigious suite. As for the actual viewing of the eclipse? Guests will be able to watch from a private yacht at sea.
At Hotel de Mar, originally designed by architect José Antonio Coderch in 1964 and perched above the turquoise waters of Illetas, that means watching totality from a Rivamare yacht before returning to fine dining at Arrels by chef Marga Coll.
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At Villa Le Blanc in Menorca, which is the island’s first five-star Grand Luxury hotel, the yacht will be a traditional llaüt. It’s a type of vessel that has been part of Menorcan life for centuries, perfect for those who want a more grounded (relatively speaking), island-specific experience.
“Seventy years after my father founded the company in Mallorca, the Balearic Islands remain at the heart of who we are and continue to inspire our vision of hospitality,” said Gabriel Escarrer, Chairman and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, in a press release. “As we celebrate this important milestone, we wanted to create an experience that not only showcases the extraordinary beauty of these islands but also reflects the values that have defined Meliá for seven decades: Mediterranean hospitality and a commitment to creating unforgettable moments for our guests.”
Other ‘pared down’ luxury options are considerably more accessible, while still offering a once-in-a-lifetime escape. A stand-alone private Rivamare charter along Mallorca’s coastline — stocked with Krug Grande Cuvée and caviar — runs from around $11,270 for a group of up to seven. There is also a sunset llaüt excursion in Menorca with a private picnic that starts at approximately $4,025.
For everyone else, hotels all across Menorca and Ibiza are hosting rooftop eclipse celebrations with curated dining, cocktails and live DJs against panoramic Mediterranean views. There’s still plenty of time to make your travel plans to see one of the most exciting shows our celestial world has to offer.