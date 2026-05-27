Air India Elevates the Layover with Newly Opened Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco International Airport

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Air India is opened a new premium lounge at San Francisco International Airport this past weekend, and it appears to be the kind of airport lounge space that makes a layover feel less like a sentence and more like a preview of what’s waiting on the other side of the flight.

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Called The Maharaja Lounge, the 3,300-square-foot space sits near Gate A1 in SFO’s International Terminal and seats up to 80 guests. Access is extended to First and Business Class passengers as well as Platinum and Gold members of Air India’s Maharaja Club loyalty program. First Class travelers get something extra: a dedicated private zone that’s theirs alone.

The lounge is part of a broader transformation happening across the airline. CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson explains: “The opening of the Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco builds on the recent launch of our flagship lounge at Delhi, marking the beginning of a new generation of signature lounges for Air India. North America has long been a key pillar of Air India’s network, and our continued investments reflect both this commitment and our ambition to introduce a new standard of travel experiences in the region in time to come.”

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(Courtesy Air India)

The design came from Hirsch Bedner Associates, the award-winning hospitality firm behind some of the world’s most recognizable hotel interiors. Their mission was to create something that felt distinctly Indian without feeling like a theme park. The palette runs champagne, ivory, and deep red, echoing Air India’s own brand colors. Custom “Vista” patterns appear throughout the walls and furniture. Up-cycled aircraft components have been re-imagined as art installations scattered across the space, a nod to the airline’s long aviation history. Works by local artists round out a room that feels considered rather than assembled.

“As Air India continues to transform into a world-class global airline, we are focused on delivering a consistent, elevated experience across our network, blending modern luxury with the warmth and timeless appeal of Indian hospitality,” Wilson said, noting the ambition behind the aesthetic:

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(Courtesy Air India)

The lounge breaks down into five distinct zones, each with its own personality. The Aviator’s Bar leans into a speakeasy atmosphere with dark, warm tones, a ceiling that draws the eye upward, and a curated selection of wines and whiskies chosen for the well-traveled palate. The cocktail menu takes a few creative swings, including the Maharaja Manhattan, a riff on the classic that leans into black pepper as its defining spice.

Adjacent to the bar, the Social Zone is built for the kind of organic conversation that good airport lounges quietly encourage. It’s open enough to feel lively, with enough nooks that you can still hold a private conversation without broadcasting it to the room.

The Tarmac View seating area seems to do exactly what the name promises: floor-to-ceiling sight lines onto the runway, with planes rolling in and lifting off in the background.

(Courtesy Air India)

The Dining Area offers both Indian and international options, with live cooking stations, a hot buffet counter, cold selections, and a full beverage station. And tucked away from the main floor, the Private Zone offers First Class guests a quieter retreat — fewer people, more space, and a service level to match.

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The San Francisco lounge is the second in what Air India has positioned as a growing series of signature spaces. The first opened recently in the Indian capital of Delhi. For an airline that has spent the last few years rebuilding its reputation from the ground up, The Maharaja Lounge at SFO is a tangible sign they’re moving in the right direction.

