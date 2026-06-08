Alaska Airlines Just Doubled Its Portland Lounge Space—Here’s What’s Inside

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Alaska Airlines opened their new lounge at Portland International Airport on June 4, giving travelers through PDX a significantly upgraded place to wait out a layover or get some work done before a flight.

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The new space clocks in at around 14,000 square feet — roughly double the size of the lounge it’s replacing — with seating for more than 200 people, including the airline’s Signature Loungers.

The design leans into a Pacific Northwest aesthetic, with a fireplace, natural light through high ceilings, and views of PDX’s new terminal. The visual centerpiece is a large wooden mural of Mt. Hood by artist Ben Butler.

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(Alaska Airlines)

On the food and drink side, guests get barista-crafted coffee, West Coast cocktails and food inspired by the Portland area.

For the business traveler there are private booths and plenty of power outlets to find focus and get work done before takeoff.

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Alaska is the busiest carrier at PDX, with more than 100 daily departures and nonstop service to over 60 destinations. The airline expects to offer 50% more seats out of Portland by this fall compared to two years ago, with the expanded lounge helping to serve that influx of Alaska Airlines fliers.

“Portland guests have chosen Alaska for years and played an important role in our growth in the Pacific Northwest,” said Shane Jones, Alaska’s Vice President of Fleet, Products and Guest Experience in a press release. “This new Lounge is our way of thanking them and a reflection of our growing portfolio of premium guest experiences.”

(Alaska Airlines)

The nearly $18 million Portland project is one piece of a broader lounge expansion for the airline. A 41,000-square-foot lounge is planned for Seattle in 2027, which would rank among the largest airline lounges in the country. New locations in San Diego and Honolulu are also in the works for 2028.

Access to the lounge requires an Alaska Lounge membership. The standard membership covers all eight Alaska-operated lounges; the Lounge+ tier adds access to nearly 90 partner lounges worldwide.