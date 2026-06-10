The Perfect Father’s Day Gift is a European Supercar, an Alpine Pass and the Time to Truly Bond

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Father’s Day is June 21st, and if you’ve exhausted the usual options over the years— a bottle of bourbon, a new gadget, more lawn gear — you might consider this instead:

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Sitting behind the wheel of a Ferrari on an empty alpine pass at first light. Arriving in Monaco as Grand Prix weekend gets underway, a chartered superyacht waiting in the harbor. A late evening on a chateau terrace in Provence after 200 miles through lavender country. This is the territory London-based travel company HunterMoss operates in, and for Father’s Day they’re making the case that it’s the kind of trip a father and child will still be talking about long after you put the car in park.

Anthony Moss, the company’s founder and CEO, has spent years thinking about what makes a trip genuinely memorable rather than simply expensive. His answer may involve supercars, five-star hotels and Michelin-starred meals, but he’s quick to reframe what these journeys are actually about. “A supercar can be impressive, of course, but that has never been the point,” he told Travel by LA Times Studios in an email interview.

Advertisement

What interests him is what happens once two people are away from their usual routines and in the car together. “You are not being driven around as a spectator,” he says. “You’re reading the road together, stopping in small towns, arriving somewhere beautiful and having a proper story to tell at dinner that evening. That’s what makes it feel personal.”

Moss says the car changes something fundamental about how you move through a place. “The driving provides excitement and energy, while the quieter moments provide depth and perspective,” he explains. Guests might spend an exhilarating few hours on a narrow mountain road and then slow down completely for a long lunch by a lake or an evening at a beautiful hotel. “For Father’s Day, the car gives it energy,” Moss says. “But the pacing, the hotels, the meals and the way each day unfolds are what give it meaning.”

(Sam East / HunterMoss)

Advertisement

A New Kind of Father’s Day Tradition

Moss believes it’s a trip well suited for any type of relationship but he makes a strong case for why this works specifically as a father-and-child trip. “There are only so many things you can buy for someone who already has a lot, but time is the rare thing,” he says. “A journey like this gives a father and son or father and daughter something they can actually live through together, rather than simply unwrap.”

As children get older, Moss says, the parent-child dynamic tends to shift: interests align, conversations become more equal, and suddenly the things a father has always loved — cars, travel, great food, beautiful places — can be enjoyed together properly.

“A father and child might spend more uninterrupted time together on one of these journeys than they have in months,” he says, “and that’s what’s so special. It is increasingly rare to have several days with someone where the whole point is simply to be present.”

(Sam East / HunterMoss)

Crossing Borders: A Luxury European Supercar Tour to Monaco

HunterMoss’s most expansive itinerary runs 11 days across Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France, and Monaco, with four curated drive days and departures available in May and June 2027. The route connects Zurich and the Uri Alps with Graubünden, then moves south through Lake Maggiore and Piedmont before heading west into Provence and down to Nice. High alpine passes such as Gotthard, Lukmanier and San Bernardino are among the driving highlights.

“These journeys have that classic Grand Tour quality,” Moss says. “You’re crossing borders, through the Swiss Alps, the Italian lakes and the Riviera, with each stage giving you a new backdrop to a new memory.” The itinerary can be run in either direction: building toward Monaco as a finale, or starting with race weekend before easing into the slower rhythms of Switzerland and Italy.

Advertisement

Additional experiences along the route include a wooden boat cruise on Lake Lucerne, a helicopter arrival, grandstand tickets, a private yacht cabin and an evening with an F1 driver.

(Sam East / HunterMoss)

Le Grand Tour Provence: A 7-Day Luxury Road Trip to the Riviera

For a shorter trip, Le Grand Tour Provence covers seven days through the South of France and Monaco, with two drive days and roughly 500km of road. The route starts in Grasse, moves through the Maritime Alps and the Route Napoléon, past the gorges and lake roads of the Parc Naturel des Préalpes d’Azur, and arrives in Aix-en-Provence.

The second drive day heads east through the lavender fields and country roads of the Parc Naturel du Verdon. Nights are spent at five-star golf resorts and boutique chateau properties, with dining that ranges from Michelin-starred restaurants to local brasseries.

Both itineraries culminate in Monaco, where guests are hosted aboard a privately chartered superyacht for qualifying and race day. “Monaco Grand Prix weekend adds a real sense of occasion,” Moss says. “It brings history, glamour and atmosphere, and gives the experience a powerful focal point.”

(HunterMoss)

Advertisement

Leaving the Logistics to the Experts

For anyone wondering whether coordinating a multi-country supercar trip sounds more complicated than relaxing, Moss eases the concern: “The complexity sits with us, not with the guest.” HunterMoss manages routing, hotels, luggage transfers, restaurant reservations, and all Grand Prix logistics. “Instead of coordinating luggage, checking reservations, navigating routes or stressing about timings,” he says, “guests can focus on the present and the person beside them.”

The preparation extends to personal preferences: how guests take their coffee, what they like at lunch, how they prefer to wind down in the evening. “Those details sound small,” Moss says, “but they are what make a journey feel personal rather than simply well organized. Our service is highly attentive, but it never feels intrusive.”

(Sam East / HunterMoss)

The Ultimate Gift of Shared Memories on the Open Road

When asked whether the draw is ultimately the cars and the access or something else, Moss doesn’t hesitate. “Luxury now is not simply about what something costs, or how exclusive it is, but about how long it stays with you,” he says. “If our guests are still talking years later about watching the sun rise over an empty alpine pass, discovering a tiny family-run restaurant they would never have found on their own, sharing a bottle of wine on a terrace after crossing three countries in a day, or seeing Monaco harbor come into view for the first time from the Riviera, then we have done our job properly.”

The European Supercar Tour departs May/June 2027 from €26,990 per person. Le Grand Tour Provence departs June 2027 from €16,990 per person. Reservations can be made at huntermoss.com.

HunterMoss CEO Anthony Moss with his fleet of supercars. (HunterMoss)