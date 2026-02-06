A Luxury-Enjoyers Guide to the Best Business Class Flights from LAX

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Let’s be honest: for a long time, the “best” business class out of Los Angeles was a title held firmly by international carriers. If you wanted luxury, you looked to head abroad.

But as we settle into 2026, the landscape at LAX has shifted. The battle for your loyalty is no longer just about a lie-flat bed (how vulgar and obvious!); it’s about the theater of the experience – from the second you step out of your Uber to the moment you land.

Today, the “Golden Standard” isn’t just a seat. It’s privacy doors, Michelin-pedigree dining on the ground, and lounges that feel less like waiting rooms and more, like private members’ clubs.

So, If you’re flying out of LAX this year on a “treat-yourself” or, <gasp>, ACTUAL business, these are the three heavyweights that have actually mastered the art of the journey.

The Home-Turf Heavyweight: Delta One

For decades, domestic carriers were the underdog. But with the debut of the Delta One Lounge at LAX, Delta hasn’t just caught up; in many ways, they’re running the show.

The experience starts in Terminal 3, where the usual airport chaos just... stops. Unlike the crowded SkyClubs of the past (where finding a seat felt like a competitive sport), the Delta One Lounge is a sanctuary. It’s accessible only to business class passengers. That means no credit card holders, no day passes. It feels more like a high-end brasserie than an airport facility, featuring a full-service restaurant, a year-round outdoor terrace, and “wellness pods” with massage chairs designed to decompress you before you board.

Once on board the company’s state-of-the-art Airbus A350s or A330-900neos, the privacy continues. This isn’t just a seat; you are in a Delta One Suite. With full-height privacy doors, you can close yourself off from the aisle, creating a cocoon of solitude that rivals many first class products. It is among the most cohesive “car-to-plane-to-bliss” luxury experience currently available from U.S. carriers.

ANA is set to debut the “room FX” business class layout on its 787 Dreamliners (Cerib - stock.adobe.com)

The Studio in the Sky: ANA “The Room” & “The Room FX”

If your travels take you across the Pacific, All Nippon Airways (ANA) is currently redefining the physics of airplane seating with two distinct products.

The Sure Bet (777-300ER): The flagship remains “The Room.” While most business class seats are narrow and long, ANA pivoted to width. The seat is a massive, sofa-like expanse that allows you to sit cross-legged, work with documents spread out, or sleep with genuine freedom of movement. It feels less like a seat and more like a studio apartment.

The Newcomer (787 Dreamliner): Keep a sharp eye on your aircraft type later this year. ANA is debuting “The Room FX” on the 787. Now, this is where things get interesting. It’s a “sofa-style” seat that doesn’t mechanically recline in the traditional sense. (I know, it sounds backwards for a luxury product). But instead of waiting for a motor to buzz you into position, you adjust your own posture within a fixed, padded shell – just like you would settling in for a binge-fest on your couch at home. It’s this new-style thinking that maximizes the cabin width to offer nearly the same massive footprint as its larger 777 cousin.

On the ground, the experience is anchored by the Star Alliance Lounge in the Tom Bradley International Terminal. The secret here is the outdoor terrace: a stunning, open-air deck with a table-side fire feature all overlooking the runway. Sipping a Japanese whiskey while watching A380s lift off into the sunset is perhaps the quintessential LAX moment.

United Polaris business class offers fancy, restorative amenities for your long flight. (Photo courtesy of United Airlines)

The Culinary Sanctuary: United Polaris

For the traveler who believes the vacation should start directly post-security, United Polaris in Terminal 7 is the play. While other airlines obsess over onboard dining, United understands a crucial truth: the best sleep happens when you aren’t waiting two hours for salad service at 35,000 feet.

The Polaris Lounge at LAX features “The Dining Room” – a complimentary sit-down restaurant. You can enjoy a chef-designed, multi-course meal (all with good wine!) before you even board. This lets you skip the on-board meal entirely, maximize sleep on the luxe Saks Fifth Avenue bedding, and wake up refreshed in London or Tokyo. How’s that for a red-eye travel back?

