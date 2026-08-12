Kensington is Trading in Faded Archives for Sacred Soil With Expansion of Private Heritage Expeditions

Most people who travel to their ancestral homeland know roughly what they’re looking for. A village or a specific church. Maybe the farmland a great-grandparent once worked. Getting there — and truly experiencing and absorbing what it means to be “from there” — is harder than a neatly drawn family tree suggests. A name in a census record doesn’t tell you whether the house is still standing, whether the local archives are accessible, or whether the village your family left has been renamed or absorbed into something else entirely. Professional genealogical research does, of course, but, alas (and understandably), researchers aren’t travel agents.

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That’s the gap Kensington’s Personal Heritage Journeys was built to close. Launched in 2021 in partnership with Ancestry® and its professional research division, AncestryProGenealogists®, the program pairs expert genealogical research with a private travel itinerary built entirely around what the research turns up. This summer Kensington is expanding the collection with new itineraries in Sicily, Ghana, Scotland, and Ireland, adding to destinations that already include Japan, Germany, Poland, and England.

“The most meaningful journeys are personal, shaped not only by where someone travels, but by why that place matters to them,” said Helen Giontsis, President of Kensington. “By expanding our work with AncestryProGenealogists®, we can help more travelers experience the places connected to their family history through journeys designed entirely around their individual discoveries.”

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Travelers choose from three tiers of pre-trip genealogical research depending on how far back and how thoroughly they want to go. A Kensington Destination Expert then builds the itinerary around what that research reveals. An onsite genealogist can even join the trip itself for context and depth.

The audience has changed since the program launched. Early on, Giontsis says, most travelers were grandparents or parents wanting to understand their history and pass it along. That’s still common. But DNA testing has gotten more precise, historical records more accessible, and a younger wave of travelers has found its way to the program. They’re not just after a great trip. They want to understand why a particular place is specifically theirs to visit.

Something that has also shifted most visibly in recent years is who has been showing up on these trips. “Often one family member begins researching their ancestry, but the trip becomes something grandparents, parents and grandchildren experience together,” Giontsis says. “It transforms family history from something that’s read on a screen into memories that are created together.”

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The research turns up things families don’t always see coming. Ancestral homes miraculously still standing. The church where generations were baptized. Living relatives who had no idea anyone was looking for them.

“We’ve had travelers reconnect with distant relatives they never knew existed, share meals with extended family, or meet local residents who still remember stories passed down through generations,” Giontsis says. Even without living relatives, she says, standing in a place your family once occupied is different from reading about it. The document tells you it happened, but the place makes it real.

(Courtesy Kensington)

Ireland and Scotland have long been among the most requested origins for North American travelers tracing European roots, and both now have dedicated new itineraries. The Ireland option moves from Dublin through Belfast, Derry-Londonderry, and Donegal before finishing in Galway, following emigration trails and ancestral church records along the way. Scotland runs 10 days with a private driver-guide and a dedicated genealogist day in the Lowlands. Sicily joins as an 11-day itinerary — improved archival access there has made it possible to identify specific villages and family farmland that previous generations could only speculate about.

Ghana is a different kind of addition. The country sits at the center of the origin story for much of the African diaspora, and for generations those connections were nearly impossible to trace with any precision. DNA testing has changed that. Kensington built an 11-day itinerary around the possibilities of discovery that have now opened up. Travelers move through Accra, Kumasi, and Elmina, including the Doors of No Return at Elmina Castle — the passage through which enslaved Africans were taken across the Atlantic.

“Advances in DNA testing have transformed the ability to trace roots back to this part of Africa, restoring connections fractured through centuries of the transatlantic slave trade,” Giontsis says.

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Not every family history is straightforward. In Poland, where the program offers a dedicated Jewish heritage journey, the research often leads to the darker sides of 20th century history. Expert local guides and onsite genealogists help provide historical context without diminishing the weight of what’s being witnessed. “Some family histories are joyful while others involve emigration, conflict, or loss,” Giontsis says. “We approach them with care.”

Regardless of where the family histories may lead, Kyle Betit, Travel Program Manager and Senior Genealogist at Ancestry, put the value of the partnership simply. “Family history takes on a whole new meaning when you can experience it beyond names and dates — by walking the streets your ancestors knew, visiting the places that shaped their lives and seeing firsthand where your story began,” he said.

Kensington describes its approach as “Go with Gratitude” — the idea that a heritage journey offers not just a destination but a way of understanding the choices and circumstances that brought you here.

“An ancestry record can tell you names, dates, and places,” Giontsis says. “A Personal Heritage Journey brings those two experiences together in a way that makes your own story tangible. That’s something neither ancestry research nor a traditional trip can provide on its own.”