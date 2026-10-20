No, You Can’t Swim at Krka National Park. It Still Needs to Be on Your Croatia Bucketlist.

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About an hour inland from the Dalmatian coast, the Krka River drops through a limestone canyon in a staircase of turquoise pools and white water. Whether you arrive by car, as I did, or by boat from the outpost of Skradin downriver, there’s no real sign that such a powerful and awe-inspiring natural spectacle is on the horizon. The scrubby Croatian hills that line the Krka River are rather unremarkable right up to and even a little past the front entrance gate.

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As you make your way to the lower parking lot at Roški Slap and then walk farther down the road, you feel a sense of something big around the corner as the sound of the distant roar of the waterfall becomes audible. Finally, you reach the Imperial View, an ornate cement parapet that overlooks the river valley below. It’s where the Emperor Joseph and Cici first viewed the falls in 1875, and it’s from this vantage point you spot the first waterfall across the canyon, realizing you’ve arrived at a special place.

The Imperial View in Krka National Park. (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

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Why Krka Waterfalls Needs to Be on Your Croatia Itinerary

Krka National Park covers about 42 square miles along the Krka River in Šibenik-Knin County, in central Dalmatia, roughly an hour by car from both Split and Zadar. Its fame rests on seven waterfall systems built from travertine. The porous stone (locals call it sedra) forms when calcium carbonate settles out of the river ontolo moss and algae, and it’s still growing. These cascades are living geological formations, added only a fraction of an inch at a time over thousands of years.

The park also protects two monasteries — one of which rivals the more famous island monastery of Slovenia’s Lake Bled — a row of traditional stone watermills and the ruins of a Roman amphitheater. It holds one of the world’s earliest hydroelectric power plants too. Krka drew well over a million visitors a year before the pandemic, and it remains one of Croatia’s most popular national park day trips. One thing older guides do get wrong is swimming, which came as a disappointment to me on my visit: it has been banned at the main waterfall called Skradinski Buk since January 2021. Any photo you’ve seen of people floating in the pristine clear waters beneath the main falls is sadly out of date.

Krka National Park vs. Plitvice Lakes: Which Waterfalls to Choose?

Both parks grew from the same travertine geology, and both belong on a Croatia bucket list. The main difference is in how you move through them. At Plitvice Lakes, trails tend to keep you slightly above the water, so the experience is more a sequence of viewpoints. At Krka, the boardwalks wind you through the woods, over meandering secondary falls and streams, down to water level to thread between the cascades and pools themselves.

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Distance is the other factor. Krka is about 53 miles from Split and 47 from Zadar, which makes it an easy half-day or full-day trip from the coast, especially if you use Šibenik as a homebase. Plitvice Lakes sits roughly 155 miles from Split and 81 from Zadar, and most visitors from those points give it a full day or an overnight stop. Plitvice became a national park in 1949 and has held UNESCO World Heritage status since 1979. Krka earned its national park designation in 1985 and isn’t UNESCO-listed.

Families with small children, and anyone who wants a shorter and less tiring visit, usually do better at Krka. Photographers and road-trippers looping through the rest of Croatia should definitely try to fit in both if they can. (If you can only choose one and you’re based in Split, the math makes the choice for you.)

Where Is Krka National Park and How the Park Is Laid Out

Krka National Park lies near the riverside town of Skradin, about halfway between Split and Zadar. The Krka River flows roughly 45 miles from its source near Knin to the Adriatic at Šibenik, and the national park follows its canyon for much of that distance. Across its seven waterfall systems, the river drops about 794 feet in total.

In downstream order, the seven main waterfalls are Bilušića Buk (about 73 feet), Brljan (51 feet), Manojlovac (about 195 feet across several drops, the tallest in the park), Rošnjak (28 feet), Miljacka (78 feet), Roški Slap (74 feet) and the famous Skradinski Buk (150 feet). Most visitors only see the last two as they are connected as one area of the park. With a car and an early start you can work several more into a single day of sightseeing.

Because the park follows the path of the river, its sights are spread out along the canyon walls on each side. You can’t walk from Skradinski Buk to Manojlovac, and getting between zones takes either a drive or a park boat. The main visitor areas are Skradinski Buk, Roški Slap, Visovac Island, the Manojlovac viewpoint near Burnum and the Krka Monastery near Kistanje. Entrances correspond to those zones. Lozovac and Skradin serve Skradinski Buk, and the Roški Slap entrance serves its namesake falls. Burnum and Puljane lead to Manojlovac and the Roman ruins. It sounds complicated, but is much more simple and clear when looking at a map.

The town of Skradin viewed from the ferry. (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

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Best Time to Visit Krka Waterfalls

The sweet spot to visit is May through June and September through October. In those months the weather is pleasant, crowds are manageable and the waterfalls are still flowing strong. I will note, however, that my visit came a the end of July and the waterfall was still quite impressive.

Spring brings the highest water levels of the year, fed by winter rain. Our guide told us that early spring brings the possibility of significant flooding to the park infrastructure as the many smaller streams and tributaries overflow their banks with heavy rains. The forest canopy is at its freshest green in April and May, and visitors are fewer. May highs land around 64 to 72°F.

Summer brings the biggest influx of tourists. July highs can reach 86 to 91°F, which I still found manageable to walk the park. If you start from the parking area above the lower two falls, there are no steep inclines at all as you work your way down.

Autumn may be the best time to visit. September and October have stable weather and fewer tour buses, with early-fall highs of 68 to 77°F and the canyon canopy starting to go gold at the edges. Krka National Park is open 365 days a year. Winter, from November through March, mean shorter hours and limited facilities but a visitor at this time gaines the benefits of moody, misty cascades and near-solitude, not to mention the year’s lowest ticket price.

How to Get to Krka National Park (From Split, Zadar, and Beyond)

Krka is one of the easiest Croatian national parks to reach from the Dalmatian coast. There are no mountain passes and no ferries, only some light highway driving through the Dalmatian hinterland. From Split, it’s about 53 miles via the A1 motorway, or 60 to 90 minutes depending on traffic. Zadar is about an hour away, and from Šibenik you’re just 15 to 20 minutes from Skradin or Lozovac.

Parking is free at Lozovac and the park’s other entrances. In Skradin, the lots are privately run and charge a fee. In July and August the lots fill quickly, so plan to arrive before 9 a.m.

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Organized day trips leave from Split, Zadar and Šibenik for travelers without a car. These typically include round-trip transport, the boat ride to Skradinski Buk and two to three hours at the falls. Some of the tours add Visovac Island or Šibenik’s old town to the itinerary. Public buses reach Skradin and Šibenik. Once you’re there, getting between the park’s spread-out zones is difficult without your own set of wheels. Self-drive is really the way to see anything beyond Skradinski Buk.

Entrances and Tickets: Navigating Krka Like a Pro

Krka National Park has five main entrances. Lozovac is closest to Skradinski Buk waterfall, with the largest car park and free shuttle buses down to the boardwalks. It’s the best bet for early-morning arrivals and DIY visits. The Skradin entrance includes a free 25-minute boat ride up the Krka River to Skradinski Buk, which operates roughly April through October (exact dates shift each year). I took the boat back to Skradin, and as we passed the boats making their way upriver I realized how magical a mode of arrival that option must be. Skradin itself, which operates as a sort of gateway to the lower falls, is a great spot to explore for lunch and souvenir shopping.

The secondary entrances suit repeat visitors and travelers trying to skip the crowds at Skradinski Buk. Those include the Roški Slap entrance, Burnum for the Roman amphitheater and Manojlovac viewpoint, and Puljane for the Eco Campus.

Croatia switched from the kuna to the euro in 2023, so ignore any guide still quoting prices in kuna. For 2026, a standard adult ticket to Krka’s land sites costs about $46 from June through September, dropping to about $35 for entry after 3 p.m. In April, May and October it’s about $23. From November through March it falls to about $8. Visitors ages 7 to 18 and students pay roughly $5 to $17 depending on the season, and children under 7 enter free. A single ticket covers multiple land sites on the same day, along with the Skradin boat and the Lozovac shuttle.

Buy online through the official Krka National Park website if you can. Online ticket holders go straight to the boat or bus departure point while everyone else waits at the reception desk.

Exploring Skradinski Buk: The Star of Krka Waterfalls

Skradinski Buk is the most famous waterfall in Krka National Park. Its 17 cascades spread across about half a mile of river, falling 150 feet in total. Some individual steps are barely three feet tall while others reach about 26 feet. The circular boardwalk trail, about 1.2 miles long, starts from the shuttle or boat drop-off point. Most visitors walk the complete loop in 90 minutes to two hours with photo stops. The lower boardwalks work for strollers and visitors with limited mobility, while some of the upper sections involve steps.

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Skradinski Buk is the most famous waterfall in Krka National Park. (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Every few minutes along the walk, the view shifts from wide panoramic cascades to shaded forest clearings with crystal-clear pools at your feet. Fish dart through water so clear the pools look empty until you watch closely, and dragonflies hover in the spray. You’ll also pass restored stone watermills and small ethnographic displays.

The boards get slippery from spray, so wear sturdy walking shoes. The falls generate their own cool, misty microclimate, but the stretches between sections are exposed and hot by midday.

Near the base of the falls are the remains of the Jaruga hydroelectric power plant, which began operating on Aug. 28, 1895. It sent alternating current to the streetlights of Šibenik, making it one of the first complete AC power systems in the world. The Adams plant at Niagara Falls started generating three days earlier, though it wasn’t connected to its long-distance transmission line until the following year.

A Note on Crowds

Arrive very early to avoid crowds at Skradinski Buk. Before 9 a.m. in summer, you may have stretches of boardwalk nearly to yourself, but in general this is a very crowded park in high season. On my visit in July the boardwalk was basically a steady, uninterrupted procession of people from the top to the bottom.

Shortly after the pandemic, Krka was the subject of many ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ posts, as people highlighted that the beautiful photos on social media of the empty falls and boardwalks were a far cry from the massive crowds that people were encountering when they visited in real-life. The park updated its visitor policies and rules in the summer of 2025, which even caused a huge spike in Google search as guests tried to get a better understanding of what changed.

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The new rules to be aware of include:

A timed boarding system at the Skradin entrance: when purchasing a ticket, visitors must select a specific time slot for both boarding and departing the boat to Skradinski Buk.

A daily cap of 10,000 simultaneous visitors at Skradinski Buk. Booking online in advance is strongly recommended.

A WhatsApp customer service channel for real-time questions about park hours, transportation, and logistics.

Self-service ticket kiosks at the main Lozovac entrance for visitors who haven’t booked ahead.

A graph showing the google search trends for Krka National Park over the last five years. (Source: Google Trends)

Roški Slap, Visovac Island and the Quieter Side of Krka River

If Skradinski Buk is the headliner, the upper river is where the park gets quiet. Both stops below draw far fewer people, even in summer.

Roški Slap: The Necklace Falls

Vibe: Intimate, unhurried, full of birdsong.

Why Go: Roški Slap drops 74 feet over a chain of smaller cascades about 1,500 feet long, an arrangement locals call the “necklace.” You can reach it by road through the Roški Slap entrance or by park boat from downstream. This is where I started my tour of the Krka waterfalls and I highly recommend it. We got dropped off in the parking area here and worked our way down the boardwalks to Skradinski Buk below. We then took the boat back to the town of Skradin to have lunch and caught a car from there back to Šibenik.

Photographers and anyone avoiding crowds — or at least fewer people than down below — should budget a few hours here, ideally into late afternoon, when the tour groups have left and the low sun turns the cascades amber.

Don’t Miss:

The watermills: Restored stone mills and examples of medieval mill village

life line the falls, a reminder that the river powered village life here long before tourism.

Restored stone mills and examples of medieval mill village life line the falls, a reminder that the river powered village life here long before tourism. The konobas: Small family-run taverns near Roški Slap serve local pršut (prosciutto), cheese and wine with river views. If you want a restaurant inside the park that isn’t a tourist canteen, this is the place.

Restored stone mills — an example of medieval village life. (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Visovac Island: A Monastery on the Water

Vibe: Still, contemplative, wrapped in canyon walls.

Why Go: Visovac is a tiny island in the middle of Visovac Lake, a wide, calm stretch of the Krka River. Franciscan monks have lived here since 1445, and the monastery and its museum are open to visitors. The island is reachable only by park boat, and the ride across still water between the canyon walls is half the appeal.

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Don’t Miss:

The Visovac boat excursion: The two-hour round trip from Skradinski Buk costs about $17 (€15) for adults on top of the park ticket.

The two-hour round trip from Skradinski Buk costs about $17 (€15) for adults on top of the park ticket. The combined circuit: A four-hour Skradinski Buk–Visovac–Roški Slap excursion costs about $23 (€20). In good weather it’s worth it, since it shows you the Krka River from an angle no trail can.

Other Highlights Along the Krka River: Manojlovac Slap, Monasteries and Viewpoints

Beyond the famous Krka waterfalls, the upper reaches of the national park stay nearly empty even at the height of summer. These stops are for travelers who want the full story of the Krka River, not just its greatest hits.

Manojlovac Slap: The Park’s Tallest Falls

Vibe: Dramatic, remote, best seen in spring.

Why Go: Manojlovac is the tallest waterfall complex in the park, dropping about 195 feet over several steps. Its highest single cascade reaches about 105 feet. An easy viewpoint path near the Burnum entrance looks straight down the canyon at it, and it’s at its most impressive in spring, when the river is high.

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Burnum Roman amphitheater: The ruins of a 1st-century Roman legionary camp sit on the rim of the canyon, a few minutes from the Manojlovac viewpoint. An inscription dates the amphitheater to 77 A.D., during the reign of Vespasian (nearly 2,000 years old, if you’re counting).

Krka Monastery: Orthodox Heritage Above the Canyon

Vibe: Remote, layered, quietly devotional.

Why Go: The Serbian Orthodox Krka Monastery, dedicated to the Archangel Michael, sits above the river about 2 miles east of Kistanje. Local tradition places its founding in the mid-1300s, though the earliest documented mention dates to 1458. Together with the Franciscans on Visovac, it represents centuries of coexisting religious traditions along the same river.

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The Roman catacombs: Burial chambers from the Roman era lie beneath the church. Opening hours and access rules vary by season, so check before you drive out.

Burial chambers from the Roman era lie beneath the church. Opening hours and access rules vary by season, so check before you drive out. The self-drive loop: Link Šibenik, Skradin, Burnum and Manojlovac, then Roški Slap, and return through small inland villages. The route crosses scrubby Mediterranean hillsides and the occasional vineyard. Facilities are sparse up here, so bring snacks and water.

Hiking, Boat Trips and Activities Inside Krka National Park

You don’t need to be an athlete to explore Krka. The park’s mix of short boardwalks, gentle hiking trails and scenic boat rides suits most fitness levels, as long as you have comfortable shoes and the patience to walk at waterfall pace. Key marked trails include the Skradinski Buk loop, educational paths near Roški Slap and longer river-canyon routes for more active visitors.

Official park boat routes along the Krka River include the Skradin–Skradinski Buk shuttle and the Visovac and Roški Slap excursions above. There’s also a 45-minute cruise into the Čikola canyon from Skradinski Buk for about $12 (€10). From Roški Slap, a two-hour trip up to the medieval Nečven and Trošenj fortresses costs about $17 (€15). Boat excursions operate seasonally and depend on water levels, and they’re booked on-site at the park, not online.

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Cycling is possible on designated roads and tracks around the park, but bikes aren’t permitted on the narrow wooden boardwalks. For wildlife watching, the river corridor is rich in biodiversity. Look for herons and kingfishers along the banks, bats at dusk and a wide range of dragonflies and butterflies. Conditions can shift after heavy rain, so check the onsite maps or the official park app for open trails, boat departure times and temporary closures.

Swimming Rules, Safety and Environmental Protection

Swimming at the Krka waterfalls is the single most common source of confusion for visitors arriving with outdated information. Swimming at Skradinski Buk has been prohibited since January 2021, despite many older articles and photos showing crowds wading in the pools. The ban is in place not only to protect people, but also to protect the fragile travertine barriers, which grow only millimeters a year, along with fish spawning grounds.

Swimming is still permitted in a few designated areas, all well away from the main falls. In other words, it’s swimming swimming, not photo-op swimming. According to the park, those swimming areas are Roški Slap, Stinice and Pisak. It’s allowed only from June 1 to Sept. 30 and at your own risk. Jumping from falls or bridges is banned.

Elsewhere, follow marked paths and respect railings and warning signs. Rocks around the pools and along the river can be treacherous when wet, and some drop-offs near the cascades are sudden. Practice Leave No Trace: no littering, no walking on the travertine barriers and no feeding wildlife. If you do swim where it’s allowed, use an eco-friendly sunscreen, since conventional formulas leave a film that harms the organisms that build the travertine. Park staff enforce the rules, and offenders will be fined.

What to Pack and Practical Tips for Visiting Krka Waterfalls

Late spring at Krka is warm, but the spray near the main cascades can soak your shoes within the first hour. Shade vanishes on the walks between zones. Wear walking shoes or hiking sandals with real grip (flip-flops are a bad idea on wet boards). Bring light layers, a hat, sunglasses, high-SPF sunscreen and a reusable water bottle. Water fountains near the trails are limited, so fill up at the entrance. Add a light rain jacket or quick-dry clothes and a small daypack in spring and autumn, since sudden showers are common.

For photography, pack a spare battery and memory card, a phone power bank and maybe a small tripod for long-exposure shots of Skradinski Buk and Roški Slap. Early morning and late afternoon give you the best light.

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Restaurants inside the park cluster near Skradinski Buk and Roški Slap, and they can be pricey. Picking up picnic supplies at a supermarket in Šibenik or Skradin saves money and frees you from planning around a lunch stop. On the boardwalks, step aside when you stop for photos. Plan restroom breaks at the entrances, because facilities are sparse on the longer trails.

The author on a rainy afternoon at Krka National Park along the boardwalk at Skradinski Buk. (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Where to Stay Near Krka Waterfalls and Suggested Itineraries

Krka waterfalls work as a day trip from the coast or as one stop in a longer stay in central Dalmatia. Where you sleep shapes the rest of your itinerary.

Šibenik is the natural base, and it’s where we traveled from to see Krka National Park. The historic stone town is an under-rated gem on the Adriatic and only 20 to 30 minutes from the park, withsi upscale boutique hotels and the UNESCO-listed Cathedral of St. James at its center, plus many restaurants and bars. Skradin sits right at the Krka River entrance, a very small riverside town of guesthouses and marinas. Staying there gets you to Skradinski Buk ahead of the day-trippers and leaves you a quiet evening stroll along the water once they’ve gone.

Zadar and Split work as broader hubs. Stay on the coast, rent a car, and pair Krka with the Kornati Islands from Zadar or island-hopping from Split. Both cities have enough of their own main attractions to fill the rest days.

For a one-day itinerary, drive to Lozovac early and walk the complete loop at Skradinski Buk. Have lunch by the falls, take the afternoon boat to Visovac or Roški Slap, then finish with an evening stroll and dinner in Šibenik.

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With two days, give the first to Skradinski Buk and Šibenik’s old town. Spend the second at Roški Slap, the Manojlovac viewpoint and Krka Monastery, leaving time for a countryside winery on the drive back.

