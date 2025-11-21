This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When the first iPhone arrived, it changed the idea of travel photography, 10 years later, a creator found art through a screen.

(Marcus Cederberg) (Marcus Cederberg)

The world of travel photography has expanded greatly due to the high-quality camera inside almost everyone’s pocket. Travel photographer Marcus Cederberg shared his journey of becoming an internationally recognized creator, with his unique visual palette drawing followers in with their simplicity.

Advertisement

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Opposed to going on group photo excursions, Marcus found his voice through solo travel, following his intention to take photography-inspired trips.

When asking Marcus Cederberg’s description of the descent into his photography process he found himself enthralled with urban architecture and environments. A contrast to the Swedish household and weather in which he was raised, he packed his bag (and his camera) to stake out across warmer climes in the Mediterranean, Dubai, Miami and Barcelona.

Advertisement

But his most loved photo – and perhaps most famed, having been displayed in a Paris gallery – is an homage to his heritage. While traveling across the world, he found the subject of his favorite photo within his own country.

Högbonden Island, where you can only visit by boat, features a converted lighthouse which is now a hotel.

Was it pure coincidence? Upon observing the photo, the window presents a portal, an invitation, a gaze into the vast unknown that is the Swedish Sea.

Advertisement

A French photographer even claimed the image to be his own work, later confessing that it was not his when Cederberg exhibited his work.

Like many original photographers, Cederberg’s images have also been copied through AI – an attempt to remix his creative direction. In the ever changing world of technology, however, Cederberg says he has begun to accept AI: not as a tool to steal, but to enhance images in editing, as photo editing software maintains integrity in the relationship of artist and technology.

The biggest objective for Marcus is to create as much as possible with media and create what he calls “simple art,” with the hope to inspire others to find simplicity in everyday life.

In times where a social media algorithm demands aesthetic, refined photography that purely resonates with a social-wide desire for clean, smooth lines, Cederberg offers that specific attention to detail that captures the users.

Advertisement

You can see more of Marcus Cederburg’s incredible work on his instagram.