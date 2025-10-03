New Film “An American Abroad” is Love Letter to Wanderlust

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Newly-released “An American Abroad” gives insight into the world of professional travel – and its romantic (and human) side

“If you love to travel, what better than make a career out of it.” they say.

Maybe better yet, however – why not make a film out of it? And that’s exactly what TV personality, tastemaker and travel guru Marcia Kimpton decided to do.

Kimpton starred in, directed and produced “ An American Abroad ,” which debuts today on many streaming platforms worldwide after a successful festival circuit tour in 2025. An award-winning filmmaker, Kimpton’s latest film is a romantic comedy feature that provides a layered look at relationships, all framed with the lens of globetrotting.

Director, producer and star of “American Abroad” Marcia Kimpton.

“An American Abroad” is laced with dark humor and escapism, while featuring eye-popping cinematic locations like Turkey, Greece and South Africa that will make those with any sense of wanderlust fall in love. With a fun, mockumentary-style, “An American Abroad” follows character “Marcia,” a travel host, as she navigates a hectic schedule – and life – all while learning from the cultures she finds as she jets from place to place. Kimpton recently won Best Actress for her leading role in the film at The Croatian International Film Festival .

Marcia Kimpton is the daughter of the late Bill Kimpton, founder of the venerable Kimpton hotel and restaurant business. She is a respected voice when it comes to adventure – and with more than 50 countries visited has the experience (and passport stamp) to back it up. Kimpton regularly contributes to numerous publications, where she shares insight on what to see, do and where to stay abroad. She additionally features content Kimpton’s World Travel Comedy and Film Channel on YouTube, where she shares her exclusive film and travel content.

As writer, producer and director, Kimpton is truly committed to storytelling – creating films that make the world better and have a lasting impact on change and understanding. Her previous film, the award winning BARDO BLUES (which sheds light on mental health) is available on Prime Video.

“An American Abroad” is available on these streaming services: Amazon Prime; Apple TV+; Fandango at Home; Google Play and YouTube Movies. In addition, the film is featured on U-Verse/DirectTV, DISH Network and Sling TV satellite services and on IN DEMAND, a feature on most cable services.

